The 2027 Standard Deduction Is Here

The IRS has announced a new standard deduction amount for 2027 that's higher than ever.

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The IRS has released the 2027 standard deduction amounts you'll use for your 2027 tax return — and they're higher than ever.

The federal tax agency adjusts these amounts for each filing status every year. Since these adjustments are based on inflation, the standard deduction is higher for 2027 than in recent years.

Knowing the standard deduction for your status can help you determine whether you should plan to itemize or claim the standard deduction next year.

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Here's more to know.

The standard deduction amount for 2027 (Returns normally filed in 2028)

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Standard Deduction For 2027

Married, Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses

$33,200

Increase of $1,000 from the prior tax year

Single and Married, Filing Separately

$16,600

Increase of $500 from the prior tax year

Heads of Household

$24,925

Increase of $775 from the prior tax year

2027 standard deduction age 65 and older 

Taxpayers age 65 and older, as well as those who are blind, can claim an additional standard deduction. For 2027, that additional amount is $1,700 ($2,100 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse).

Those eligible can add the extra standard deduction to the regular amount for their filing status. A single taxpayer 65 or older (or who is blind) can claim a total standard deduction of $18,700 on their 2027 federal tax return.

Additionally, as Kiplinger has reported, the 2025 Trump tax bill introduced a new bonus standard deduction of $6,000 for those age 65 and older.

This can be added to the 2027 standard deduction for each eligible individual and can be claimed by those who itemize.

However, the "bonus" amount is temporary and phases out for incomes above certain thresholds.

Standard deduction if you're claimed as a dependent

Your standard deduction amount might differ if you can be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s federal tax return.

The 2027 standard deduction for dependents is limited to either $1,400 or the sum of $500 and the dependent's earned income, whichever is greater.

Note: The standard deduction for dependents cannot exceed the regular standard deduction for your filing status, even if your earned income is higher than the basic standard deduction amount.

What's the highest standard deduction amount possible?

Given the new senior bonus deduction, the existing extra standard deduction for those over age 65, and changes to the base standard deduction, the highest possible 2027 standard deduction amount is a whopping $48,600.

That amount is for married couples filing jointly who are both age 65 or older, qualify for the bonus deduction, and can claim the extra standard deduction for both spouses.

For more information on how to calculate your total standard deduction, see: The Extra Standard Deduction for People Age 65 and Older.

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Kate Schubel
Kate Schubel
Senior Tax Writer

Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.