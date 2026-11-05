The 2027 Standard Deduction Is Here

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The standard deduction amount for 2027 (Returns normally filed in 2028)
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Standard Deduction For 2027
Married, Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses
$33,200
Increase of $1,000 from the prior tax year
Single and Married, Filing Separately
$16,600
Increase of $500 from the prior tax year
Heads of Household
$24,925
Increase of $775 from the prior tax year
2027 standard deduction age 65 and older
Taxpayers age 65 and older, as well as those who are blind, can claim an additional standard deduction. For 2027, that additional amount is $1,700 ($2,100 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse).
Those eligible can add the extra standard deduction to the regular amount for their filing status. A single taxpayer 65 or older (or who is blind) can claim a total standard deduction of $18,700 on their 2027 federal tax return.
This can be added to the 2027 standard deduction for each eligible individual and can be claimed by those who itemize.
However, the "bonus" amount is temporary and phases out for incomes above certain thresholds.
Standard deduction if you're claimed as a dependent
Your standard deduction amount might differ if you can be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s federal tax return.
The 2027 standard deduction for dependents is limited to either $1,400 or the sum of $500 and the dependent's earned income, whichever is greater.
Note: The standard deduction for dependents cannot exceed the regular standard deduction for your filing status, even if your earned income is higher than the basic standard deduction amount.
What's the highest standard deduction amount possible?
Given the new senior bonus deduction, the existing extra standard deduction for those over age 65, and changes to the base standard deduction, the highest possible 2027 standard deduction amount is a whopping $48,600.
That amount is for married couples filing jointly who are both age 65 or older, qualify for the bonus deduction, and can claim the extra standard deduction for both spouses.
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.