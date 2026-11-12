Claiming the Standard Deduction? 11 Tax Breaks for Single Filers

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Tax planning often caters to married couples and joint filers, but single Americans make up a huge portion of the taxpaying public.
In fact, Pew Research Center data indicates that roughly four in ten U.S. adults are unpartnered. Fortunately, federal tax law offers substantial relief for single filers, too.
The IRS has several key tax breaks you may be eligible to claim whether you take the standard deduction or itemize. From the new charitable tax break to student savings and worker deductions, the 2026 tax year has something for everyone.
Here are 11 tax breaks available to eligible single filers taking the standard deduction on their 2026 federal income tax returns.
What standard deduction tax breaks are available for single filers?
To identify the most impactful tax breaks for single filers taking the standard deduction, this guide focuses on:
Tax breaks that can be claimed with the standard deduction.
So, keep in mind that this listing is not exhaustive, and it's important to check your state's Department of Revenue website for additional tax breaks you might be eligible for. Also consult a qualified tax professional when necessary.
Disclaimer
This guide highlights rules and income thresholds for single filers; however, all 11 tax breaks are also available to married couples filing jointly (subject to different phaseout ranges and caps).
Retiree Tax Breaks
1. "Senior bonus" deduction for single older adults
The senior bonus deduction stacks on top of the regular standard deduction and the extra standard deduction(though it can also be claimed if you itemize).
However, this deduction is subject to modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) limits for tax year 2026:
The deduction begins to phase out for single filers who have a MAGI of $75,000 or more.
The deduction is reduced by 6 cents for every $1 that's above the phaseout threshold.
This means the "senior bonus" is fully eliminated for single filers once MAGI reaches over $175,000.
The maximum deductible amount for single filers is $6,000. So, if a qualifying single filer were 65-plus and had $105,000 in income, their bonus deduction would be $4,200 ($30,000 above the threshold multiplied by 6 cents, then subtracted from $6,000).
Service-industry and hospitality workers who receive tips may be eligible for the tipped income tax deduction. This is another temporary tax break that came from the 2025 Trump tax bill.
The tipped income provision allows eligible workers to deduct qualified tip income directly on their tax return, even when taking the standard deduction.
Here are MAGI limits and other key rules for single filers in 2026:
The maximum deduction amount is $25,000 (cannot exceed actual tips earned or net self-employment earnings).
Once MAGI reaches $150,000 for single filers, an income phase-out begins.
For every $1,000 your income exceeds the above limit, your tip income deduction gets reduced by $100.
The deduction completely phases out for single filers with income of $400,000.
There are also additional requirements. For instance, only "qualified" tips for the tipped deduction count, like voluntary cash and charged tips. Mandatory service charges or "non-qualifying roles" do not count.
Eligible hourly workers receiving overtime compensation may be eligible to claim a targeted federal deduction designed to lighten the tax burden on extra hours.
Like the tipped income tax break, the overtime tax break may be claimed regardless of whether a single filer itemizes or takes the standard deduction on their federal income return.
But there are key rules to know for single filers in 2026:
The maximum deduction amount is worth up to $12,500.
Once MAGI reaches $150,000 for single filers, the income phase-out begins.
The overtime deduction is reduced by $100 for every $1,000 of income over the above income threshold.
When single filers have MAGI of $275,000 or more, the overtime deduction is completely phased out.
There are also other requirements. For instance, the overtime tax break only applies to the "extra" half of your time-and-a-half rate and not your entire overtime wages. Plus, the overtime must have been earned under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) guidelines to qualify.
4. Student loan interest deduction for single filers
If you're a single filer paying off undergraduate or graduate loans, you might qualify for the student loan interest deduction. Qualifying single earners may deduct up to $2,500 of interest paid during the year as a federal tax deduction, meaning you don't need to itemize.
Here are more 2026 rules for single filers:
Your loan must be a private or federal student loan taken out to pay for higher education expenses (room and board, tuition and fees, books, supplies, and other necessary costs) to qualify.
You must pay interest on the loan and be legally responsible for repaying the amount due (you also can't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return).
The full $2,500 student loan interest deduction starts to phase out for MAGI above $85,000 for single filers. For tax year 2026, incomes exceeding $100,000 MAGI for single filers are ineligible to claim this deduction.
5. American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) for single filing students
The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) can provide substantial tax relief during the first four years of higher education.
Worth up to $2,500 per eligible student, it's calculated as:
100% of the first $2,000 spent on qualified education expenses (such as books, tuition, and fees), plus
25% of the next $2,000 you spend on these qualifying expenses.
Here are some additional rules for single filers looking to claim this credit:
You (or your dependent) must be enrolled in school at least half-time.
The qualifying individual must attend an eligible educational institution, AND
Pursue a degree or other educational credential.
Additionally, the AOTC begins to phase out at $80,000 MAGI for single filers and phases out completely at $90,000.
Up to 40% of the credit (up to $1,000) is refundable, putting cash back in your pocket even if your tax liability is zero. Once more, if the credit exceeds your tax bill, you’ll get a refund for 40% of the remaining amount (up to $1,000 per qualifying student).
6. Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) for standard filers
Unlike the AOTC, the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) has no four-year cap and doesn't require a degree program or half-time enrollment.
The LLC also covers undergraduate, graduate, and professional skill-building or career courses — however, you can't claim both the AOTC and the LLC in the same year for the same student.
Other LLC eligibility requirements for single filers in tax year 2026 are as follows:
The qualifying individual must be enrolled for at least one academic period (semester, trimester, etc.) during the tax year at an eligible educational institution.
Books, tuition, and fees might be qualified expenses if purchased from the educational institution as a condition of enrollment. Room and board, insurance, and transportation are not considered qualifying expenses for purposes of the LLC.
Starting with the 2026 tax year, you must include both your Social Security number and the student's Social Security number on the tax return.
While the credit isn't refundable, the LLC is worth up to $2,000 per tax return (20% of $10,000 in qualified education expenses). However, single-filer income limits begin to phase out at $80,000 and phase out completely once your income reaches $90,000.
Family Tax Breaks
7. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for single-parent families
Although single workers without children can claim a more modest earned income tax credit (EITC) of $664, the credit can provide significant relief for single filers with qualifying dependents.
The amount you get depends on your income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children. It's also a refundable credit, meaning you get a tax refund even if you don't owe taxes.
For example, in tax year 2026, filers with three or more qualifying children may qualify for up to $8,231, or $4,427 for one child and $7,316 for two children.
Here are a few of the eligibility requirements for single filers in tax year 2026:
You must have earned income must meet the applicable adjusted gross income (AGI) caps (which range from roughly $19,500 for single filers with no dependents up to $62,000+ depending on household size).
Your investment income must be $12,200 or below.
You must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year.
Qualifying care expenses include those for daycare, preschool, or day camps for children under 13, or disabled dependents.
Here's how much single-filer families can save with the CDCTC in 2026:
The qualifying expense limits are capped at $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children.
The maximum credit percentage is 50% for AGI under $15,000, meaning a maximum credit of $1,500 (one child) or $3,000 (two or more children).
The CDCTC percentage slides from 50% to 35% for AGI between $15,000 and $43,000, holds at 35% through $75,000, and then slides down to a 20% floor for single filers earning over $105,000.
However, the credit is nonrefundable (meaning low-income families who owe little to no federal income tax can't receive the full benefit). Furthermore, expenses reimbursed through a tax-free Dependent Care flexible spending account (FSA) can't be double-counted for this federal tax credit.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.