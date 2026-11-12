Claiming the Standard Deduction? 11 Tax Breaks for Single Filers

If you're unmarried and filing your taxes, these tax credits and deductions could provide thousands in relief.

Kate Schubel&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
red mailbox with the flag up and 20 dollar bills peeking out against a blue sky background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tax planning often caters to married couples and joint filers, but single Americans make up a huge portion of the taxpaying public.

In fact, Pew Research Center data indicates that roughly four in ten U.S. adults are unpartnered. Fortunately, federal tax law offers substantial relief for single filers, too.

The IRS has several key tax breaks you may be eligible to claim whether you take the standard deduction or itemize. From the new charitable tax break to student savings and worker deductions, the 2026 tax year has something for everyone.

Here are 11 tax breaks available to eligible single filers taking the standard deduction on their 2026 federal income tax returns.

What standard deduction tax breaks are available for single filers?

To identify the most impactful tax breaks for single filers taking the standard deduction, this guide focuses on:

  • Tax breaks that can be claimed with the standard deduction.
  • IRS tax credits and deductions worth at least $1,000 and available for at least one more tax year.
  • Everyday personal, educational, working, and family tax breaks, excluding business-entity deductions and state-specific credits.

Additionally, the list below doesn't include tax-incentivized benefits, like those for health coverage, tax-free investments, like municipal bonds, or tax-advantaged savings accounts, such as IRAs.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/y99mlvgqmn1763972420.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

So, keep in mind that this listing is not exhaustive, and it's important to check your state's Department of Revenue website for additional tax breaks you might be eligible for. Also consult a qualified tax professional when necessary.

Disclaimer

This guide highlights rules and income thresholds for single filers; however, all 11 tax breaks are also available to married couples filing jointly (subject to different phaseout ranges and caps).

Retiree Tax Breaks

1. "Senior bonus" deduction for single older adults

A blue piggy bank next to a note in an envelope that says Bonus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a single retiree, you might qualify for the "senior bonus" deduction. Introduced in the 2025 Trump tax bill, this federal tax break is meant to provide tax relief to Americans 65 and older.

The senior bonus deduction stacks on top of the regular standard deduction and the extra standard deduction (though it can also be claimed if you itemize).

However, this deduction is subject to modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) limits for tax year 2026:

  • The deduction begins to phase out for single filers who have a MAGI of $75,000 or more.
  • The deduction is reduced by 6 cents for every $1 that's above the phaseout threshold.
  • This means the "senior bonus" is fully eliminated for single filers once MAGI reaches over $175,000.

The maximum deductible amount for single filers is $6,000. So, if a qualifying single filer were 65-plus and had $105,000 in income, their bonus deduction would be $4,200 ($30,000 above the threshold multiplied by 6 cents, then subtracted from $6,000).

For more information on the overlooked older adult tax breaks, check out Kiplinger's report.

Working Tax Breaks

2. "No tax on tips" deduction for single workers

the word &quot;tips&quot; coming out of a tip jar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Service-industry and hospitality workers who receive tips may be eligible for the tipped income tax deduction. This is another temporary tax break that came from the 2025 Trump tax bill.

The tipped income provision allows eligible workers to deduct qualified tip income directly on their tax return, even when taking the standard deduction.

Here are MAGI limits and other key rules for single filers in 2026:

  • The maximum deduction amount is $25,000 (cannot exceed actual tips earned or net self-employment earnings).
  • Once MAGI reaches $150,000 for single filers, an income phase-out begins.
  • For every $1,000 your income exceeds the above limit, your tip income deduction gets reduced by $100.
  • The deduction completely phases out for single filers with income of $400,000.

There are also additional requirements. For instance, only "qualified" tips for the tipped deduction count, like voluntary cash and charged tips. Mandatory service charges or "non-qualifying roles" do not count.

For more information on eligibility, like which professions may qualify, check out Kiplinger's report, How the New Tip Deduction Actually Works.

3. Overtime pay deduction for standard filers

Black lettering reading &quot;overtime&quot; against a white box on a pale tan background

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eligible hourly workers receiving overtime compensation may be eligible to claim a targeted federal deduction designed to lighten the tax burden on extra hours.

Like the tipped income tax break, the overtime tax break may be claimed regardless of whether a single filer itemizes or takes the standard deduction on their federal income return.

But there are key rules to know for single filers in 2026:

  • The maximum deduction amount is worth up to $12,500.
  • Once MAGI reaches $150,000 for single filers, the income phase-out begins.
  • The overtime deduction is reduced by $100 for every $1,000 of income over the above income threshold.
  • When single filers have MAGI of $275,000 or more, the overtime deduction is completely phased out.

There are also other requirements. For instance, the overtime tax break only applies to the "extra" half of your time-and-a-half rate and not your entire overtime wages. Plus, the overtime must have been earned under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) guidelines to qualify.

For more information on this tax deduction, check out Kiplinger's report, What Workers Need to Know About the Overtime Pay Deduction.

Education Tax Breaks

4. Student loan interest deduction for single filers

Pencil erasing the words student loans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a single filer paying off undergraduate or graduate loans, you might qualify for the student loan interest deduction. Qualifying single earners may deduct up to $2,500 of interest paid during the year as a federal tax deduction, meaning you don't need to itemize.

Here are more 2026 rules for single filers:

  • Your loan must be a private or federal student loan taken out to pay for higher education expenses (room and board, tuition and fees, books, supplies, and other necessary costs) to qualify.
  • You must pay interest on the loan and be legally responsible for repaying the amount due (you also can't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return).

The full $2,500 student loan interest deduction starts to phase out for MAGI above $85,000 for single filers. For tax year 2026, incomes exceeding $100,000 MAGI for single filers are ineligible to claim this deduction.

5. American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) for single filing students

&quot;AOTC&quot; written on a notepad with glasses, a pencil and a magnifying glass on a yellow background

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) can provide substantial tax relief during the first four years of higher education.

Worth up to $2,500 per eligible student, it's calculated as:

  1. 100% of the first $2,000 spent on qualified education expenses (such as books, tuition, and fees), plus
  2. 25% of the next $2,000 you spend on these qualifying expenses.

Here are some additional rules for single filers looking to claim this credit:

  • You (or your dependent) must be enrolled in school at least half-time.
  • The qualifying individual must attend an eligible educational institution, AND
  • Pursue a degree or other educational credential.
  • Additionally, the AOTC begins to phase out at $80,000 MAGI for single filers and phases out completely at $90,000.

Up to 40% of the credit (up to $1,000) is refundable, putting cash back in your pocket even if your tax liability is zero. Once more, if the credit exceeds your tax bill, you’ll get a refund for 40% of the remaining amount (up to $1,000 per qualifying student).

For more information, check out Kiplinger's report, The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC): How Much Is It Worth?

6. Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) for standard filers

wooden blocks with the acronym &quot;LLC&quot; with a snake plant in the background and the color yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the AOTC, the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) has no four-year cap and doesn't require a degree program or half-time enrollment.

The LLC also covers undergraduate, graduate, and professional skill-building or career courses — however, you can't claim both the AOTC and the LLC in the same year for the same student.

Other LLC eligibility requirements for single filers in tax year 2026 are as follows:

  • The qualifying individual must be enrolled for at least one academic period (semester, trimester, etc.) during the tax year at an eligible educational institution.
  • Books, tuition, and fees might be qualified expenses if purchased from the educational institution as a condition of enrollment. Room and board, insurance, and transportation are not considered qualifying expenses for purposes of the LLC.
  • Starting with the 2026 tax year, you must include both your Social Security number and the student's Social Security number on the tax return.

While the credit isn't refundable, the LLC is worth up to $2,000 per tax return (20% of $10,000 in qualified education expenses). However, single-filer income limits begin to phase out at $80,000 and phase out completely once your income reaches $90,000.

Family Tax Breaks

7. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for single-parent families

puzzle pieces with a missing piece, and the acronym &quot;EITC&quot; appearing in the missing gap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although single workers without children can claim a more modest earned income tax credit (EITC) of $664, the credit can provide significant relief for single filers with qualifying dependents.

The amount you get depends on your income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children. It's also a refundable credit, meaning you get a tax refund even if you don't owe taxes.

For example, in tax year 2026, filers with three or more qualifying children may qualify for up to $8,231, or $4,427 for one child and $7,316 for two children.

Here are a few of the eligibility requirements for single filers in tax year 2026:

  • You must have earned income must meet the applicable adjusted gross income (AGI) caps (which range from roughly $19,500 for single filers with no dependents up to $62,000+ depending on household size).
  • Your investment income must be $12,200 or below.
  • You must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year.
  • You must have a valid Social Security number.
  • You will not file Form 2555, Foreign Earned Income.
  • Beginning with tax year 2026, you must also complete Schedule 3-A (Federal Public Benefit) if you are claiming the EITC.

Children must be under the age of 19 or a full-time student under 24 (and also be younger than you). Exceptions are made for permanently and totally disabled children.

For more information on other eligibility requirements, check out Kiplinger's report, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) 2026: How Much Will You Get?

8. Child Tax Credit (CTC) for standard deduction filers

&quot;Child Tax Credit&quot; written on a slip of paper with a pen and calculator on a blue background

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Single parents and legal guardians caring for children under age 17 may be eligible to claim the child tax credit (CTC). This federal credit is worth up to $2,200 per qualifying child under age 17.

However, there are some MAGI limits and other eligibility requirements:

  • For single filers, the MAGI phase-out begins at $200,000.
  • For every $1,000 that your income is above that income limit, your CTC is reduced by $50.
  • In addition to MAGI, other types of excluded income, like foreign earned income, may be added back to calculate your CTC amount.
  • Also, you and the qualifying dependent must have a valid Social Security number issued before the return's due date.

The 2026 refundable portion of the credit (the amount you receive even if you owe no tax) is $1,700. For more information on the CTC, check out Kiplinger's report on the Child Tax Credit.

9. Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCTC) for single filers

&quot;Child Care Tax Credit&quot; spelled out with colorful kids blocks on a desk with IRS Form 1040 and Schedule 8812

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC) is designed to reimburse families for qualifying child care expenses while the parent works (or is looking for work).

Qualifying care expenses include those for daycare, preschool, or day camps for children under 13, or disabled dependents.

Here's how much single-filer families can save with the CDCTC in 2026:

  • The qualifying expense limits are capped at $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children.
  • The maximum credit percentage is 50% for AGI under $15,000, meaning a maximum credit of $1,500 (one child) or $3,000 (two or more children).
  • The CDCTC percentage slides from 50% to 35% for AGI between $15,000 and $43,000, holds at 35% through $75,000, and then slides down to a 20% floor for single filers earning over $105,000.

However, the credit is nonrefundable (meaning low-income families who owe little to no federal income tax can't receive the full benefit). Furthermore, expenses reimbursed through a tax-free Dependent Care flexible spending account (FSA) can't be double-counted for this federal tax credit.

For more information on eligibility and qualifying expenses, see Kiplinger’s report, The Child and Dependent Care Credit: How Much Is It?.

Lifestyle Tax Breaks

10. Car loan interest deduction for single filers

Car loan application form with glasses and a ballpoint pen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Trump tax bill also introduced a new temporary deduction for car loan interest. The car tax break is available to taxpayers whether they itemize or claim the standard deduction:

  • The car loan interest deduction is worth up to $10,000 per year on qualifying vehicles.
  • Single filers with MAGI exceeding $100,000 face a $200 phase-out of the deduction for every $1,000 of income above the limit.
  • When income levels reach $150,000 for single filers, the car loan interest deduction is eliminated.

But while the car loan interest deduction might help some save on car-buying costs, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind:

  • The personal-use car interest loan deduction only applies to new, American-made vehicles purchased until 2028.
  • Different tax rules apply to business vehicles.

See also: New GOP Car Loan Tax Deduction: Which Vehicles and Buyers Qualify.

11. Charitable deduction for standard filers

paper with the word &#039;donate&#039; and a heart pinned on a corkboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Historically, charitable giving only yielded a tax write-off if you itemized your deductions on Schedule A. But starting with the 2026 tax year, standard filers can now claim a charitable contribution deduction to reduce taxes.

Though there are no income limits on this tax break, here are the key things single filers should know:

  • The new charitable tax break for standard filers is worth up to $1,000 (if filing single).
  • However, the donation must be paid in cash, check, or electronic bank transfer to a qualifying 501(c)(3) public charity.
  • Gifts of stock, vehicles, cryptocurrency, and donor-advised funds (DAFs) do not qualify.
  • You should maintain detailed records of bank statements, receipts, and written acknowledgement letters from the charity.

Additionally, any excess amount can't be carried forward to future tax years — a key difference from traditional itemized contributions. For more information, check out Kiplinger's report, 144 Million Standard Deduction Filers Get a New Charitable Tax Break.

Read More

TOPICS
Kate Schubel
Kate Schubel
Senior Tax Writer

Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.