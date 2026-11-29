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That's understandable. Traditionally, if you withdrew money from a 529 plan for expenses that didn't qualify, the earnings portion was generally subject to income tax and an additional 10% federal penalty.
Fortunately, families now have another option.
Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, eligible unused 529 funds can be rolled into a Roth IRA for the account beneficiary without federal income taxes or penalties. The provision took effect in 2024, but many families are still unfamiliar with it.
For parents who have been saving for years, this is worth understanding. Money that was originally intended for college could eventually help their children save for retirement.
The rules, however, are more restrictive than the headline might suggest.
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How much can you move from a 529 to a Roth IRA?
The lifetime rollover limit is $35,000 per beneficiary.
That doesn't mean you can transfer $35,000 in one transaction. Rollovers are subject to the annual IRA contribution limit.
For 2026, that limit is $7,500 for individuals under age 50.
Let's say your child graduates from college with $25,000 remaining in a 529 account. They've started working and earn $40,000 a year.
If the account meets the rollover requirements and your child hasn't made any other IRA contributions that year, they could transfer up to $7,500 into their Roth IRA in 2026.
They could continue transferring the remaining eligible funds in future years, subject to the annual limits.
For someone in their early twenties, having several thousand dollars invested in a retirement account is a good start. That money could remain invested for 40 years or longer, with the potential to grow tax-free.
Of course, investment returns aren't guaranteed, and Roth IRA withdrawals must meet the applicable rules to be tax-free. But starting early gives those savings more time to grow.
Five rules families need to know
Before you start moving money, make sure the account and beneficiary qualify.
1. The 529 account must have been open for at least 15 years.
You can't open a 529 account today, make a large contribution and move that money into a Roth IRA next year. The account must satisfy the 15-year requirement.
2. Contributions made during the past five years aren't eligible.
The IRS excludes contributions made during the five years preceding the rollover, along with the earnings attributable to those contributions.
If you recently added money to the account, that portion won't qualify yet.
3. The Roth IRA must belong to the beneficiary.
If you opened the 529 for your child, the rollover must go into a Roth IRA in your child's name.
You can't transfer the money into your own retirement account.
4. Your child must have earned income.
The beneficiary needs sufficient eligible compensation during the tax year to support the rollover.
For example, if your child earns $4,000 from a part-time job in 2026, the rollover generally can't exceed $4,000, assuming they haven't made other IRA contributions.
5. The rollover counts toward the annual IRA contribution limit.
If your child already contributed $3,000 to a traditional or Roth IRA in 2026, they would generally have $4,500 remaining under the annual limit for a 529 rollover.
The money must also move directly from the 529 plan to the Roth IRA through a trustee-to-trustee transfer. Withdrawing the funds yourself and depositing them into a Roth IRA doesn't satisfy the requirement.
Why the Roth IRA income limits matter
There's another provision that may be particularly useful for higher-income households.
Normally, Roth IRA contributions are subject to income limits. Once an individual's income exceeds certain thresholds, their ability to contribute directly to a Roth IRA begins to phase out.
Qualifying 529-to-Roth IRA rollovers aren't subject to those income restrictions.
For example, your child could eventually be earning too much to make direct Roth IRA contributions but still qualify to roll over eligible funds from an existing 529 account.
And if you're a high-income parent, your income doesn't prevent your child from using this provision.
However, the beneficiary still needs earned income, and the annual and lifetime rollover limits continue to apply.
I wouldn't recommend funding a 529 specifically to take advantage of this rule. The restrictions are too significant for it to serve as a broader retirement savings strategy.
But if you already have money sitting in a 529 account that your child no longer needs for education, it's an option worth exploring.
What happens if your child receives a scholarship?
This is a situation many parents worry about.
You've spent years contributing to a 529 account, and your child receives a scholarship that covers a significant portion of their college costs.
Now what?
You have several options, and a Roth IRA rollover is only one of them.
Under existing IRS rules, families can withdraw an amount up to the value of certain tax-free scholarships without paying the usual 10% additional federal tax. However, the earnings portion of that withdrawal may still be subject to income tax.
You can also keep the money in the 529 account for future education expenses, including graduate school, or change the beneficiary to another eligible family member.
One of the biggest challenges with college planning is that families often start saving without having a realistic estimate of what college will cost.
The published tuition price tells only part of the story. Scholarships, grants, financial aid, housing and other expenses determine how much a family will actually pay.
Those costs can vary considerably from one college to another.
I encourage parents to start with an estimate of what they can reasonably afford and then revisit that number as their children get closer to college.
If your child is in high school, compare the costs of several colleges and look at the financial aid available. If they're younger, continue saving consistently, but make sure those contributions fit within your overall financial plan.
And don't put your own retirement at risk to save more for college.
I've seen how overwhelming the college financing process can become for families, particularly when financial aid offers arrive and they realize the amount they need to cover is much higher than expected.
Understanding your likely costs earlier gives you more time to make adjustments.
The Roth IRA rollover can help if money remains, but it doesn't eliminate the need to plan carefully.
The bottom line
If you've been hesitant to contribute to a 529 because you're worried about having money left over, this rule should offer some reassurance.
You now have another way to use eligible unused savings, and for some young adults, that could mean getting a head start on saving for retirement.
Still, the $35,000 lifetime cap and other restrictions mean not every dollar left in a 529 account can necessarily be transferred.
My advice to parents remains the same: Save what you reasonably can, understand what college may cost, and avoid sacrificing your retirement to pay for your child's education.
If there's money left in the account after college, review the options before making a decision. Depending on your family's circumstances, leaving the funds where they are may be just as sensible as moving them.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Sravani Atluri is the founder and CEO of CollegeLens, an AI-powered college affordability platform that helps students and families make smarter higher-education decisions through personalized financial planning, college cost analysis and funding strategies. With more than a decade of experience in higher education, fintech and digital marketing, she has led growth, product and marketing initiatives for some of the industry's leading education companies. Sravani is passionate about making college more transparent and affordable by combining trusted data with AI-powered tools that help families confidently plan, compare and pay for college.