A 529 Plan Strategy That Could Help Boost Your Financial Aid

Saving for college for all your kids in one 529 savings account could mean they'll get less in financial aid. Separate custodial 529s might be a better bet.

The numbers 529 on toy blocks on top of textbooks next to a piggy bank wearing glasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Jaeger, CFP®
By
published

Since their creation in 1996, 529 college savings plans have become a popular vehicle to help parents save money to help pay for their children’s ever-increasing higher education costs.

Assets in 529 plans grow tax-deferred, and distributions from them are tax-free as long as they’re used to pay qualified educational expenses for the beneficiary, such as tuition, fees and books.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

David Jaeger, CFP®
David Jaeger, CFP®
Financial Adviser, Canby Financial Advisors

David Jaeger, CFP®, is a financial adviser at Canby Financial Advisors in Framingham, MA. David enjoys learning about each client’s unique situation and specific goals so that he can work with them to provide clarity and relieve stress. He earned his BA in History from Loyola University Maryland.

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8