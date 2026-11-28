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For the latest issue of Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, we asked our readers to share the online tools or software they use to help with financial tasks and what they like about those tools. Here's what we heard from you.
As a Quicken user for over 30 years, I can attest to the platform's accuracy, reliability and customer support. As a graph nerd, I find it gratifying to see a multitude of diverse reports to delve into spending trends and investment performance by sector and category. Newly retired, I use it as my tried and true financial "partner" to keep me on track and not overspend! - Bob Quarfoot, Palm Springs, California
I have used Quicken Classic Premier for over 25 years to efficiently keep financial information organized. It brings together banking, credit cards, loans and investments in one place. I especially value its investment tracking, budgeting tools and bill-pay functionality, as well as the ability to download transactions from financial institutions for easier reconciliation and improved accuracy. - Michael Brassard, Sackets Harbor, New York
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The charts from Morningstar.comoffer an easy way to compare stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds over various time periods. - Bhavani Rao, Raleigh, North Carolina
I manage our investments with three tools: Steele Mutual Fund Expert, Portfolio Visualizer and MaxiFi. Steele uses Morningstar's database of funds, ETFs, indexes and averages. Portfolio Visualizer helps me with the allocation percentages. MaxiFi lets me see how much we can spend each year without running out of money, and it has tools to help with things like Roth conversions. - Brooks Rimes, Fort Mill, South Carolina
I use Simply Safe Dividends to analyze possible investments in dividend stocks and ETFs. The site updates any changes in dividends and the safety of dividend payments. It also offers three model portfolios. I've found it well worth the investment. - Steven R. Kalt, Lakewood Ranch, Florida
I have used YNAB (You Need a Budget) for the past 12 years since retiring. It's gotten even easier to use over the years, and it lets you track debts and loans and calculate your net worth. It's also very cost-effective. My son shared the budgeting and planning software with me originally, and now most of our family uses it.- J.S., Marion, Texas
Since the '90s, I have used TurboTax and Quicken. Today, I extensively use AI tools for financial questions related to tax brackets, ETFs, the Medicare IRMAA [income-related monthly adjustment amount] and required minimum distributions from retirement accounts. The AI apps have produced outstanding financial analysis and results as we begin our first RMDs at age 73. - G.J.R., Fort Worth
We use Quicken primarily for the ledger, and I always reconcile it monthly. At tax time, it's very helpful to pull reports for charitable giving. We also use Microsoft Excel for tracking cash flow and dividend and interest payments, and Bank of America's online tools to pay bills and monitor our checking-account activity each morning. For investing, we use online tools available at Merrill Lynch and Vanguard. - C.K., Bluffton, South Carolina
I have been using Banktivity (previously called iBank) for several years and have found it efficient to collect my personal financial data and assemble a variety of reports that make financial decisions a lot easier. I can quickly determine what is in my various accounts, check on financial holdings and avoid forgetting to pay bills. - T.K., Olympia, Washington
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Emma Patch joined Kiplinger in 2020. She previously interned for Kiplinger's Retirement Report and before that, for a boutique investment firm in New York City. She served as editor-at-large and features editor for Middlebury College's student newspaper, The Campus. She specializes in travel, student debt and a number of other personal finance topics. Born in London, Emma grew up in Connecticut and now lives in Washington, D.C.