144 Million Standard Deduction Filers Get a New Charitable Tax Break

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Budgeting for holiday giving can feel tough in a high-cost economy, but a new tax provision helps your charitable dollars go further this year.
Under the 2025 Trump tax bill, non-itemizers can now claim a tax deduction of up to $1,000 for single filers or $2,000 for married couples filing jointly for qualified cash donations.
Because roughly 90% of U.S. households claim the 2026 standard deduction rather than itemizing, this provision expands tax savings to an estimated 144 million taxpayers, according to data from Empower. However, the new standard-filer tax break carries strict limits.
Below are the primary rules governing the non-itemizer charitable deduction — and how the math shakes out for standard filers who donate in 2026.
Only cash counts, and there are no carryforwards
Unlike traditional itemized deductions, you cannot deduct physical goods or appreciated assets under the new standard deduction rule.
Only direct cash contributions, including payments made by check, credit card, debit card, or electronic transfers, are eligible up to the $1,000/$2,000 cap.
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According to IRS guidelines, the following remain non-deductible for standard filers:
Appreciated stocks, mutual funds, or cryptocurrency
Household items, like furniture and donated clothing
Cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles
Real estate or personal property
Volunteer out-of-pocket expenses and mileage
Contributions made to donor-advised funds (DAFs) or private non-operating foundations
Additionally, your donation must be made to a qualified 501(c)(3) public charity. If your eligible cash giving exceeds the $1,000 (single) or $2,000 (joint) ceiling, the excess can't be carried forward to future tax years — a key difference from traditional itemized contributions.
You get tax savings, not a direct reduction of your bill
Because the non-itemizer charitable tax break is structured as a deduction instead of a tax credit, it lowers your taxable income rather than reducing your final tax bill dollar-for-dollar.
For example, suppose a joint-filing couple has an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $200,000 and claims the maximum $2,000 deduction in the 22% marginal federal tax bracket.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tax Step
Tax Deduction (New Rule)
Hypothetical Tax Credit
AGI
$200,000
$200,000
Tax Deduction
-$2,000
Row 1 - Cell 2
Taxable Income
$198,000
$200,000
Tax Rate*
22%
22%
Tax Calculated
$43,560
$44,000
Tax Credit
Row 5 - Cell 1
-$2,000
Taxes Owed
$43,560
$42,000
Net Tax Savings
$440
$2,000
Note: This example reflects an oversimplified tax situation. Actual tax savings depend on individual marginal rates, other tax breaks claimed, etc.
As shown above, this new deduction reduces your taxes owed less than a tax credit would. However, taxpayers in states that use federal taxable income as a starting point — like Idaho, North Dakota, and South Carolina — may indirectly capture the new charitable tax break savings on their state income returns. Consult a qualified tax professional or visit your state's Department of Revenue website for more information.
Detailed tax records are still required for the new tax break
One common misconception is that claiming the standard deduction waives record-keeping requirements for other eligible tax breaks. But the IRS enforces the same substantiation rules for non-itemized charitable deductions as it does for itemized filers. According to issued guidance:
For any cash donation: You should retain written communication from the charity, bank statements, canceled checks, credit card records, or electronic receipts indicating the charity name, date, and amount.
For donations of $250 or more: You must secure a formal contemporaneous written acknowledgment (CWA) from the qualifying charity before filing. The receipt must state whether you received any goods or services in return and provide a good-faith estimate of their value.
For high-income itemizers, the rules grew tighter: federal provisions now require itemizers to exceed a 0.5% AGI floor before gifts become deductible, while top-bracket earners face a 35% cap on tax benefits. Nonprofit analysts warn these upper-tier limits could dampen large-scale donations from high-net-worth taxpayers.
Yet for the 90% of American households claiming the standard deduction, the new law opens a path to tax savings. The tax break of up to $1,000/$2,000 for charitable giving expands financial incentives for lower- and middle-income households — the groups that historically donate the highest percentage of their income, according to industry reports.
So if you plan on claiming the standard deduction this tax season, here's how much you might expect to save with this new charitable deduction, depending on your 2026 federal marginal tax bracket:
Single filers in the 10% to 12% brackets might cut their tax bill by $100 to $120, while joint filers could save $200 to $240.
Those in the 22% to 24% tax brackets could save between $220 and $480 on federal income taxes.
Taxpayers in the 32% to 35% tax brackets might find up to $700 in direct savings.
A non-itemizer deduction won't double your refund overnight, but if you're eligible, claiming the new benefit may ensure your everyday holiday giving lends tangible tax relief when filing season arrives.
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.