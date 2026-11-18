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Individuals paying the smallest surcharges will owe $3,702 ($7,404 for couples) annually for Part B premiums and Part B and Part D surcharges. Total annual costs at the highest end will be $9,698.40 for individuals and $19,396.80 for couples.
Whether you rely on original Medicare paired with a Medigap policy or choose a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, understanding these baseline figures will help you anticipate healthcare expenses and protect your retirement cash flow in 2027.
Part A deductible and coinsurance
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't pay a Part A monthly premium if they or their spouse paid Medicare taxes while working for at least 10 years (40 quarters). However, Part A is not free when you require care; it comes with deductibles and coinsurance for inpatient hospital stays and skilled nursing care.
There’s no limit to the number of benefit periods you can have in a year. This means you might pay the deductible more than once.
If your hospital stay extends beyond 60 days, daily coinsurance charges kick in:
Days 61 through 90: $444per day, up $10 from $434 in 2026)
Lifetime reserve days 91 and beyond): $888per day, up$20 from $868 in 2026 (up to 60 reserve days over your lifetime)
For skilled nursing facility care, beneficiaries pay $0 for the first 20 days of care in a benefit period. For days 21 through 100, the daily coinsurance cost is $222 per day, a $5 increase from $217 in 2026.
Reminder: Part A does not cover long-term care or nonmedical personal care, such as custodial assistance with daily activities like eating and bathing.
Part B monthly premium and deductible
Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, outpatient services, preventive care, home health services and durable medical equipment. Unlike Part A, everyone pays a Part B monthly premium. This is true whether you have original Medicare or an MA plan.
For 2027, the standard monthly Part B premium increases to $209.40, a rise of $6.50 from $202.90 in 2026. The annual Part B deductible also rises to $292, up $9 from $283 in 2026.
After you meet your annual deductible, you typically pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for most covered doctor services, outpatient care, and medical supplies. This coinsurance has no annual cap under original Medicare unless you carry supplemental coverage.
High earners will pay more. The income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) is a surcharge for people with income above a certain amount that must be paid in addition to their Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.
This surcharge shifts costs back to the beneficiary. If you're a higher-income beneficiary, you'll pay a larger percentage of the total cost of Part B based on income reported on your annual tax return. You'll pay monthly Part B premiums equal to 35%, 50%, 65%, 80% or 85% of the total cost, depending on your income and subsequent surcharge amount.
In 2027, if your 2025 MAGI is above $112,000if you are single, or $224,000 if you’re married and file jointly, you’ll pay an extra amount in addition to your plan premium. The Part B surcharge ranges from $83.70to$502.40 per month. Annually, that's an additional $1,004.40 to $6,028.80.
The IRMAA is calculated every year. That means if your income changes year-by-year, your IRMAA status can change. If the Social Security Administration (SSA) determines you must pay an IRMAA, you’ll receive a notice with the new premium amount and the reason for the determination.
Optional payment plan. Beneficiaries can also opt into the Medicare prescription payment plan, allowing you to spread your out-of-pocket drug costs into monthly installments over the calendar year rather than paying large amounts up front at the pharmacy counter. You can opt in to the Medicare prescription payment plan through your Part D plan sponsor.
Medicare Advantage plans (Part C)
Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans are offered by private insurance companies as an alternative to original Medicare. These plans bundle Part A and Part B coverage, and usually include Part D prescription drug coverage as well as extra perks like routine dental, vision or hearing benefits.
Unlike original Medicare, MA plans feature a mandatory annual out-of-pocket maximum for covered Part A and Part B services. For 2027, the in-network out-of-pocket limit is capped at $9,850, while the combined in-and-out-of-network cap is $14,800. Once you reach this limit, your plan pays 100% of covered medical costs for the remainder of the calendar year.
Medigap
If you remain in original Medicare, you can purchase a Medigap (Medicare Supplement Insurance) policy from a private insurer to help cover out-of-pocket costs like coinsurance, copayments and deductibles.
Medigap policies are standardized by letter (such as Plan G or Plan N), but monthly premiums vary based on the insurer, your age, location and tobacco use.
For cost-sharing policies like Plan K and Plan L, insurers cap your yearly out-of-pocket spending. For 2027, the annual out-of-pocket limits rise to $8,360 for Plan K (which covers 50% of most cost-sharing) and$4,180for Plan L (which covers 75%). Once you reach these limits, the plan pays 100% of covered services for the rest of the year.
The 2027 deductible for the high-deductible versions of Plans F, G and J is $3,050, up from $2,950 in 2026.
Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, with coverage changes taking effect January 1. Even if you are satisfied with your current coverage, you should review your plan's Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) to verify premiums, copays, deductibles and drug formularies before the deadline.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.