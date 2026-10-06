How Well Do You Know Medicare Part D? Take Our Quiz to Test Your IQ

Test your knowledge of essential Medicare Part D concepts with this quick quiz before reviewing your prescription drug options this fall.

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The Medicare Part D landscape is constantly evolving, brought on by major legislative updates like the permanent elimination of the "donut hole" and cap changes to out-of-pocket prescription spending. However, lower overall spending caps don't mean every plan offers equal value.

Private insurers set their own premiums, deductibles and pharmacy contracts, meaning two plans in the exact same zip code can carry dramatically different bottom-line costs for identical prescriptions.

Take this quick, 10-question quiz to test your knowledge about Part D and ensure you are well-prepared to select the coverage that is best for your health and budget this year.

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And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

More on Medicare Part D, from the Kiplinger retirement team:

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 