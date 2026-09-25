Your 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Guide: Essential Dates and Notices

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Medicare beneficiaries can expect some important mail beginning in September. The official Medicare notices, plan updates and statements you receive play a critical role in guiding your healthcare decisions. Far from routine "junk mail," these official notices serve as a personal roadmap to evaluate your care and protect your wallet.
Each year, the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (also known as the Annual Election Period (AEP)) runs from October 15 to December 7. During this window, you have the opportunity to review your healthcare and prescription coverage, compare it against new plans available in your area and make any necessary changes for the upcoming coverage year starting January 1.
Open enrollment calendar
Medicare beneficiaries should be careful to take note of the dates below. Some are hard and fast deadlines and others will alert you to days when important information is being released or should arrive in your mailbox.
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Medicare releases 2027 Part B premium and Part A and Part B deductibles.
Fine-tune your health care budget to reflect actual costs.
November / December
IRMAA and Social Security COLA notices arrive
Verify your exact Part B/D premiums, and surcharges for the new year.
December 7
Open enrollment deadline
Last day to submit plan enrollment, switches, or drops.
January 1
New coverage begins
Your updated plan selection officially takes effect.
Notices you need to watch for
Medicare's annual open enrollment period runs every year from October 15 through December 7. This limited, seven-week window is your primary opportunity to review your current health and drug plans, compare new options available in your area and adjust your coverage for the coming calendar year.
Navigating these choices can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to guess what is changing. The official Medicare notices, plan updates and statements you receive in the mail play a critical role in guiding your decisions during open enrollment.
Here is how keeping a close eye on these specific pieces of mail empowers you to make informed decisions before the December 7 deadline:
Spotting changes before they take effect
The Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) should arrive by September 30 and serves as your early-warning system. It outlines exact changes your Medicare Advantage plan is making for the coming year — such as higher copays, dropped doctors or hospitals, and removed medications. Reading it tells you whether your plan is still a good fit or if it’s time to switch.
Avoiding unexpected gaps or loss of coverage
Notices like the Plan Non-Renewalor Termination Notice alert you if your insurer is pulling out of your county or discontinuing your plan entirely. Receiving a plan non-renewal noticein the fallensures you aren't caught off guard on January 1 without coverage. A termination notice can come at any time and unlocks a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) so you can select a replacement plan.
Managing prescription drug costs
Mid-year formulary notices andANOC updates highlight upcoming shifts in drug coverage tiers, brand-to-generic substitutions or new prior authorization requirements. Armed with this information, you can compare prescription drug plans (Part D) on Medicare.gov during open enrollment to find a plan that covers your specific medications at the lowest out-of-pocket cost.
Reviewing your 2026 Medicare Summary Notices (MSN) or explanation of benefits (EOB) helps you verify what services you used throughout the past year, track progress toward deductibles and ensure you aren't paying for services you never received before you reevaluate your coverage needs.
Don't ignore the notices or deadlines
As the December 7 open enrollment deadline approaches, taking a few minutes to review the notices in your mailbox can make a significant difference in both your healthcare coverage and your wallet for the year ahead. If you sign up for a my Social Security or Medicare account, you can receive the notices earlier via email.
Rather than leaving these mailings or emails unopened, use them to verify that your doctors stay in-network, your prescriptions remain covered and your out-of-pocket costs fit your financial plan. If your current coverage no longer works, open enrollment lets you switch to a better plan — ensuring seamless care and peace of mind on January 1.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.