Who Qualifies for the New $90 Medicare Part B Rebate?

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Medicare Part B enrollees are set to receive a one-time $90 rebate delivered automatically over the next few weeks, President Trump announced on October 2. Created in 2008 as a flexible budget tool for provider payment adjustments, the Medicare Improvement Fund (MIF) is now being tapped by the federal government to issue direct cash rebates to Medicare beneficiaries.
In 2027, Medicare Part B premiums are estimated to rise by $6.60 per month to $209.50, according to the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report. If the premium estimates hold, the $90 rebate would cover the $79.20 increase, with $10.80 to spare. A couple can receive a total of $180 if both spouses independently meet the eligibility requirements.
Here is what you need to know about Medicare Part B premium rebates: Who qualifies, when to expect your payment and where the money came from.
Who is eligible for the Medicare Part B premium rebate?
Are you one of the 20.8 million eligible beneficiaries who will receive the $90 Medicare Improvement Fund Premium Rebate? Generally, to be eligible, you must live in the United States, not receive any premium assistance from Medicaid, not pay the income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA), and not be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
If you do qualify, payments are scheduled to arrive this October. Are you registered for direct deposit? If so, your funds should arrive on Thursday, October 8.
Here are other factors that could impact your eligibility:
Who can get it. To qualify for the $90 rebate, you must be:
Enrolled in original Medicare Part B
Pay standard Medicare Part B premiums without third-party or high-income adjustments.
Not in premium arrears or undergoing a coverage termination process for non-payment.
Who can't get it. You are not eligible for the premium rebate if:
You are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan
You pay the IRMAA
Your Part B premiums are fully paid or subsidized by state Medicaid programs (such as the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) or Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) beneficiaries), as you did not incur out-of-pocket Part B premium expenses.
You are enrolled exclusively in Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) without Part B coverage.
You have lapsed Part B coverage or active premium delinquencies.
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When to expect your rebate, check your eligibility and check on the status of rebate
Expected arrival of rebate:
Who
When
Also:
Enrolled in direct deposit:
Beneficiaries who receive Social Security via direct deposit and have Part B premiums deducted from SS checks.
On or around October 8.
You will also receive an email or a letter from the President in mid-October.
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By check:
Beneficiaries who receive physical Social Security checks or pay Medicare directly via paper billing will receive a paper check by mail.
A check from the Department of the Treasury will arrive later in October with the following accompanying message: “Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium.”
The rebate will be send to the mailing address you have registered with Medicare.
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How to check your eligibility
If you are unsure if you meet the criteria, contact Medicare.
Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to check on your eligibility for the premium rebate.
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When should you check the status of your payment?
Medicare recommends that beneficiaries wait until October 15 to check on the status of their rebate.
Beneficiaries who want to check on the status of their payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.
For nearly 18 years, Congress used the MIF primarily as a budgetary mechanism. Lawmakers would inflate or reduce the fund's paper balance to help balance out the projected budget costs of unrelated health legislation.
The amount of funding available has changed 28 times since the fund was established. Lawmakers have increased the amount of funding available to the MIF 11 times and decreased it 17 times, according to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis published in April 2023.
Sit tight and your money should be along soon
The best part of this direct rebate program is that eligible beneficiaries do not need to fill out any forms, submit claims, or register online. Payments will be processed automatically by the Social Security Administration using your existing direct deposit details or mailed address.
Keep an eye out for scammers posing as CMS or SSA officials — Medicare and Social Security will never contact you directly asking for bank info to "claim" your rebate. If you don't receive your rebate in the expected time frame, contact Medicare directly at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227 or TTY 1-877-486-2048).
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.