New IRS 2027 Tax Brackets Are Set: What the Rates Mean for Your Taxes

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Here's a closer look at the new brackets and corresponding marginal rates.
2027 federal income tax brackets
The federal income tax brackets determine how much tax you pay on different portions of your taxable income. The tax system is progressive, meaning higher rates apply only to the portion of income that falls within each bracket.
Here are the new IRS inflation-adjusted thresholds for 2027 (returns you'll typically file in early 2028).
New 2027 Tax Brackets: Single Filers and Married Couples Filing Jointly
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Tax Rate
Taxable Income (Single)
Taxable Income (Married Filing Jointly)
10%
Not over $12,800
Not over $25,600
12%
Over $12,800 but not over $52,025
Over $25,600 but not over $104,050
22%
Over $52,025 but not over $109,125
Over $104,050 but not over $218,250
24%
Over $109,125 but not over $208,325
Over $218,250 but not over $416,450
32%
Over $208,325 but not over $264,550
Over $416,450 but not over $529,100
35%
Over $264,550 but not over $661,375
Over $529,100 but not over $793,650
37%
Over $640,600
Over $768,700
New 2027 Tax Brackets: Married Couples Filing Separately and Head of Household Filers
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Tax Rate
Taxable Income (Married Filing Separately)
Taxable Income (Head of Household)
10%
Not over $12,800
Not over $17,700
12%
Over $12,800 but not over $52,025
Over $17,700 but not over $67,450
22%
Over $52,025 but not over $109,125
Over $67,450 but not over $105,700
24%
Over $109,125 but not over $208,325
Over $105,700 but not over $201,750
32%
Over $208,325 but not over $264,550
Over $201,750 but not over $256,200
35%
Over $264,550 but not over $396,825
Over $256,200 but not over $640,600
37%
Over $396,825
Over $640,600
The seven federal income-tax rates remain 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. The annual adjustment changes how much taxable income falls into each bracket, not the rates themselves.
Tax brackets are also marginal. If your taxable income falls into the 22% bracket, you don't pay 22% on all of your taxable income. Instead, different portions of your income are taxed at different rates.
For example, if you're a single filer in the 22% bracket, only the portion of your taxable income that falls within the 22% bracket is taxed at 22%. The income below that threshold is taxed at the lower applicable rates.
Why the 2027 tax brackets are higher
The IRS adjusts many tax provisions each year to keep pace with inflation. These annual adjustments are supposed to help prevent "bracket creep," which can occur when wages and other income rise with inflation, but taxpayers don't necessarily have more purchasing power.
Without inflation adjustments, a taxpayer whose income rises with the cost of living could eventually move into a higher tax bracket even though their real economic position hasn't improved.
Higher tax-bracket thresholds can help reduce that effect.
For example, if your income increases in 2027 at roughly the same pace as the inflation adjustment, you may be able to earn more without moving into a higher marginal tax bracket.
That doesn't necessarily mean you'll pay less in taxes. Your actual federal tax liability depends on your taxable income, filing status, deductions, credits, and other factors.
The higher thresholds generally matter most if your income is expected to increase in 2027.
If your salary, wages, or other taxable income rise by an amount similar to the inflation adjustment, you may remain in the same marginal tax bracket.
If your income rises substantially faster than the bracket thresholds, however, some of your additional income could fall into a higher bracket.
And of course, the new brackets can also help with tax planning.
Your taxable income determines where you fall within the federal income-tax brackets. That makes deductions, credits, and other adjustments important when estimating your 2027 tax situation.
And because the brackets are marginal, moving into a higher bracket doesn't mean all of your income suddenly gets taxed at the higher rate.
The standard deduction is also higher for 2027
The standard deduction will also increase for 2027 as part of the IRS's annual inflation adjustments. The new standard deduction will be $16,600 for single filers and married individuals filing separately, $33,200 for married couples filing jointly, and $24,950 for heads of household.
The standard deduction reduces the amount of income subject to federal income tax for taxpayers who don't itemize deductions. As with the tax brackets, the annual adjustment helps account for changes in the cost of living.
*These suggestions are provided solely for educational purposes.
Everyone's financial situation is different, so consult a trusted tax professional or financial planner for guidance related to your specific situation.
1. Keep the Tax Year in Mind
First, remember these are the tax brackets you'll use for 2027 tax returns, typically filed in early 2028. You'll need the 2026 brackets for the upcoming 2026 tax season.
With that in mind, the new brackets can help you start thinking about next year's tax picture and whether any planning moves make sense before this year ends
2. Estimate Your Income for Next Year
Start with an estimate of your income next year, including salary and wages, bonuses, investment income, retirement-account withdrawals, business income, and other taxable income.
Then account for deductions and other adjustments to estimate your taxable income.
Comparing that figure with the new brackets can give you a better idea of where you stand and whether you're approaching a higher marginal tax rate.
3. Consider the Timing of Income
If you can control when you recognize income, the new tax brackets may affect whether you take income this year or next year.
This may matter for business owners, investors, and others who can control the timing of certain income.
The best strategy will depend on your circumstances and the type of income involved.
4. Revisit Roth Conversions
A Roth conversion generally counts as taxable income in the year you make the conversion.
If you're considering a Roth conversion next year, the new tax brackets can help you estimate how much additional taxable income you could recognize before reaching a higher marginal rate.
For some taxpayers, spreading conversions over multiple years can help manage the amount of income taxed at higher rates.
5. Review Your Investment Gains and Losses
Long-term capital gains are taxed differently than ordinary income, but your ordinary taxable income can still affect how much of your investment income is taxed.
If you expect significant investment gains or losses, factor them into your broader tax-planning picture rather than looking at your salary alone.
6. Check Your Tax Withholding
If your income or financial situation changes next year, review your federal tax withholding.
The new brackets don't automatically mean you need to change your withholding. But a significant change in salary, bonuses, investment income, retirement withdrawals, or other taxable income could affect whether the amount withheld from your paychecks covers your eventual tax liability.
Stay tuned for more updates from Kiplinger on 2027 tax changes and what they could mean for your taxes.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kelley R. Taylor is the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, where she breaks down federal and state tax rules and news to help readers navigate their finances with confidence. A corporate attorney and business journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Kelley has helped taxpayers make sense of shifting U.S. tax law and policy from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), to SECURE 2.0, the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently, the 2025 “Big, Beautiful Bill.” She has covered issues ranging from partnerships, carried interest, compensation and benefits, and tax‑exempt organizations to RMDs, capital gains taxes, and energy tax credits. Her award‑winning work has been featured in numerous national and specialty publications.