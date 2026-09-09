The $3,000 IRS Rule That Can Lower Your Capital Gains Tax

As the final quarter of 2026 approaches, you may be taking a closer look at your investment portfolio, weighing which losses are temporary setbacks and which positions no longer make sense to hold.
Thankfully, selling an underperforming investment can not only free up cash to put elsewhere but also offer a tax benefit.
When you sell an investment for less than you paid, the loss can offset capital gains from other investments, reducing the amount of profits subject to tax. And if your losses exceed your gains, federal tax rules allow you to use some of those losses to reduce your other taxable income. The key number to know? $3,000.
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Knowing how the IRS nets your gains and losses before December 31 — and how unused losses can carry forward to future years — can potentially make a difference in your tax bill. Here's more to know about the capital loss deduction.
How the $3,000 capital loss carryover works
If your capital losses exceed your capital gains for the year, under IRS rules, you generally may deduct the lesser of your net capital loss or $3,000 against other income on your federal income tax return. For taxpayers who are married filing separately, the annual limit is generally $1,500.
Capital losses first offset capital gains, without the $3,000 limit.
For example, if you realize $10,000 of capital gains and $7,000 of capital losses in 2026, the losses generally offset $7,000 of the gains, leaving a $3,000 net capital gain.
If you instead have $10,000 of capital losses and $4,000 of capital gains, you have a $6,000 net capital loss. You can generally use $3,000 of that net loss to reduce other income on your 2026 federal return, and carry the remaining $3,000 forward.
*This is a fictional, simplified example for educational purposes only.
Short-term vs long-term losses
Before combining all your gains and losses, the IRS requires you to sort them by holding period.
Short-term assets (held one year or less) and long-term assets (held more than one year) net against their own categories first. Short-term losses offset short-term gains, and long-term losses offset long-term gains.
Only if a net loss remains in one category does it cross over to offset gains in the other before applying to the $3,000 ordinary income limit.
Unused capital losses generally carry forward indefinitely. In future years, they offset capital gains first; if losses still exceed gains, you can generally deduct up to $3,000 per year against other income ($1,500 if married filing separately) until the carryforward is used.
The carryover must be reported on future returns and is subject to the IRS’s netting and carryover rules.
The loss must be realized
It's important to note that an investment that has fallen in value isn't necessarily a tax loss yet.
Suppose you paid $20,000 for an investment and it is now worth $12,000. As long as you continue to hold that investment, you generally cannot claim the $8,000 decline as a capital loss on your tax return. The loss generally becomes realized when you sell the investment.
This is a fictional, simplified example solely for educational purposes.
That's the principle behind tax-loss harvesting. Investors may sell investments that have declined in value and use those realized losses to offset gains from other investments.
Whether to sell, however, is both an investment and a tax decision. A potential tax deduction doesn't necessarily make selling an otherwise appropriate investment worthwhile.
Selling at a loss doesn't always mean you can claim the loss
The IRS wash sale rule can affect investors who sell an investment at a loss and then buy a substantially identical security.
- Generally, if you sell a security for a loss and acquire substantially identical securities within the 30-day period before or after the sale, the loss may be disallowed for current tax purposes.
- That 30-day window on either side of the sale matters at year-end. Selling an investment at a loss in December and buying it back in January can still result in a wash sale.
The rules can also become more complicated when purchases are made across different accounts or through certain investment plans.
For more information, see our report: The Wash Sale Rule: 6 Things to Know.
Capital loss deduction: What to check before Dec. 31
If you've sold investments during 2026, look at the gains and losses you've realized before the year ends. From a tax perspective, the investments currently showing a gain or loss in your account aren't necessarily the same as the ones that appear on your federal return.
The key is to look at the full picture — not just the investment that is up or down, but what you've already realized this year and how a potential sale might affect your tax strategy.
Also, of course, always be sure to follow applicable IRS rules.
Note: Since this information is provided solely for educational purposes and everyone's financial situation is different, consult a trusted tax professional or financial advisor who can help with your specific circumstances.
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