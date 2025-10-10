Ask the Editor, October 10: Capital Losses and the Wash Sale Rule
In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, Joy Taylor answers questions from readers about end-of-year tax planning, capital-loss harvesting and the wash sale rule.
Each week, in our Ask the Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter Editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. This week, she’s looking at questions on capital-loss harvesting and the wash-sale rule. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.)
1. What is capital-loss harvesting?
Question: I keep hearing about capital loss harvesting as a strategy for year-end tax planning. What is capital loss harvesting?
Joy Taylor: Tax-loss harvesting (or capital-loss harvesting) is a way for investors to lower their federal income tax bills. The strategy involves selling stocks or other securities in your taxable investment accounts that have declined in value for the purpose of generating capital losses to offset capital gains from the sale of winners that you have sold during the year. Investors commonly do this closer to the end of the year, when they have a better idea of the amount of capital gains they will have.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
2. What is the wash sale rule?
Question: I sold stock earlier this year for a large taxable gain. I have another stock that’s not performing well right now, so I want to sell it at a loss to help offset the capital gain. Can I then immediately buy back the stock I sell at a loss?
Joy Taylor: No. The wash sale rule in the federal tax code prevents this. You can’t deduct a capital loss from a sale of securities if you buy substantially identical securities up to 30 days before or after the sale. The recognized loss isn’t gone forever; it’s only suspended. That’s because the loss is added to the tax basis of your replacement securities.
3. How do wash sales apply between spouses?
Question: I sold stock from my taxable account this year at a loss. My spouse purchased stock in the same company the next day. Will the wash sale rule prevent me from deducting the capital loss from my stock sale?
Joy Taylor: Yes. The wash sale rule is a sneaky rule that can easily catch people by surprise. For example, selling a mutual fund at a loss 30 days after the date a dividend is reinvested can lead to a wash sale. Also, buying stock in an IRA after selling the same stock at a loss in your taxable investment account results in a wash sale. You also have a wash sale if you sell securities, and your spouse or a corporation that you control buys substantially identical securities within the 60-day period.
4. What if I sell crypto at a loss?
Question: I own Bitcoin and I sold some at a loss earlier this year. About a week later, I bought some more Bitcoin. Does the wash sale rule prevent me from deducting the capital loss on the sale?
Joy Taylor: No. The wash sale rule doesn’t apply to taxpayers who sell cryptocurrency at a loss. The definition of securities for the purposes of the wash sale rule doesn’t include crypto. So, for example, if you own crypto that sharply falls in value, you can sell it, recognize a capital loss, and buy the same digital currency the same day or soon after.
5. How much capital losses can I deduct?
Question: How much capital loss can I deduct on my federal income tax return?
Joy Taylor: Your capital losses can offset your capital gains (which is why tax-loss harvesting is a popular strategy), plus up to $3,000 of other income ($1,500 if you are married and filing a separate return from your spouse). Excess losses are carried over to the next year and can help reduce future capital gains. For individuals, capital losses can be carried over indefinitely until they are used up.
For example, say you have $25,000 of capital gains and $40,000 of capital losses in 2025. You can use $25,000 of your capital loss to wipe out your capital gain. You can then deduct $3,000 of excess capital loss on your 2025 Form 1040 against your wages or other ordinary income and carry forward $12,000 of losses to the next year. You would use the capital loss carryforward worksheet in the instructions for Schedule D of the 1040 to figure the amount of capital loss that you can carry forward to 2026.
About Ask the Editor, Tax Edition
Subscribers of The Kiplinger Tax Letter, The Kiplinger Letter and The Kiplinger Retirement Report can ask Joy questions about tax topics. You'll find full details of how to submit questions in each publication. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Tax Letter, The Kiplinger Letter or The Kiplinger Retirement Report.
We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to tax changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill and more. We will continue to answer these in future Ask the Editor round-ups. So keep those questions coming!
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts, in this Q&A series, are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
More Reader Questions Answered
- All Ask the Editor Q&As
- Ask the Editor: Reader Questions on QCDs
- Ask the Editor: Questions on Capital Gains
- Ask the Editor: Questions on Four New Tax Deductions
- Ask the Editor: Questions on Inherited IRAs
- Ask the Editor: Questions on Home Sales and Taxes
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
Dow Dives 878 Points on Trump's China Warning: Stock Market Today
The main indexes erased early gains after President Trump said China is becoming "hostile" and threatened to cancel a meeting with President Xi.
-
Sam's Club Extends A Popular Shopping Perk
Sam's Club has adopted a new policy on Sundays and holidays. Learn what it is and how to save on a membership.
-
Ask the Editor, October 3: Tax Questions on the Charitable Deduction
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer reader questions on the charitable deduction.
-
Seven Things You Should Do Before 2026 Because of One Big Beautiful Bill Changes
The new law ushers in significant changes for most taxpayers. Make these moves now to take advantage of them.
-
Ask the Editor, September 26: Tax Questions on the New Tips Deduction
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer reader questions on the new tax deduction for tipped income.
-
Ask the Editor, September 19: Tax Questions on Expiring Home Energy Tax Credits
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer four questions from readers on expiring tax credits for energy-saving upgrades to your home.
-
Ask the Editor, September 12: Tax Questions on 529 Plan Rollovers to a Roth IRA
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer four questions from readers on transferring 529 plan money to a Roth IRA.
-
Ask the Editor, September 5: Tax Questions on SALT Deduction
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer questions from readers on the OBBB's changes to the SALT deduction.
-
Ask the Editor, August 29: Tax Questions on Estate and Gift Taxes
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer questions from readers on estate and gift taxes.
-
Ask the Editor, August 22: Tax Questions on What Congress Will Do Next
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, we answer questions from readers on what Congress will do next with taxes.