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If you've been watching the early Black Friday deals roll out and are feeling less than impressed by them, you're not crazy. A slate of studies have emerged that all have similar findings: As much as 33% of the deals offered on Black Friday last year were "fake" deals.
That is, the deal price was either the same or even higher than the price the product was selling for throughout most of the year. The teams behind these studies expect to see similar misleading deals plaguing this year's Black Friday.
So, with so many fake Black Friday deals lurking in all these sales, should you skip shopping altogether? Not necessarily. Even with so many misleading discounts, the majority of deals were still legitimate and this can be a great opportunity to cross a lot of names off of your gift list for the holiday season. You just need to plan your deal-hunting accordingly and learn how to spot the difference between real and fake deals.
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A third of Black Friday deals aren't really saving you money
Visualping, a website tracking tool that monitors price drops and other page changes, tracked 1,500 products across multiple categories during Black Friday last year. The company will be doing the same this year. Of those 1,500 products, 33% were cheaper before Black Friday than they were during the sales event.
And it wasn't just a little more expensive either. On average, according to Visualping, these "fake" Black Friday deals were 37% more expensive than the product's lowest observed price.
Wallethub conducted a similar study comparing Black Friday deal prices on Amazon with the prices those items sold for before the sale. In that study, 36% of items advertised were no cheaper on Black Friday than they had been before.
How do companies get away with this? Wallethub cited a couple of strategies:
Bloating the list price. In many cases, the item in question was "on sale" more than half of the year — meaning the product rarely actually sold for the "list price" shown on the page. In that case, the Black Friday deal might be the same as or only slightly lower than the "deal" you could get any time of year.
Temporary price hikes before the sale. The Federal Trade Commission doesn't allow fake "former prices" but its rule on the matter is vague, requiring only that a seller offer the product at the higher price for a "substantial period" before the deal is advertised. So, in the month or two leading up to a sale, you might notice that an item that has been selling all year for, say, $15 is suddenly listed for $25. Come Black Friday, it's "discounted" to $15. 40% off its former price of $25!
According to Visualping, some product categories were worse than others when it came to the fake Black Friday deal problem. Those most prone to fake discounts included:
Luggage: 61% of deals were misleading
Games and hobbies: 43% of deals were misleading
Home and appliances: 33% of deals were misleading
Tech and electronics: 33% of deals were misleading
On the flip side, Wallethub found that the categories least prone to fake deals included jewelry, apparel and consumer packaged goods.
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How to avoid fake Black Friday deals
While the risk of falling for a fake Black Friday deal is scary, there's good news. If 33% of the deals last year weren't really any better than what you'd pay beforehand, that means 67% of the deals were still legitimate. If you're careful and intentional with your dealhunting, there are real Black Friday deals to be had.
So here are some tips to separate the fake from the real deals this holiday season:
Use price tracker tools like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa. Both these and other tools like them typically only track prices on Amazon. But you'll be able to see how the price on the item you want to buy has fluctuated throughout the year (or longer). This can help you verify whether the Black Friday deal is actually lower than the price it normally sells for all year.
Don't wait for Black Friday to shop deals. Some retailers have a price adjustment policy where they'll refund you the difference if an item goes on sale within a certain time frame after you buy it. At Costco, for example, you can get a refund if the price drops within 30 days. At Target, it's normally 14 days, but between November 1 and December 24, you can get a refund if anything you bought within that window goes on sale within that window. Amazon does not offer such a policy, so do your early Black Friday shopping at retailers that do. Then, watch for even better deals throughout the eligibility window and request a refund if the price drops.
Only buy things you would have bought at full price. If you're only buying something because it's "such a good deal," you're not saving money. You're spending it. Black Friday deals (or any deals) only count if it's something you were already planning to buy. With that in mind, make a list ahead of time what you want to buy. For gifting, brainstorm a few ideas of the types of gifts you'll look for when deal-hunting.
The bad news is that there are likely going to be Black Friday deals out there that aren't really much of a deal. The good news is that there are still plenty of legitimate savings to be found. For consumers, that means you should still take advantage of the major sales event. But you need to be discerning about what you buy and where you buy it.
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Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.