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"Americans recovering from identity theft should not have to fight through layers of red tape to receive help. With President Trump’s signature, victims will have a trained Social Security Administration employee responsible for coordinating their case and seeing it through to resolution," said the legislation's sponsor, Representative David Kustoff (TN-08).
The provision takes effect 180 days after enactment. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a six-month implementation window, making the official effective date April 5, 2027.
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During this 180-day transition period, the SSA must establish internal protocols, train designated staff and set up the casework routing systems needed to assign single points of contact for victims.
What the law does for victims
Under the bipartisan legislation, the SSA is now required to assign identity theft victims — as well as individuals whose Social Security cards are lost or intercepted in the mail — a single, dedicated point of contact. Rather than explaining your situation to a different representative every time you call, you will work with one trained SSA employee who is tasked with maintaining your case records and coordinating across agency departments until your issue is fully resolved.
Rep. Kustoff introduced the legislation after constituents reported getting bogged down in a long, confusing process to resolve Social Security identity theft. A release from the Ways and Means Committee noted that "an individual may be faced with multiple, different processes requiring them to speak to multiple, different SSA employees before the issue is resolved" and "victims report they are often provided conflicting information and advice."
While this administrative fix streamlines agency support, taking swift personal action remains crucial to protecting your finances. Here are four steps to take when your Social Security number is stolen.
Contact the SSA: Report fraudulent activity directly to the SSA Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov or call 1-800-269-0271. Check your earnings records and benefit status by logging into your my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount.
Lock your Social Security number:Locking your SSN is a strategic move that shuts down the two most common avenues for fraud: illegal employment and unauthorized access to your government records.
File an FTC report: Visit identitytheft.gov to report the theft and receive a personalized recovery plan.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.