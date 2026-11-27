Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Tax benefits can make charitable giving more efficient, but they shouldn't be the reason someone gives in the first place. The starting point should always be a genuine desire to support a cause.
When discussing charitable giving with clients at SignatureFD, where I'm the director of Financial Planning, I encourage them to start with the causes they care about and the impact they want to make. From there, we can determine how to structure their generosity in a way that aligns with their broader financial goals.
Giving is an important part of financial well-being, and a thoughtful charitable strategy should work alongside other priorities, from growing and protecting wealth to enjoying it during your lifetime.
With that in mind, here are several strategies worth considering this Giving Tuesday to make your charitable giving more intentional, impactful and tax efficient.
What changed for charitable deductions in 2026?
The new rules introduce an important distinction: Taxpayers who take the standard deduction now have an opportunity to benefit from charitable contributions, while those who itemize face new limitations.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
For individuals taking the standard deduction, qualifying cash contributions of up to $1,000 can now be deducted, increasing to $2,000 for married couples filing jointly.
These deductions generally apply only to cash gifts made directly to eligible public charities; contributions to donor-advised funds (DAFs) don't qualify. Previously, most taxpayers who didn't itemize received no federal income tax deduction for charitable giving.
For those who itemize, the rules are less favorable. Beginning in 2026, charitable contributions are deductible only to the extent they exceed 0.5% of adjusted gross income (AGI).
For example, someone with an AGI of $500,000 who donates $10,000 would generally be eligible to deduct only $7,500, subject to other applicable limitations.
Taxpayers in the highest federal income tax bracket face an additional restriction, with the value of itemized deductions capped at 35 cents per deductible dollar, rather than 37 cents.
Understanding how these changes affect you is the first step. The next is considering whether the assets you donate, the timing of your contributions and the accounts you use could help you give more effectively.
Choose the right assets to give
Writing a check may be the simplest way to support a charity, but it isn't always the most tax efficient.
For individuals holding highly appreciated investments, donating securities directly to a qualified charity can offer meaningful advantages.
Rather than selling shares, recognizing capital gains and donating the remaining proceeds, investors can generally transfer appreciated securities held longer than one year directly to charity.
This can generally avoid capital gains taxes on the donated appreciation while potentially providing a charitable deduction.
However, the new deduction rules introduce an important distinction.
For someone taking the standard deduction, qualifying cash contributions may provide an immediate tax benefit that donating securities would not. Conversely, investors who itemize and hold substantial appreciated assets may find donating those investments more advantageous.
Before making a contribution, review your investment portfolio for appreciated holdings and consider whether donating those assets could allow more of your wealth to reach the causes you support.
Consider bunching contributions to maximize tax benefits
The new 0.5% AGI threshold also makes the timing of charitable contributions worth reconsidering.
One strategy is charitable bunching, which involves combining several years of planned donations into a single tax year.
For example, someone who typically contributes $20,000 annually might instead contribute $60,000 during a particularly high-income year.
A DAF can make this strategy more practical. Contributions to a DAF are generally deductible in the year they're made, subject to applicable limits, while grants to charities can be distributed over time.
For those who already have a DAF, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to review available funds and direct grants toward organizations they want to support.
Don't overlook charitable giving through retirement accounts
For retirees, one of the most effective charitable strategies may already exist within their retirement savings.
Individuals age 70½ or older can make qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) directly from eligible IRAs to qualifying charities.
In 2026, the annual limit is $111,000 per eligible individual.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Unlike traditional IRA withdrawals followed by donations, properly executed QCDs are generally excluded from taxable income.
They can also satisfy required minimum distributions (RMDs) for those subject to them.
Importantly, because QCDs are excluded from income rather than claimed as itemized deductions, they aren't subject to the new 0.5% AGI threshold.
This makes them particularly valuable for eligible retirees looking to support charitable causes while managing taxable income.
Align your giving with your broader financial goals
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to look beyond the tax benefits of charitable giving and consider the lasting impact you want your wealth to have.
While new tax rules may change how and when you give, they shouldn't change why you give. Tax efficiency is an important part of charitable planning, but it should serve your philanthropic goals, not dictate them.
Ultimately, the most effective charitable giving strategy isn't measured by the size of your tax deduction. It's one that aligns with your values, complements your broader financial plan and puts your wealth to work in ways that create meaningful, lasting impact.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
TOPICS
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
As Director of Financial Planning, Matt works with the planning team to deliver support to advisers and a consistent, thorough experience to SignatureFD clients. He is involved in all levels of servicing clients' financial planning needs, including coaching and developing the planning team, driving the adoption of planning technology and implementing comprehensive strategies across estate, tax, education, retirement and business planning.