Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps 5.2% for 2024

The Social Security tax, withheld from each paycheck, stops once your income reaches a certain amount. That is due to the "Social Security wage base," which is the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax.

Today, along with a 3.2% cost-of-living (COLA) increase, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a 5.2% increase in the base, leading to higher taxes for some wealthy taxpayers in the coming year.

Social Security wage base increases

The Social Security wage base limit for 2023 is $160,200. That means that if you earn more than $160,200 this year, you won't have to pay the Social Security payroll tax on the amount that exceeds that limit. That can result in considerable tax savings for those who earn more than the wage base.

Suppose an employee has an annual salary that exceeds the wage base by $10,000. In this case, they would save $620 on Social Security taxes. On the other hand, a worker who earns wages exceeding the base by $30,000 would receive a $1,860 tax break. The more you make over the wage base, the more your Social Security tax savings.

However, the Social Security wage base increases each year the national average wage index increases. When that happens, whch is almost every year, more income is subject to the Social Security tax.

How much are Social Security taxes?

The tax rate for an employee's portion of the Social Security tax is 6.2%.

Your employer also pays 6.2% on any taxable wages.

Self-employed individuals pay the full 12.4%. However, it’s worth noting if you're self-employed, you can deduct a the employer-equavalent portion of that amount.

Over the past five years, the Social Security wage base has increased by an average of $3,960 yearly. However, in 2024, the wage base is set to rise from $160,200 to $168,600, an increase of $8,400 from the previous year. That is significantly less than the $13,200 increase from 2022 to 2023, the largest recorded increase.

As a result, the maximum Social Security tax jumps from $9,932 to $10,453. So, people making over $168,600 in 2024 will be paying $521 more in Social Security taxes next year than they would have paid if the wage base remained at $160,200.

What is the Social Security increase for 2024? On Oct. 12, along with the wage tax base rate, the SSA announced the 2024 Social Security COLA increase. As Kiplinger reported, more than 66 million retirees receiving Social Security checks will see their monthly government payments rise 3.2% next year.

On average, according to the SSA, Social Security retirement monthly benefits are expected to grow by more than $50 starting in January 2024.

Who is exempt from Social Security tax?

Some people don’t have to pay Social Security taxes. Exemptions from Social Security taxes may be available if certain requirements are met. Some examples are listed below, although other exemptions may be available.

Certain members of religious groups or organizations

Students and certain young (minor) workers

Employees of foreign governments

People the IRS considers to be “Non-resident aliens”