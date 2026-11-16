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After overseeing a major housecleaning of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) equity portfolio to start his tenure as CEO, Greg Abel continued with a sizable shift in capital deployment during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.
Berkshire was once again a net seller of equities in the third quarter, to the tune of $426 million. With the exception of Q2, the holding company has sold more stock than it bought for 14 of the past 15 quarters.
That said, Berkshire did up its exposure to equities enough in the previous quarter that it remained a net buyer of stocks for the first nine months of 2026. For the year to date, the conglomerate purchased a net of more than $11 billion in equities.
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At the same time, Abel continued to buy back Berkshire Hathaway stock, something his predecessor Warren Buffett was more reluctant to do. The company repurchased $9.6 billion worth of Berkshire stock in Q3, bringing its full-year stock buybacks to more than $14 billion.
Abel oversees Berkshire's equity portfolio, although Buffett, who stepped down as chairman in September, remains available in an advisory role. Be that as it may, this is Abel's show. And as in the second quarter, the company revealed no flashy new positions or big additions in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on November 16. Indeed, Abel continued most of the trends we saw three months ago.
Berkshire further boosted stakes in some existing positions, and it also continued to pare back on some legacy holdings. Interestingly, Berkshire cut back on some investments in the financial sector, including long-time Buffett favorite Bank of America (BAC).
But before we get to the stocks Berkshire Hathaway bought and sold in the third quarter, let's take a look at the bigger capital picture.
Some folks have criticized Berkshire for not putting its cash hoard to work. Well, Abel appears to have answered them. Berkshire's cash holdings are still gargantuan, but they did fall to $357 billion at the end of Q3 from $365 billion in the second quarter. As of the first quarter, Berkshire sat on record cash holdings of $380 billion.
With a market cap of $1.26 trillion, Berkshire still maintains a sort of barbell portfolio of approximately $336 billion in stocks and the aforementioned $357 billion in cash.
Before we get into Berkshire's most recent buys and sells, it's important to know that Berkshire has always run a highly concentrated portfolio.
Excluding the company's Japanese brokerage stocks and other overseas equities, Apple (AAPL) alone accounts for a quarter of Berkshire's stock portfolio. (That's down from more than 40% at its peak.)
Furthermore, Berkshire's top five U.S. equity holdings comprise about 69% of its portfolio value, while the top 10 account for almost 90%.
As Buffett liked to say, diversification is for those who don't know what they're doing.
Stocks that Berkshire is buying
The company did add one new stock to its holdings in Q3 — Bending Spoons (BSP) — but it disclosed that position in October. The Milan-based technology conglomerate went public on the Nasdaq in July. With more than 20 million shares worth $689 million as of the end of Q3, BPS has a 0.2% weight in Berkshire's portfolio, making it its 23rd-largest holding.
Elsewhere, Abel continued to nibble at Delta Air Lines (DAL), a position Berkshire also added to last quarter.
Interestingly, Buffett famously avoided airlines for decades. When he finally did come around, his timing was terrible, spreading his bets among a handful of major carriers not too long before COVID-19 set the industry into a tailspin. As a result, he quickly closed out those positions.
So it's a mark of change that Berkshire upped its stake in DAL by another 12% in Q3. The company initiated the position at the start of 2026 and increased the holding by 44% last quarter.
Berkshire now holds more than 64 million shares in the air carrier worth $5.4 billion as of the end of the third quarter. At almost 1.8% of the portfolio, DAL is Berkshire's 12th-largest holding.
Separately, Berkshire clearly likes homebuilders. It closed its $6.8 billion acquisition of the U.S. homebuilder Taylor Morrison in July. And in another industry move, Berkshire once again increased its positions in Lennar Class A (LEN) and Class B (LEN.B) stock, by 99% and 86%, respectively. At 0.7%, LEN is the company's 15th-largest investment. LEN.B, at less than 0.1%, is essentially immaterial.
Meanwhile, Berkshire again added to a recent investment. It boosted its position in Macy's (M) for a second consecutive quarter, albeit by less than 3%. With 7.5 million shares worth $172 million, and a weight of less than 0.1%, the department store operator is essentially immaterial. Nevertheless, it's never bad to have an imprimatur granted by Berkshire Hathaway.
Stocks Berkshire is selling
In a reprise from previous quarters, Berkshire sold some Bank of America (BAC) stock, which has been a major holding since 2017. It's too soon to panic, though. Berkshire reduced its investment in the nation's second-largest bank by assets by less than 6%. BAC is still a top-five holding.
Elsewhere, Abel continued to pare back on supermarket operator Kroger (KR), reducing the position by more than 10%. At 0.6% of the portfolio value, KR remains Berkshire's 16th-largest holding.
In the financial sector, Berkshire further slashed its position in Capital One Financial (COF), this time by 62%. The holding company cut its COF stake by more than half in Q2. At less than 0.1% of the portfolio, the stake, which BRK.B initiated more than three years ago, is now little more than a rounding error.
Lastly, Berkshire reduced its position in DaVita (DVA) by less than 1%. With a portfolio weight of 1.7%, the healthcare stock is the company's 13th-largest holding. Meanwhile, Berkshire continued to cut exposure to steelmaker Nucor (NUE), this time by almost 15%. That follows a reduction of more than 50% three months ago. Nucor, with a weight of about 0.1%, is one of the smallest holdings in the portfolio.
The bottom line on Berkshire's holdings
Abel continues to remake Berkshire's portfolio, and the way it deploys capital, in his own image. Big bets on tech are in favor, and he's doubling down on recent investments, such as Delta Air Lines and Macy's. Additionally, Berkshire keeps increasing its exposure to homebuilders.
At the same time, Abel is reducing investments in several legacy holdings and less material names. While the portfolio remains top-heavy, its concentration is now weighted much more toward its largest 10 holdings, and much less so to the top five.
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Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and others, before joining Kiplinger in 2016. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, Investor's Business Daily and more. Dan reported from the New York Stock Exchange floor as a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance.
Once upon a time, he worked for Spy magazine and Time Inc., and contributed to Maxim when lad mags were a thing.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.