If You'd Put $1,000 Into Berkshire Hathaway Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Berkshire Hathaway is a long-time market beater, but the easy money in BRK.B has already been made.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is in a class by itself when it comes to really long-term outperformance. It's not for nothing that Warren Buffett, who will retire as CEO at the end of 2025, is known as the greatest long-term investor of all time.
BRK.B stock has been a market beater over the past 20 years, too, but all the millionaires Berkshire has minted had skin in the game long before the turn of the century. That's how compounding and the law of large numbers work.
But first, a quick recap of Berkshire Hathaway's history. The company was a struggling textile firm when Buffett took control in 1965. Over the ensuing years, Buffett converted it into a holding company, or a company that buys other companies.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Buffett's first target was an insurance company, and the insurance business continues to be at the core of its operations today.
The insurance business was especially attractive to Buffett because of float, or the money insurance companies hold between collecting premiums and paying out claims. Thanks to the float from Berkshire's insurance companies, Buffett had ample sources of capital to buy up or invest in other enterprises.
Today, Berkshire Hathaway comprises more than 60 wholly owned subsidiaries, including BNSF Railway, Geico insurance, industrial titan Precision Castparts and fast food chain Dairy Queen.
The Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, with a market value of about $250 billion, includes major stakes in Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP), to name just a few.
Berkshire Hathaway has always been a long-term bet on the dynamism of the U.S. economy. It's also a low-beta stock, which means it tends to underperform in up markets and outperform in down markets.
And what that has added up to over the past 60 years is nothing more than astonishing. Since 1965, Berkshire stock has generated a compound annual growth rate of almost 20% vs 10% for the S&P 500.
What does that look like on a brokerage statement? Well, if you put $1,000 into Berkshire stock 60 years ago, it would today be worth about $33 million. The same sum invested in the S&P 500 would be worth about $336,000 today.
Warren Buffett and his late partner Charlie Munger really did mint many a millionaire over the course of their long careers.
However, BRK.B's returns over the past 20 years, while excellent, have naturally been more modest.
After all, there's nothing like getting in on the ground floor.
The bottom line on BRK.B stock?
Although BRK.B stock outperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the past five years, it actually lagged the returns of the S&P 500 over the past one-, three-, 10- and 15-year periods.
If you go back 20 years, BRK.B, which doesn't pay a dividend, generated an annualized return of 11.2%.
That's not too shabby, leading the S&P 500, with dividends reinvested, by almost a percentage point. An active fund manager would be thrilled with such outperformance, but it hardly means BRK.B stock was a path to riches in the 21st century.
Have a look at the above chart to get a sense of what BRK.B's returns would mean to your brokerage statement over the past couple of decades. They're good, but not great.
Indeed, if you put $1,000 into Berkshire stock 20 years ago, today it would be worth about $8,500. The same amount invested in the S&P 500 would theoretically be worth about $7,600 today.
With Warren Buffett set to step down at the end of 2025, some folks fear that Berkshire stock's best days are behind it. The reality is that Berkshire is now so big that it's unreasonable to expect anyone to repeat Buffett's historic run.
True, that doesn't mean BRK.B can't continue to be a market beater going forward. Wall Street is mostly bullish on the name, giving it a consensus recommendation of Buy, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Nevertheless, BRK.B's era of generating truly outstanding returns would appear to be behind it – and that was true even before Buffett announced his retirement.
More Stocks of the Past 20 Years
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Microsoft Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Netflix Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and other tier 1 national publications. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among many other outlets. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about markets and macroeconomics.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
New SALT Cap Deduction: Unlock Massive Tax Savings with Non-Grantor Trusts
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act's increase of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap creates an opportunity to use multiple non-grantor trusts to maximize deductions and enhance estate planning.
-
Know Your ABDs? A Beginner's Guide to Medicare Basics
Medicare is an alphabet soup — and the rules can be just as confusing as the terminology. Conquer the system with this beginner's guide to Parts A, B and D.
-
New SALT Cap Deduction: Unlock Massive Tax Savings with Non-Grantor Trusts
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act's increase of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap creates an opportunity to use multiple non-grantor trusts to maximize deductions and enhance estate planning.
-
Know Your ABDs? A Beginner's Guide to Medicare Basics
Medicare is an alphabet soup — and the rules can be just as confusing as the terminology. Conquer the system with this beginner's guide to Parts A, B and D.
-
I'm an Investment Adviser: Why Playing Defense Can Win the Investing Game
Chasing large returns through gold and other alternative investments might be thrilling, but playing defensive 'small ball' with your investments can be a winning formula.
-
Stock Market Today: Powell Rumors Spark Volatile Day for Stocks
Stocks sold off sharply intraday after multiple reports suggested President Trump is considering firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
-
Callable CDs Have High Rates: We Still Don't Recommend You Get Them
Investors must carefully consider the trade-offs, as falling interest rates could lead to reinvestment at a lower yield and make selling on the secondary market difficult.
-
Five Big Beautiful Bill Changes and How Wealthy Retirees Can Benefit
Here's how wealthy retirees can plan for the changes in the new tax legislation, including what it means for tax rates, the SALT cap, charitable giving, estate taxes and other deductions and credits.
-
Portfolio Manager Busts Five Myths About International Investing
These common misconceptions lead many investors to overlook international markets, but embracing global diversification can enhance portfolio resilience and unlock long-term growth.
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Hits a New High as Nvidia Soars
A big day for Nvidia boosted the Nasdaq, but bank stocks created headwinds for the S&P 500.