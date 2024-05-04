How To Use Beta in Investing

Beta is one way to measure a stock's historical volatility. Here's how it works.

The word "beta" written out on wooden blocks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryanne Hicks
By Coryanne Hicks
published

Investing can be a lot like jumping on a trampoline. One minute you're up; the next you're down. The whole experience can be downright exhausting. Wouldn't it be great if you could anticipate just how much bouncing a stock would do before you purchased it?

It turns out you can – at least theoretically – thanks to a statistical measurement known as beta.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Coryanne Hicks
Coryanne Hicks
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8