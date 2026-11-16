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The Associated Press reports that customers of Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo have experienced service disruptions. Customers began encountering issues this morning, with more customers being impacted by early afternoon.
A Chase spokesperson informed the AP that technical issues caused some transactions to take longer than usual, but customers have access to their accounts and money. Meanwhile, CBS News reported that Truist and Capital One customers also faced difficulties accessing their online accounts.
Coming on the heels of major outages with Microsoft Outlook and Teams, as well as the FAA grounding flights for hours on Friday, tech has had a challenging week.
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Outages can occur unexpectedly and typically last only a few hours. However, being unable to access your funds when needed highlights the importance of preparing for bank outages in advance. Here are several proactive steps you can take.
What to do if your bank is down right now
If you're experiencing a bank outage, check your bank's official website or social media channels for service updates. You may still be able to access your money by visiting a local branch or using an ATM.
Avoid repeatedly submitting payments or transfers, as this could result in duplicate transactions once services are restored. Keep a record of any failed transactions and fees incurred during the outage so you can follow up with your bank.
Finally, be on the lookout for scammers posing as bank representatives. Never share your login credentials or security codes with someone who contacts you claiming they can restore access to your account.
How to prepare for a future bank outage
While these recommendations cannot resolve an active outage, preparing beforehand can prevent major financial headaches during future disruptions. Consider the following measures:
First, keep some emergency cash stored in a secure location at home, such as a safe. This gives you access to cash for essential purchases if your bank's systems go offline. How much cash should you keep on hand?
It depends on your financial needs. The smart play is to consider how much you would need to cover living expenses for a few days to a week.
Additionally, credit cards can serve as a reliable backup during an outage, provided they are issued by an unaffected institution. This offers immediate spending power if you prefer not to carry large amounts of cash or are traveling without access to your home safe.
You should also save your bank's customer service phone numbers in your mobile contacts. Although call wait times may be longer during widespread disruptions, reaching out allows you to report issue details or receive alternative guidance on accessing funds while online banking is down.
Other recommended actions
Maintain an account with a secondary institution: Keeping a backup account at a local credit union or a separate online bank ensures you have immediate access to alternative funds during major system outages.
Keep hard copies of recent statements: Regularly download and save monthly electronic bank statements so you have a record of account numbers, current balances and recurring bills if digital systems go offline completely.
Set up automatic payments via credit card: Where feasible, link critical recurring bill payments to a credit card rather than a debit card or direct checking transfer to avoid missed payments or processing delays.
Overall, while bank outages are usually brief, they can cause significant inconvenience. Taking proactive steps to prepare ensures you maintain access to money and avoid financial disruption when online banking services go offline.
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Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.