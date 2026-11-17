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Investors are no doubt starting to think about their 2026 taxes, but the company that manages your mutual funds has been focused on the topic for a while.
As fiscal years wrap up, typically at the end of October, fund companies start calculating how much of their funds’ income and capital gains they’ll distribute to investors before the end of the year.
If you hold mutual funds in a tax-advantaged account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA, there’s not much to worry about. But if you own a mutual fund in your taxable brokerage account, you’ll owe taxes on that distribution, so it’s best to have a plan.
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What often catches investors off guard is that the tax liability crops up even if they don’t buy or sell a fund share over the course of the year. Worse, it’s often the funds that have performed particularly badly during the year that pay outsized distributions.
"If you’re seeing a big distribution in a down year, that’s just insult added to injury," says Holly Swan, head of wealth solutions at Allspring Global Investments.
It helps to be prepared by knowing more about whether your fund is planning a distribution — and if so, how much — as well as what you can do to minimize your tax bill.
Here’s how it works: When a mutual fund sells a stock, bond, or other investment it owns, it either makes a profit or takes a loss. At the end of the year, if gains outweigh the losses, funds are required to pass that amount to investors.
The annual distribution also includes income from dividends or interest. Fund shareholders who hold their shares in a taxable account must then pay personal income taxes on the distribution. The tax bill comes due even if the investor elects to have distributions reinvested in the fund rather than paid out in cash.
The tax irony of a down year
It sounds as if the problem would be bigger for the funds that rack up the most gains, but that’s not necessarily the case. Like your portfolio, a fund doesn’t generate a tax liability by holding a successful investment rather than selling it.
That means actively managed funds that trade frequently can generate larger distributions. (They also often charge higher management fees and have higher trading costs, creating a triple whammy of expenses.)
It may be counterintuitive that a money-losing fund can generate big distributions of gains. But if investors flee the fund, managers need to redeem those investors’ shares with cash — and to raise it, they need to sell off investments. If the cost basis of the investments is low enough, that can create capital gains in a money-losing fund.
"You usually see the biggest, most shocking distributions after major sell-offs or after a fund has dramatically underperformed," says Warren Hurt, the chief investment officer of Pennsylvania-based bank F&M Trust.
Many large fund companies publish estimates for each of their funds’ distributions on their websites in late November or early December. An estimate typically breaks down the distribution into short-term capital gains, long-term gains, and income and dividends.
The forecast also includes the record date, which means fund holders as of that cutoff will receive the distribution. It’s similar to the record date for a dividend.
For example, last year, T. Rowe Price set a record date of December 10 for its domestic stock funds and made distributions on December 12. The fund companies record the distributions on the Form 1099 that fund holders receive in late January or early February for their taxes.
If you’re learning about a distribution on the tax form, it’s too late to do much about it. Instead, the time for action is now.
Here’s what to do.
1. Find ways to avoid the distribution.
Many investors bypass these issues by buying exchange-traded funds in the first place. Because of their structure, ETFs rarely distribute capital gains. Hurt says the distributions issue is one of the "major reasons" why his firm is moving clients into ETFs in their taxable accounts.
Alternatively, you could house your mutual funds in a tax-advantaged account. But plenty of folks still purchase mutual funds in a taxable brokerage account, and for them, it’s best to wait until after the distribution date to buy in.
What you want to avoid is the scenario where "you aren’t there for the gain, but you may be for the distribution," says Samantha Muncy, the head of advisory at Evergreen Wealth Advisors. "It’s almost like you buy season tickets one game before the season ends — you didn’t get to sit in the seats the whole time and get the benefit of them."
2. Consider selling a fund before the record date.
Conversely, you can get the benefits of the gain but not pay the taxes on it. "You shouldn’t let the tax tail wag the dog, but if you are not feeling good about the performance, you shouldn’t stay," Swan says. "A big distribution is an additional nail in the coffin."
But selling the fund sets up a different problem: If you’ve owned the fund a while, you may have a capital gain on the fund shares themselves. And that gain may trigger an even bigger tax liability than if you’d just kept the fund and taken the distribution based on the underlying holdings. In that case, you may need to find losses elsewhere in your portfolio to offset the gain.
Note that any transaction that generates a loss also must avoid the "wash sale" rule, where buying a "substantially identical" asset within 30 days can prompt the IRS to disallow your loss for tax purposes.
3. Harvest losses judiciously.
A portion of a mutual fund’s distribution — sometimes most or all of it — comes from long-term capital gains. Those can be offset by jettisoning some losers in your portfolio and creating a loss.
You likely won’t be able to offset 100% of the distribution, though, because many distributions include short-term capital gains or income from dividends or other sources.
(Note that short-term capital gains distributed from a mutual fund are treated as ordinary income that can’t be offset by losses, unlike the short-term gains you generate from the sale of securities in your own portfolio.)
4. Look for an ETF twin.
Increasingly, investment companies are introducing ETF versions of their mutual funds. Selling your mutual fund and buying an ETF "clone" — a different fund with an essentially identical portfolio — can create tax issues once, but it ends the distribution issue for the future.
If your mutual fund is creating an ETF share class, you might be able to exchange your fund shares for ETF shares tax-free. And even if you stick with the mutual fund, the prospect of an ETF class may make your mutual fund more tax-efficient, says Allspring’s Swan, because the fund managers will try to trigger the capital gains within the ETF share class, shifting them away from the mutual funds.
This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Senior Associate Editor, Kiplinger Personal Finance
David Milstead joined Kiplinger Personal Finance as senior associate editor in May 2025 after 15 years writing for Canada's Globe and Mail. He's been a business journalist since 1994 and previously worked at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver, the Wall Street Journal, and at publications in Ohio and his native South Carolina. He's a graduate of Oberlin College.