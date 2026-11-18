The market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has slowed in 2026, with just 217 offerings filed through November 18 — down 9% year over year. And according to Renaissance Capital, the number of IPOs priced is more than 36% lower than in 2025.
But the size of the offerings this year is up fourfold compared to last year, with companies going public raising $149 billion. This is due to several massive IPOs, including Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX), which raised nearly $86 billion in its June offering.
The next mega-cap IPO is right on our doorstep, with artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic set to price its offering later today and begin trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow, November 19, under the ticker symbol ANT.
The Kiplinger team is reporting live on the Anthropic IPO, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what this means for the stock market, the economy and your money. Scroll for the updates.
Unlike chatbots, artificial intelligence agents actively do a range of tasks. If agents cause harm, who's liable? It's not clear and that's a risk Anthropic noted in its IPO prospectus, calling liability issues "unsettled." That could expose the company to future lawsuits.
Anthropic and other AI leaders say they have bolstered security and set up guardrails to prevent issues, but guardrails don't always work and the risk remains.
Look for Congress to focus on the issue next year, as a wave of consumer AI agents see rising usage, including Anthropic's Claude Duet. Concerns include personal data being leaked, bad financial advice being dispensed or unwanted items being purchased.
What's keeping one investment pro on the sidelines for now
Joel Shulman, CEO and CIO ofERShares, agrees that Anthropic "is an extraordinary company with transformative technology," but he's not prepared to buy shares right now.
"During the summer, we were presented with opportunities to invest in Anthropic at private-market valuations well in excess of $2 trillion. We passed," he says. "Our concerns were not about the technology, but about valuation, enormous infrastructure commitments, intensifying competition, and uncertainty surrounding long-term profitability."
Shulman adds that he is especially concerned by the company's insider-selling provisions. "According to its IPO filing, certain non-founder insiders may be permitted to sell up to 10% of their holdings beginning on the very first trading day, followed by numerous additional scheduled share releases throughout the first year," he explains. "This raises a fundamental question: Why should public investors rush to purchase shares at a $1.4 trillion valuation when wealthy insiders are being given opportunities to sell immediately?"
This provision could create a transfer of liquidity and investment risk from early investors to public shareholders, including those investing their retirement savings, Shulman says.
He believes financial advisers should resist the urge to chase the hot IPO and recommends waiting at least three to six months to let "initial enthusiasm, insider selling pressure, and valuation expectations" settle.
CEO Dario Amodei shares his vision for the Anthropic IPO
On November 10, Anthropic launched its roadshow for its IPO. This is where its senior executives pitch the offering to institutional and wealthy investors.
As part of the roadshow, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei participated in a fireside chat with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon.
One of Amodei's key messages was the importance of managing investor expectations. He said Anthropic wants to "underpromise and overdeliver." For Amodei, this means that the focus should be on the long term.
He also talked about the huge costs of building advanced AI systems. This involves highly complex decisions about expected demand and the risks of excess capacity. While he did not talk about the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, this is likely to make the situation even more difficult.
Regardless, Amodei remains highly upbeat about AI's potential benefits. He discussed how the technology could lead to scientific breakthroughs, such as innovative medical treatments.
Yet this could be many years away. In the meantime, Amodei will need to find ways to keep up the growth and generate sustainable profits, which will be far from easy, especially in light of the high expectations.
Intense competition — and even a pricing war — hasn't slowed Anthropic down, but it is one of the lingering challenges.
Meta Platform's (META) Muse, for example, is trying to make a splash with cheaper advanced AI tools for businesses. SpaceX's (SPCX) Grok AI model is also aggressively priced. Cheaper Chinese AI models such as DeepSeek and Kimi are quickly gaining ground among American companies.
At the same time, it has gotten easier for businesses to track spending and switch to cheaper models for certain work tasks. The competition could put pressure on profit margins for AI leaders over the long term, though that won't stop soaring demand for Anthropic tools in the near term.
Keep in mind that the requirements vary. For example, firms like Fidelity and Schwab have account minimums, while Robinhood and SoFi do not.
Regardless, the process for buying shares generally involves three steps:
Determine eligibility: You will need to fill out a questionnaire, which will ask about topics such as your financial circumstances, risk tolerance and investment experience.
Request shares: You will download the S-1 and review it. Next, you will submit your indication of interest, which is the number of shares you want to buy. Currently, this will be in a price range of $70 to $78, but you will need to reconfirm your request when the final price is set.
Receive an allocation: Once the offering is priced, the brokerage determines how many shares, if any, you will receive. Your allocation may be substantially smaller than your request. There are no guarantees.
Investors should also be mindful of flipping, or selling IPO shares shortly after they begin trading. Some brokerages discourage the practice and may restrict investors who flip shares from participating in future offerings.
Investors who do not receive an IPO allocation may buy ANT shares once they begin trading on Nasdaq Thursday. However, the market price could be much higher or lower than the IPO price.
Tom Taulli
Tom Taulli is the CEO and cofounder of CorvEquity, a platform that helps startups track cap tables and manage stock option plans. He is also an author and financial writer whose books include The Personal Finance Guide for Tech Professionals: Building, Protecting, and Transferring Your Wealth and High-Profit IPO Strategies: Finding Breakout IPOs for Investors and Traders. Tom has written extensively about finance, investing, technology and startups.
Like others in the industry, Anthropic adheres to "scaling laws" to drive the tech forward. In short, that means more computing power leads to better AI. It's the basis for the company's eye-popping $900 billion in future obligations to build data centers, which was revealed in its IPO prospectus.
The AI arms race hinges on the finding that AI models get better with more training data, more computing power and bigger models. Increasing all three is extremely expensive and requires huge amounts of electricity. At least for now, frontier AI companies, including Anthropic, don't see a way around this.
What could upend this capex-intensive phenomenon? If there were a breakthrough in chips or software that drastically made AI more efficient. Or if AI models seemed to hit a wall and stopped getting better through scaling laws. Neither seems likely anytime soon.
John Miley
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited email newsletters.
On October 26, Anthropic released its S-1 registration statement, which provided detailed financial results, risk factors and other disclosures.
According to an updated filing released on November 10, the company plans to sell 825 million Class A shares at a price range of $70 to $78 per share. This suggests that Anthropic could raise more than $64 billion, making it one of the biggest IPOs ever, at a $1.405 trillion valuation.
The company also said it has an agreement with several mega-cap tech companies, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO) and Nvidia (NVDA) to purchase $26 billion Class N shares in a private placement.
Anthropic officially prices its IPO this evening and will begin trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow under the ticker symbol ANT.
Karee Venema
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021, and oversees a wide range of investing coverage, including content focused on equities, fixed income, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics, IPOs and more.