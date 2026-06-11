<a id="elk-2e0a2a25-eb01-410a-9562-04c304e37eb3"></a><h2 id="what-is-spacex-2">What is SpaceX?</h2><p id="elk-3b38372f-b933-4011-80bc-b13793f3000c">Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, intending to lower costs for space launches and eventually build a livable colony on Mars. The company had its first successful space launch in 2008 and has since had more than 650 total launches. It also wants to build data centers in space.</p><p>"A key to its success has been a relentless focus on innovation," writes Kiplinger contributor Tom Taulli in his feature on the hottest <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/upcoming-ipos" data-url="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/upcoming-ipos" data-hl-processed="none"><u>upcoming IPOs</u></a> to watch for. "The company's breakthroughs include reusable orbital rockets, which have greatly reduced the costs of space flights; vertical rocket landings; and onboard autonomous systems."</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-3b38372f-b933-4011-80bc-b13793f3000c-2">In 2015, SpaceX moved to diversify its revenue stream with Starlink, a satellite internet project that today provides coverage to roughly 10 million customers across 160 countries and territories. It also has contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide satellite service through its Starshield segment to government and military organizations, including with Ukraine during its war with Russia.</p><p>Geopolitical conflicts are increasing the demand for satellites, and the conflict in the Middle East shows "how space tech is crucial for missile warning and tracking, communications, surveillance, drone and vehicle connectivity, and more," <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/business/the-space-sector-prepares-to-blast-off" data-url="https://www.kiplinger.com/business/the-space-sector-prepares-to-blast-off" data-hl-processed="none"><u>writes</u></a> John Miley, senior associate editor at The Kiplinger Letter.</p><p>SpaceX also bought xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company that owns X (formerly Twitter), in February 2026 in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $250 billion. In May, Musk announced that xAI is fully absorbed by SpaceX and will rebrand as SpaceXAI.</p><p>According to its <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1181412/000162828026036936/spaceexplorationtechnologi.htm" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1181412/000162828026036936/spaceexplorationtechnologi.htm" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">S-1 filing</a>, which became publicly available on May 20, SpaceX had revenue of $4.7 billion in the three months ended March 31. It also incurred a loss from operations of $1.9 billion and had adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $1.1 billion.</p><p>In 2025, the company's revenue totaled $18.67 billion, while adjusted EBITDA arrived at $6.58 billion.</p><p>SpaceX is poised to benefit from surging growth in the global space economy, which is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2034, according to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://nova.space/press-release/global-space-economy-reaches-626-billion-marking-a-new-phase-of-growth/" target="_blank" data-url="https://nova.space/press-release/global-space-economy-reaches-626-billion-marking-a-new-phase-of-growth/" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none"><u>Novaspace</u></a>, up from $626 billion in 2025. "The U.S., led by SpaceX launching 85% of spacecraft into orbit and its Starlink Internet service, reaps most of the business," says Miley.</p><p><em>- Karee Venema</em></p><template data-slice-id="slice-person-KjKRJmZk66sDQFK3dhJV8S-7bfvecfFT6xzO5GZyZGa31DsOYgyB7UY" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template>