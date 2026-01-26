<a id="elk-c5e6395e-680b-49d2-8c50-217e60dcdd3e"></a><h2 id="fed-meeting-schedule-for-2026-2">Fed meeting schedule for 2026</h2><p id="a6601cb8-9843-4061-a826-b72de719d132">The next Fed meeting, which runs from January 27 to January 28, marks the first gathering of 2026.</p><p>"The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, "<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/when-is-the-next-fed-meeting"><u>When Is the Next Fed Meeting?</u></a>".</p><p>The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981."</p><p>Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm.</p><p>Here is the full Fed meeting schedule for 2026:</p><p>January 27 to 28</p><p>March 17 to 18</p><p>April 28 to 29</p><p>June 16 to 17</p><p>July 28 to 29</p><p>September 15 to 16</p><p>October 27 to 28</p><p>December 8 to 9</p><p><em>- Karee Venema</em></p><template data-slice-id="slice-person-j3nVKinN5Eb4d2SLB5u987-P9QZhR9Fed8vjwpsqta3wrMvCuTZYv0H" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template>