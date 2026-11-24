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Year-End Financial Moves Built for LGBTQ+ Individuals
Strategically organizing your cash into dedicated savings buckets and thoughtfully trimming appreciated investments can help you comfortably fund upcoming personal goals while keeping your tax bill in check.
With only a few months left in the year, it's a good time to revisit your current cash reserves, plan for upcoming cash needs and think strategically about how to take advantage of the tax year before it ends.
For those in the LGBTQ+ community, there might be competing priorities when it comes to these strategies. This can be especially true for those living in urban areas with a higher cost of living, which can impact day-to-day savings and spending.
There might also be a need to plan for higher out-of-pocket medical expenses, larger out-of-pocket costs for supporting a family member or chosen family or for large expenses coming up over the next year.
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Whatever you plan, there are a number of strategic decisions you can make in the next couple of months to help make the most of your cash and intentionally prepare to cover these expenses.
Cash savings
A top priority is reviewing your cash savings because interest rates are competitive now. Look at your cash savings and divide them into three buckets:
Operating cash. These are the funds you use day to day to cover expenses. Typically, this is going to be in an easy-to-access checking account.
You might consider a checking account that provides cash back, waives ATM fees or is local if you might need to get a certified check. Such checks are common with large purchases, such as buying a home or a car or paying an upfront security deposit on a rental.
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Emergency funds. This is the amount you need to keep in cash at all times in case something unexpected happens. Think through what this means for you to determine how much to keep.
Many people set aside enough cash in an emergency fund to cover three to six months of expenses as a baseline general rule if you lose your job.
If you're retired or have secure income, you might set aside cash for an unexpected home repair, to help a family member or chosen family member or to cover an unplanned out-of-pocket medical bill.
Cash for upcoming expenses. This additional cash is for any known expense in the next six to nine months. That can include larger expenses before year-end, such as cash donations or holiday spending.
It can also include large expenses you plan for next year, such as making a down payment on a home or covering the costs of starting a family, including fertility treatments or surrogacy expenses not covered by insurance.
It could also include transition-related medical expenses or a big family vacation abroad. Such short-term cash needs require liquidity and low risk.
While a well-diversified investment portfolio with an appropriate amount of risk exposure for your goals can help you grow your savings for goals that are three to five or more years away, short-term volatility can put those savings at risk in the near term.
For example, the amount you earmark to cover adoption costs next summer can decline with the stock market if it's invested. It's better to raise cash and hold it for these shorter-term needs.
Concentrated stock or low-basis investments
Next, review your portfolio as a whole to look for opportunities that take profit off the table and realize gains across multiple tax years.
There are three strategies you might want to consider before year-end that can help you reduce risk and cover cash flow needs:
1. Donate concentrated stock or low-basis investments directly to a qualified charity.
There is a clear uptick in charitable giving before New Year's Eve, as people celebrate the holiday season or realize they want to make these donations before the year is over.
Rather than donating cash, you might consider donating appreciated securities. By donating a stock or investment with significant unrealized gains, you transfer that embedded gain to the charity and aren't responsible for paying taxes on the gain.
You may save on capital gains taxes and receive a tax deduction for the donation this year. This can be done by sending the investment directly to the charity, or by funding a donor-advised fund, then selecting multiple charities to support.
2. Consider selling portions of your investments before year-end.
For larger upcoming expenses in the next six to nine months that fall into bucket three in the first section, you might also consider selling all or a portion of your investments before year-end.
Paying taxes on investments might not feel great, but it can be a good problem to have. Your investments might have appreciated, and at some point, you'll want to take those profits and use them.
Strategically selling a portion of those investments in this tax year and next tax year can help you spread out the taxes and potentially reduce your overall tax bill.
Work with your financial adviser and tax adviser to run a tax projection and plan for this, especially if you're considering selling large, concentrated positions.
3. Gift appreciated investments when doing annual gifts.
When making your annual gift to a loved one who is in a lower tax bracket than you, gifting appreciated investments in kind transfers the unrealized gain to them.
They would need to consider the overall tax impact on their side, but if they're in a lower tax bracket than you, the overall taxes paid when the investment is sold might be lower.
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With any stock or equity gains you've earned in the last few years, now might be a good time to take some profit off the table.
Hold on to cash that's earning a strong interest rate, donate appreciated investments to charities or gift them to a loved one and reduce your overall investment risk.
When it comes to making smart decisions around your cash, spending needs and concentrated stock, it's important to be intentional and strategic. Take the time to think through your goals, upcoming cash needs and charitable intentions.
Partner with a financial adviser and tax adviser to walk through your personal situation and understand how to best incorporate these considerations into your financial plan.
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Mindy Neira, CFP®, ChSNC®, is a Wealth Manager and Principal at Modera Wealth Management, providing financial planning and wealth management services to clients looking to grow and safeguard their wealth for the future. As an LGBTQ+ financial planner, Mindy understands the special considerations involved in planning for the queer community and their families. She also advises clients who need help navigating decisions related to special needs, disabilities, chronic illness or other medical conditions.