Are You Considering Rebalancing Your Portfolio for a Good Reason or Just Reacting to Headlines?

More than one-third of Americans (37%) plan to make a change to their portfolio or investment strategy this year.
That's according to New York Life's Wealth Watch 2026 Midyear Outlook. It is not hard to see why. Inflation, interest rates, market volatility, the boom of generative AI and a steady run of unsettling headlines have left many investors feeling they should do something different with their money.
The instinct is understandable, but acting on it without a detailed financial plan can be costly, and your portfolio is only one part of your strategy.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Changing your portfolio can be one of the smartest moves you make, or one of the most damaging. The deciding factor is rarely the market itself. It's whether the change reflects your long-term strategy or reacts to short-term noise.
Before you rebalance or reallocate, here is how to tune out the distractions.
Know what is driving the urge
Begin by naming the pressure you feel, because the trigger for a portfolio change is not always the same as the source of financial stress. Headlines and market swings could prompt the urge to act, but our data show that day-to-day costs are weighing more heavily on many investors.
Higher costs of living topped the list of financial concerns, cited by 61% of respondents, while market volatility was named a top concern by just 15%.
In other words, many people feel the squeeze most directly through groceries, housing and gas, even if market news is what gets their attention.
That distinction counts, because pressure on your monthly budget likely calls for a change to how you spend or save, not how you invest.
Avoid two common mistakes
When people act, they tend to err in one of two directions.
The first is to overreact: Chasing last year's winners, trying to time the market or making decisions based on whatever is trending. Today, that often means turning to technology for answers.
In our survey, 13% of people said they research financial topics with generative AI. These tools can help with education, but they might not know your full financial picture, including your goals and your timelines.
The second mistake runs the other way: Doing nothing. About 29% of people told us they took no action in response to factors affecting their finances.
Paralysis and panic look different, yet they often share a root cause: the absence of a strategy.
Run every change through five lenses
Whether you manage your own investments or work with a financial adviser, test any proposed change against five questions before you act.
1. Does it serve your long-term goals? A portfolio move should ladder up to something specific, such as a retirement date, a home or a college fund. If you can't explain how a change advances a goal, treat that as a warning sign.
2. Does it match your risk tolerance? Adjusting your asset allocation — the mix of stocks, bonds and other holdings — is the change that most directly reflects your comfort with risk. Any shift should reflect how much volatility you can absorb, not how you feel this week.
3. What are the tax consequences? Taxes are an often overlooked cost of trading. Selling an appreciated asset, moving money between account types or realizing gains can trigger a bill that erases the benefit of the change. Model the after-tax outcome before you trade.
4. Are you diversified and protected? A resilient plan involves more than the assets you hold. Insurance and guaranteed income belong in the same conversation as your investments. Diversification and protection are what keep a single bad year from derailing an entire plan.
5. Will it hold up against your retirement income needs? This is where changes get personal. Any change you make today should be judged against the income you'll need to generate for decades, not against this year's return.
The case for working with a financial adviser
If this data holds one lesson, it is that the investors who feel most confident about their money are the ones who aren't going it alone. Close to a third (30%) of American adults say they don't have a strategy. Among people who work with a financial adviser, however, that figure is 5%.
That gap follows through to financial confidence: 44% of those who work with a financial adviser are very confident their retirement savings will last the rest of their lives, against 24% of adults overall.
Across nearly every measure of preparedness we track, from emergency savings to debt to retirement readiness, the advised group runs roughly one and a half times ahead of the general population.
None of this means advice does the work for you, and it doesn't mean sitting still. People who work with a financial adviser are more likely to plan portfolio changes this year, not less: 44% vs 37% of Americans overall.
That's the point. A financial adviser gives you a framework for deciding when to change course and how — based on a full picture of your financial life.
Should you make changes to your portfolio this year? Perhaps. If a change reflects your goals, your timeline and your tolerance for risk, it might be the right move.
If it reflects a headline, an app or the knot in your stomach, treat that as your signal to pause and consider talking it through with a trusted financial adviser before you act.
Related Content
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.