Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Are you skipping that week-long Mediterranean cruise because gas prices are too high? Passing on dinner out because grocery bills keep climbing? Or holding back because you fear your money won't last thirty years of retirement?
If so, you're in good company. Millions of retirees are sitting on hard-earned nest eggs, fearing their savings will run dry.
For many, that fear is unfounded. According to research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute, most retirees still have roughly 60% to 70% of their savings left untouched even after two decades in retirement.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
Even if you are legacy-minded and hope to leave an inheritance to your kids, you may have extra money you can spend. Sometimes, permitting yourself to use it comes down to a little soul-searching and smart financial planning.
Are you spending enough in retirement? Ask yourself these 3 questions:
1. Do I have enough reliable income to cover my expenses?
Peace of mind is essential in retirement. That's why financial advisers say the first question to ask yourself is simple: Are your basic monthly bills covered? If the answer is yes, you can start opening the purse strings with much more confidence.
"To what degree are the essentials covered with income you can rely on?" says Joseph Sicchitano, head of individual solutions at Principal Financial Group.
Reliable income usually means Social Security, a pension, savings, or some combination of the three. "If your plan can support $6,000 a month and you are getting by nicely on $5,000, then you can probably spend a little bit more," said Ernie Wingard, a financial advisor at Capital Choice Financial Group.
2. Is my financial plan flexible?
One of retirees' biggest fears is outliving their savings. That worry is heightened when the stock market tanks or inflation climbs, which is why the second question to ask yourself is: Can your financial plan withstand shifts in the economy?
If it can, and your money is projected to last 30 years, start looking at that bucket list for things to check off.
"Do you have the flexibility to shift if the market goes down?" says Sicchitano. If stocks are down when you need extra cash, do you have a short-term bucket you can tap to avoid sequence of returns risk?
Does your plan factor in inflation, or will spending more now result in a shortfall later? If your plan already considers the what-ifs, and there's money left over, it's another sign you're spending too little in retirement.
3. Am I enjoying my retirement?
The whole point of saving for retirement is to finally pursue your hobbies, check off bucket list items, and embrace your newfound freedom. That's why the third question to ask yourself is: Are you actually enjoying your retirement?
If the answer is no — and you answered yes to the first two — it may be time to think about how to put some of your savings to work to change that.
"Are you using the money to enjoy the retirement that you worked so hard to achieve?" says Wingard. Or are you holding off living because you're afraid you won't have enough money later? "Plan on living as full a life as you can when you retire; don't just sit at home."
Subscribe to the Retirement Tips newsletter, your guide to planning and enjoying a financially secure and richly rewarding retirement.
Loosen those purse strings
Retirement is meant to be lived, not spent watching from the sidelines. If your essentials are covered and your plan can handle a few curveballs, give yourself permission to spend. Book that Mediterranean cruise, make the dinner reservation, and enjoy the nest egg you spent decades building.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.