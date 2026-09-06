Many investors spend their lives staying the course, saving well, pushing for growth and riding the market as long as they can.
The problem with that strategy is that it ignores the most critical phase of your retirement saving journey: The five-year home stretch until you retire.
Most people don't want to hear this, but one wrong move or assumption can do lasting damage.
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A common mindset among pre-retirees is the expectation that strong market returns will continue indefinitely. It's not unusual to hear someone project 15% — or even 20% — annual returns as part of their retirement plan.
On paper, that kind of growth can make everything work beautifully. But markets don't move in straight lines, and they rarely cooperate with timelines.
The real risk isn't just that returns fall short. It's that they fall at the wrong time.
How one bad year can upend your retirement
As retirement approaches, the impact of market volatility changes. A downturn early in your career is inconvenient. A downturn just before or after you retire can be devastating.
Consider what happens if the market drops 30% to 40% in the years leading up to retirement. Many investors assume their portfolios will perform in line with the S&P 500, but that's often not the case.
Many portfolios are made up of mutual funds, sector funds or other investments that can behave very differently, sometimes falling even further due to overlapping risks and hidden correlations.
Then comes the bigger issue: Withdrawals.
If you're taking 4% to 5% income from a portfolio that just lost 30%, your effective loss isn't just 30% — it's closer to 35% once withdrawals are factored in.
This also means the following year, you're taking income from a significantly smaller base.
That creates a mathematical uphill battle that many portfolios never fully recover from. This is known as sequence of returns risk, and it's one of the most underestimated threats in retirement planning.
Lessons from past market cycles
During the dot-com bubble and the 2008 financial crisis, many investors discovered that their portfolios were far more vulnerable than they'd realized, which had a significant impact on those nearing retirement.
Even those who believed they were diversified found that their investments were heavily tied to the same underlying risks. When markets fell, everything seemed to fall together.
The major lesson learned is that diversification isn't just about owning different funds — it's about understanding how those assets behave under stress.
Why asset allocation matters more than ever
In the final years before retirement, asset allocation becomes less about maximizing returns and more about managing risk. That doesn't mean abandoning growth altogether, but being intentional with your investment decisions.
Every piece of your portfolio should have a defined purpose. Some assets should be geared toward growth, others earmarked for protection and designed to generate income.
When portfolios are heavily skewed toward one objective, typically growth, without enough consideration for what happens when markets take a turn for the worse, that's when problems occur.
Think stability first, growth second
One of the best ways to manage risk is to flip the traditional planning process. Instead of starting with investments and hoping they generate enough income, start with the income itself.
How much do you need in retirement? From there, identify reliable income sources — Social Security, pensions, rental income, etc. Determine how to fill any remaining gaps with strategies designed to produce consistent, predictable income.
For some investors, that could include annuities, particularly those that offer guaranteed lifetime income or principal protection with some growth potential. While they may not be right for everyone, these tools can serve a specific purpose: Creating a baseline of income that isn't dependent on market performance.
Once that foundation is in place, the rest of the portfolio can be invested for growth with a clearer sense of purpose and pressure.
The mindset shift before retirement
Perhaps the biggest transition in the final five years before retirement is not financial, but psychological.
You've spent decades accumulating: Saving, investing and growing your portfolio. Retirement flips that script. Now the focus shifts to distribution: Turning assets into income. That's not always an easy transition.
Many retirees struggle with the mechanics of withdrawals — deciding which investments to sell, when to sell them and how to do so efficiently. Those decisions become more complicated and emotionally charged in volatile markets.
A structured income strategy can simplify this process. Instead of constantly making withdrawal decisions, you're replacing a paycheck with a predictable income stream. The rest of the portfolio can then be managed with a longer-term perspective.
The bottom line as you near your golden years
Retirement planning isn't just about building wealth — it's about making that wealth last, because in the final years leading up to retirement, the margin for error becomes much smaller.
A strong market can mask underlying risks, but a single downturn at the wrong time can expose them quickly.
Keep these issues in mind to ensure your retirement plan can withstand whatever the market delivers:
- Markets don't move in straight lines. Adjust your investment strategy in the five years leading to retirement.
- One bad year in the market can ruin your retirement if your portfolio is not properly balanced.
- Asset allocation matters more than ever. Every piece of your portfolio should have a designed purpose.
- Flip the traditional planning process and think stability first, growth second.
- Embrace the mindset shift from accumulation to distribution to make your wealth last.
Retirement success isn't determined by how high your portfolio climbs; it's about whether it can carry you through your golden years.
Your 50s are not the time to take chances with the money you've worked your whole life to earn. It's never too late to create or adjust your retirement plan.
Work with an adviser who can help you find investments that will grow at a steady pace, benefiting when the market goes up without taking a hit when it goes down.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.