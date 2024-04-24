Navigating the Finances of Fertility Choices and Adoption

Before embarking on the journey to parenthood, knowing what to expect financially for the different options is a good starting point.

Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA®
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA®
published

The journey to parenthood is a deeply personal and often challenging one, particularly for those facing fertility issues. In recent years, advancements in medical technology have provided individuals and couples with more options than ever before. However, these options often come with significant financial considerations.

As someone who has personally gone through this process, finally conceiving my daughter through in vitro fertilization (IVF), I know firsthand both the emotional and the financial challenges the process can bring. I found that being educated and prepared about the different financial aspects is a good starting point for the journey ahead.

