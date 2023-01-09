Getting an Inheritance? Here Are 4 Things to Consider

Previous Next 4/4

4. Take Time to Review Your Own Estate Plan.

As someone who is inheriting money – and maybe even acting as the executor of the estate – you’ll learn all about proper planning and communication. That understanding should motivate you to make your own estate administration as easy as possible after you are gone.

This includes keeping clear records of all your accounts, along with any estate plan documents including trusts, wills, powers of attorney and advance health care directives. And you should keep them all in a place that is accessible to those responsible for administering your estate.

Try to talk to your family about your finances while you are still around. Finding answers when someone is gone is far harder than having fearless conversations now. The best gift that you can give the friends and family you leave behind is doing proper planning.

Receiving an inheritance is an opportunity to make a difference in your own life. Take the time to map out your current financial position and future goals. Setting yourself up for a solid future is a great way to honor and remember the person who has passed.

--

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC (“HH”) is an SEC registered investment adviser located in Long Beach, California. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about HH, including our registration status, fees, and services can be found at www.halberthargrove.com. This blog is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. It should not be construed as a solicitation to offer personal securities transactions or provide personalized investment advice. The information provided does not constitute any legal, tax or accounting advice. We recommend that you seek the advice of a qualified attorney and accountant.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).