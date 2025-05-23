Five Reasons Roth Conversions and Pensions Work Well Together

For many retirees, navigating income planning and tax strategies can be complex, especially when considering Roth conversions alongside pension income.

Roth conversions may not be the right strategy for everyone, but for those retiring with a pension, it can start to make more sense for the reasons mentioned here. In this article, I unpack why Roth conversions might be a good fit if you're a retiree with a pension.

What is a Roth conversion?

Before diving into the reasons for implementing a Roth conversion, it is essential to understand the fundamental concept behind it. A Roth conversion involves transferring money from a tax-deferred account, such as a traditional IRA, 403(b), or 401(k), to a Roth IRA.

This involves paying taxes on the converted amount in the tax year the conversion happens, but it allows the money to grow tax-free thereafter.

Is a Roth conversion right for you? There are some important considerations to keep in mind before deciding to convert to a Roth:

1. Anticipated higher tax brackets

You might expect to be in a higher tax bracket during retirement if you have a pension. Even if your current tax bracket remains constant, factors like Social Security, required minimum distributions (RMDs) and investment withdrawals could elevate your taxable income.

Also, with tax rates among historical lows, many people suggest tax rates might only increase. A Roth conversion allows you to lock in today’s lower tax rates, potentially saving money in the long run.

Example: Consider a retiree who receives $60,000 from a pension and an additional $30,000 from Social Security. Adding RMDs could push them into the same or higher tax bracket than when they were working, increasing their overall tax liability each year.

2. Impact on Medicare premiums (IRMAA)

Medicare Part B and D premiums are determined by your income level, where higher income results in higher premiums because of the income-related monthly adjustment amount, known as IRMAA.

Retirees could lower their Medicare premiums by reducing taxable income through Roth conversions, an often-overlooked saving.

Example: A retiree with a high pension might see a significant increase in Medicare premiums, while strategic Roth conversions can ease this financial burden.

3. Avoiding the Social Security tax torpedo

The term "Social Security tax torpedo" refers to the surprisingly high taxes retirees can face on Social Security benefits due to their provisional income. For some, up to 85% of their benefits may become taxable.

Roth conversions can strategically reduce provisional income, thus minimizing taxable Social Security benefits. By carefully planning Roth conversions, retirees can reduce their provisional income and potentially reap significant tax savings on their Social Security benefits.

4. Unnecessary RMDs and legacy planning

If you are fortunate enough not to need RMDs from your accounts to cover your expenses, converting to a Roth can make a lot of sense. Roth IRAs do not require withdrawals, allowing your investments to grow tax-free.

This strategy is particularly appealing if you wish to leave money as an inheritance for your loved ones.

Example: Consider a 60-year-old retiree with $1 million in a Roth IRA. This could compound to $5 million-plus by age 90, tax-free.

5. Mitigating the widow's penalty

Upon the death of a spouse, the surviving spouse often faces higher tax rates due to the loss of tax benefits associated with a "married filing jointly" status.

A Roth conversion can alleviate this widow’s penalty by easing the tax burden on the surviving spouse with tax-free funds available from a Roth IRA.

Navigating retirement income strategies can seem daunting, but with proactive steps like Roth conversions, retirees can better manage their taxes and overall financial health. Strategic planning is extremely important if you have diligently saved and have a pension.

Our firm specializes in planning for what we call The 2% Club: those who have pensions and $1 million or more saved for retirement.

At the end of the day, the goal is not merely to have more money but to optimize the money you have through smarter planning. Understanding how a Roth conversion works and when it might make sense to implement offers a pathway to not only preserve your wealth but also to enhance your financial legacy.

