State "Stimulus Checks" Are a Thing in 2022 – Will You Get One?

During the pandemic, the federal government sent three rounds of stimulus checks to most Americans. For many people who were out of work, struggling to pay for childcare, or otherwise dealing with severe financial troubles brought on by COVID-19, these payments were a much-needed lifeline. However, the final federal stimulus checks were mailed out in 2021. For the economic woes facing Americans in 2022 – most notably, high inflation – there's been no such relief from Uncle Sam.

But some states have stepped in and filled the void. Using budget surpluses generated from post-pandemic recoveries and federal COVID-relief funds, 19 states are sending (or have sent) rebate checks or other payments to their residents. These state payments generally aren't as large as the federal stimulus checks sent during the pandemic, but they still help families that are paying more to keep food on the table and gas in their tanks. (Some states also enacted gas tax holidays, temporarily suspended grocery taxes, or cut taxes in other ways to help residents.)

Who gets a check, how large is the check, and when will the check arrive varies from state to state. Some states are even sending more than one payment this year. Basic details are described below – check it out to see if a check with your name on it should be coming soon, or if you missed a payment that you should have received earlier this year.

California

Who's Eligible: California's "Middle Class Tax Refund" is generally available to current residents who:

Filed a 2020 California tax return by October 15, 2021;

Did not exceed certain income limits in 2020 (California adjusted gross income over $250,000 for single people and married couples filing separate tax returns or over $500,000 or others);

Couldn't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2020 tax year; and

Were a California resident for at least six months in 2020.

Amount: From $200 to $1,050, depending on your income, filing status, and whether you have dependents. The California Franchise Tax Board has an online tool (opens in new tab) that gives you an estimate of you payment amount.

When Sent: If you received a Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment last year or early this year by direct deposit, you'll receive your California Middle Class Tax Refund payment from October 7 to October 25, 2022 (again, via direct deposit). Additional direct deposit payments to others will go out from October 28 to November 14 (approximately 90% of all direct deposits should be issued in October 2022). For people who receive a GSS payment by debit card (e.g., California didn't have your bank account information), the state will mail Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards between October 25 and December 10, 2022. For others receiving debit card payments, expect your payment to be in the mail by January 15, 2023. The FTB hopes to have 95% of all refund payments in residents' hands by December 31, 2022.

Colorado

Who's Eligible: "Cash Back" payments are going to Coloradans 18 years of age or older (as of December 31, 2021), who were residents of the state for all of 2021, and who filed a 2021 Colorado income tax return or applied for a Colorado property tax/rent/heat credit (PTC) rebate (opens in new tab).

Amount: The amount depends on the filing status shown on your 2021 Colorado tax return: $750 for single filers, $1,500 for joint filers.

When Sent: Payments were issued by September 30, 2022, if you filed a 2021 Colorado income tax return or applied for a PTC rebate by June 30, 2022. If you received an extension to file your 2021 Colorado return and file by the October 17, 2022, deadline, your payment will be issued by January 31, 2023.

Connecticut

Who's Eligible: You qualify for a full Connecticut "Child Tax Rebate" if:

You're a resident of the state;

You claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or younger; and

Your 2021 federal adjusted gross income doesn't exceed $100,000 for single filers and married couples filing separately, $160,000 for head-of-household filers, or $200,000 for married couples filing a joint return and qualifying widow(er)s.

Amount: The rebate is worth up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children (i.e., an overall maximum of $750). If your income exceeded the applicable threshold, a smaller rebate is possible.

When Sent: Applications for the Child Tax Rebate were due July 31, 2022. For those who applied by the deadline, the state started sending payments in late August.

Delaware

Who's Eligible: Resident adults who filed a 2020 Delaware personal income tax return are eligible to receive a Delaware "Relief Rebate." Other adults who timely filed a 2021 Delaware tax returns or who are at least 18 years old according to other state agency data are also eligible.

Amount: Relief Rebate checks are for $300 per eligible person.

When Sent: The initial round of payments went out in May 2022. Additional payments were made to qualifying residents during the summer. The state is also working on a process that would allow adult residents who didn't file a 2020 Delaware tax return to receive a payment (assuming the Delaware General Assembly provides funding for these payments). If you're fully qualified but didn't receive a payment yet, you can contact the Delaware Department of Finance at dor_rebate@delaware.gov or 302-577-8200 (Option 1).

Florida

Who's Eligible: Approximately 59,000 Florida families with children qualified for a special one-time payment. To receive a payment, as of July 1, 2022, you had to be a:

Foster parent;

Guardianship Assistance Program participant;

Recipient of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) assistance;

Relative caregiver; or

Non-relative caregiver.

Amount: Payments are for $450 per family.

When Sent: The payments were sent in July 2022. If you didn't receive a check and think that you should have, you can call the Florida Department of Children and Families at 850-300-4323. You'll be asked to identify the qualifying program you're enrolled in, when you first enrolled in the program, how many children are in your home (along with their names and ages), and what programs the children are enrolled in.

Georgia

Who's Eligible: Georgia is sending tax refunds to full-year residents who filed both a 2020 and 2021 Georgia income tax return (part-year and nonresident filers may be eligible for a reduced refund). However, even if you file both returns, you won't get a check if you:

Used an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) when filing a return (although you may eventually qualify for a refund after responding to a letter from the Georgia Department of Revenue);

Didn't owe any tax for 2020; or

Were claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2020 tax return.

Amount: The maximum refund depends on your 2020 filing status: $250 for single filers and married people filing separately from their spouse, $375 for head-of-household filers, and $500 for married couples filing a joint return. However, you can not receive more than the tax you paid on your 2020 return.

When Sent: The first refund checks were sent in May 2022. The Georgia DOR expected to have most payments sent by August. However, your payment won't be sent until you file your 2021 Georgia tax return. So, if you haven't file for the 2021 tax year yet, your payment will be delayed.

Hawaii

Who's Eligible: Tax refund checks will go to residents who file a 2021 Hawaii income tax return for the 2021 tax year (you must be a Hawaii resident for at least nine months). However, you don't qualify if you (1) can be claimed as a dependent on another person's federal or Hawaii tax return, or (2) are a convicted felon in prison, or (3) were convicted of a misdemeanor and was jail for all of 2021.

Amount: The tax refund will be either $100 or $300 per family member, depending on your 2021 tax year filing status and federal adjusted gross income. Married couples with a federal AGI under $200,000 and other filers with AGI under $100,000 qualify for the $300 amount.

When Sent: The state started sending payments in early September. If you're slated to receive a paper check instead of a direct deposit payment, you should receive your payment in the mail by the end of October (subject to post office delays). If you had a 2021 Hawaii tax refund directly deposited into your bank account, then your additional tax refund will be deposited into the same account. If you received a refund by paper check or had to pay taxes with your 2021 Hawaii return, the state will mail you a paper check.

Idaho

Who's Eligible: Idaho is actually paying out two tax rebates this year. Full-year residents who file 2020 and 2021 Idaho income tax returns by the end of 2022 qualify for the payments. If you aren't required to file Idaho returns for those years but submitted a grocery credit refund form, then that counts, too.

Amount: The amount of the first tax rebate of the year is the greater of (1) $75 per family member (i.e., taxpayer and each dependent), or (2) 12% of the tax liability before credits, "other" taxes, payments, and donations on your 2020 Idaho return. The second rebate (a.k.a., the "Special Session Rebate") is equal to the greater of (1) $600 for married couples filing a joint return or $300 for all other filers, or (2) 10% of the tax liability before credits, "other" taxes, payments, and donations on your 2020 Idaho return.

When Sent: The state started sending the first round of rebates in March 2022 – most payments have already been sent. They began sending second round payments in late September. Idaho is sending them to eligible residents according to the date their 2021 tax return was received. Direct deposit payments will be sent first, followed by paper checks. Rebate payments will be processed through 2022 and into 2023 as residents file the necessary tax returns. The Idaho Tax Commission has an online tool (opens in new tab) that you can use to track your rebate payments.

Illinois

Who's Eligible: Illinois is another state offering two tax rebates this year – one for income taxes and one for property taxes. You qualify for the income tax rebate if you were an Illinois resident in 2021 and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Illinois tax return is under $200,000 (under $400,000 for joint filers). To qualify for the property tax rebate, you must be an Illinois resident who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020, and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Illinois tax return must be $250,000 or less ($500,000 or less for joint filers).

Amount: The amount of the income tax rebate depends on your filing status and the number of dependents claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return. Each qualifying resident gets $50 ($100 for married couple who filed a joint return), plus $100 per dependent for up to three dependents. The property tax credit is equal to the property tax credit claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return, but not more than $300.

When Sent: The state started sending rebate payments in September. However, it's expected to take several months before all payments are delivered. The Illinois Department of Revenue has an online tool (opens in new tab) for tracking your rebates.

Indiana

Who's Eligible: Indiana joins the list of state with two tax rebates in 2022. They're called "Automatic Taxpayer Refunds" in Indiana (or ATRs for short). To qualify for the first ATR, you had to file a 2020 Indiana resident tax return by January 3, 2022. If you qualify for the first ATR, you also qualify for the second one, too. However, if you don't qualify for the first payment, you can still qualify for the second ATR if you (1) receive Social Security benefits in 2022, and (2) aren't claimed as a dependent on anyone else's tax return.

Amount: The first rebate amount is $125. The second ATR amount is $200.

When Sent: First-round rebates were sent starting in May 2022. The second ATR wasn't enacted until August, but payments are expected to be delivered by the end of October. If you don't qualify for the first payment, but do qualify for the second one, you won't receive a $200 payment. Instead, you have to file a 2022 Indiana tax return and claim the second ATR as a credit.

Maine

Who's Eligible: Maine's "COVID Pandemic Relief Payments" will be sent to full-year residents who (1) file a 2021 Maine income tax return by October 31, 2022; (2) can't be claimed as a dependent on anyone else's Maine tax return; and (3) have a 2021 federal adjusted gross income under $100,000 (single filers and married taxpayers filing separate returns), $150,000 (head-of-household filers), or $200,000 (joint filers and surviving spouses).

Amount: The relief payments are $850 per person ($1,700 for a married couple).

When Sent: The state began sending payments in June. However, they will continue to send payments through 2022 as additional 2021 tax year returns are filed (residents have until October 31, 2022, to file their 2021 Maine tax return). Use the Maine Revenue Services' online tool (opens in new tab) to check the status of your payment.

Massachusetts

Who's Eligible: Massachusetts tax rebates will be available to anyone who pays 2021 Massachusetts personal income taxes and files their 2021 return by October 17, 2022.

Amount: The exact amount of the rebate has not been determined yet. However, it's estimated to be about 13% of the recipient's 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability.

When Sent: Payments are expected to begin in November 2022.

New Jersey

Who's Eligible: Property tax rebates under the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program are available to New Jersey residents who owned or rented a primary home in the state on October 1, 2019. Homeowners can't have a 2019 household income above $250,000. The limit for renters is $150,000. Applications will be accepted until December 30, 2022.

Amount: The amount of your ANCHOR payment depends on your income and whether you're an owner or a renter. Homeowners with a 2019 household income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with household income from $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Qualified renters (income of $150,000 or less) will get a $450 rebate.

When Sent: According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, payments will sent beginning in late spring 2023 (no later than May 2023).

(Note: Some New Jersey residents could also receive "Middle Class Tax Rebates (opens in new tab)" of up to $500 in 2022. These payments began in 2021, but qualified residents can still receive a payment once they file a 2020 New Jersey income tax return.)

New Mexico

Who's Eligible: Two tax rebates are available to New Mexico residents this year. The first rebate is for married couples filing joint returns, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses with 2021 incomes under $150,000, and for single filers and married people filing separately with an income under $75,000. A 2021 New Mexico tax return must also be filed. The second rebate is for all residents who file a 2021 New Mexico tax return. In both cases, the 2021 state tax return must be filed by May 31, 2023, and you can't be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return.

Amount: The first rebate amount is $500 for joint filers, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers and married people filing separate tax returns. The second rebate is worth $1,000 for joint filers, head-of-household filers, and surviving spouses, and $500 for single filers and married residents filing separately.

When Sent: New Mexico started making first-round rebate payments in July 2022, while second-round payments we sent in separate batches in June and August 2022. Additional payments will be sent automatically once a 2021 New Mexico tax return is filed and processed (again, the return must be filed by May 23, 2023). If you filed a 2021 return but haven't received a rebate, you can all the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue at 866-285-2996.

New York

Who's Eligible: Under the state's "Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit," New York homeowners can receive an advance payment of a new income tax credit for the 2022 tax year. To get the advance payment, you must qualify for a 2022 School Tax Relief (STAR) credit or exemption and have a school tax liability that's more than your 2022 STAR benefit. Your 2020 income also must be $250,000 or less.

Amount: The amount of your advance credit payment is a percentage of percentage of the STAR benefit (percentages range from 18% to 163%). The exact percentage depends on your income, your home's located, and whether you receive Enhanced STAR or Basic STAR benefits. According to New York's governor, the average payment for people living outside of New York City will be approximately $970, while the average will be about $425 for New York City residents. To find out how much you'll get, use the New York Department of Taxation and Finance's online "check lookup" tool (opens in new tab).

When Sent: The state started sending payments in June 2022 (although they originally weren't supposed to arrive until the fall). According to the state, residents who haven't received a payment yet can generally expect it before your local school tax bills are due. However, the state won't send payments for less than $100.

(Note: New York City is also sending one-time property tax rebates of up to $150 (opens in new tab) to its eligible residents this year.)

Oregon

Who's Eligible: "One-Time Assistance Payments" were paid to low-income Oregonians who claimed the state's earned income tax credit on their 2020 Oregon income tax return and lived in Oregon from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Their Oregon tax return had to be filed by December 31, 2021; however, an amended 2020 return could have been filed by April 15, 2022.

Amount: The assistance payments were $600 per household.

When Sent: The state began sending payments in June 2022. By law, no payments are allowed after July 31, 2022.

Pennsylvania

Who's Eligible: To be eligible for a payment under Pennsylvania's "Property Tax/Rent Rebate" program, you must be at least 65 years old, a widow(er) at least 50 years old, or a person with disabilities at least 18 years old. There's also an annual income limit: $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters (50% of your Social Security benefits are excluded).

Amount: The standard rebate amount depends on your income and whether you own or rent your home. For eligible homeowners, the rebate amounts range from $250 to $650. For renters, the standard rebate is either $500 or $650. However, certain seniors can get a rebate as high as $975. If you received a property tax rebate in 2021, your 2022 rebate is reduced to 70% of last year's rebate.

When Sent: Delivery of the rebate checks began in August 2022. You have until the end of the year to apply for a rebate, so payments will continue into 2023.

South Carolina

Who's Eligible: You're eligible for a tax rebate in 2022 if you file a 2021 South Carolina income tax return by October 17, 2022, and you owe state income tax for tax year 2021 (i.e., you have a state tax liability).

Amount: The rebate amount will be based on your 2021 South Carolina income tax liability, minus credits. However, there is a cap on the rebate amount – although the exact cap hasn't been determined yet. Under law, the minimum cap is $700, but we won't know the actual cap amount until after October 17. It may be higher than $700.

When Sent: Payments will be sent after October 17, 2022. However, all payments are expected to be made before the end of the year. You will generally receive your rebate in the same way you received your refund this year – either by direct deposit or paper check.

Virginia

Who's Eligible: To qualify for Virginia's one-time tax rebate, you must file a 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022, and have a 2021 Virginia tax liability (i.e., owe tax after credits are subtracted).

Amount: The rebates are based on your 2021 Virginia tax liability, but they won't exceed $250 ($500 for joint filers).

When Sent: The state is sending rebate payments in the order it receives your tax return – so the sooner you file, the sooner you'll get your check. Eligible Virginians who filed their state tax return by September 5, 2022, will receive their payment by October 31. If you file your return between September 6 and November 1, 2022, expect your payment within four months from the date you file your return.

