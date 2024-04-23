Georgia Has a New 2024 Income Tax Rate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has approved a tax package containing income tax cuts, childcare relief, and potential property tax caps.

Kelley R. Taylor
By Kelley R. Taylor
last updated

Some Georgia residents have tax reasons to celebrate, as Gov. Brian Kemp, recently approved $700 million worth of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses. It is estimated that Georgia taxpayers could save about $1.1 billion by 2024 and $3 billion over the next ten years.

According to Gov. Kemp, the new Georgia state income tax cuts, retroactive to January 1st of this year, are designed to keep more money in Georgian's pockets.

Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

