Georgia Early Voting Begins With Property Tax Relief on the Ballot
Georgia voters will decide on an important measure that could cap property tax increases in the state.
Early voting in Georgia for the 2024 election has shattered previous records, with reportedly over 500,000 ballots cast in just the first two days.
While those votes will help choose the next president of the United States, Georgians also face a decision at the polls that could significantly impact their property tax bills.
A proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the ballot that would limit annual increases in a home’s taxable value.
Notably, Georgia is one of eight states with property tax measures on their November ballots. Some see this as an indication of widespread frustration across the country over rising home prices and taxes.
Here’s more of what you need to know before you cast your vote.
Ballots in Georgia
Georgia's housing market has grown significantly in recent years. Data show property tax collections rose by 41% between 2018 and 2022 and total assessed values increased by nearly 39%.
This surge has left many homeowners struggling to keep up with their tax bills.
Amendment 1, the Local Option Homestead Property Tax Exemption Amendment, would cap the annual increase in a home's assessed value for property tax purposes to the inflation rate.
The proposed property tax cap would essentially create a new homestead exemption that would remain in effect as long as the homeowner resides in the home.
Additionally, the amendment would:
- Reset the assessed value to market value upon the sale of the property
- Allow local governments and school districts to opt out by March 1, 2025
Supporters argue Amendment 1 will provide much-needed relief to homeowners, especially retirees and those on fixed incomes who often struggle with rising tax bills.
Some say the cap will prevent unexpected tax increases when property values rise faster than local tax rates fall.
Critics warn of potential inequitable consequences. For example, the cap wouldn't apply to landlords who rent their properties or transfer to people who buy a home from someone with an existing exemption.
Others worry about the possible negative impact on local government and school district budgets due to lost revenue.
Property tax on the ballot in several states
As mentioned, Georgia isn’t the only state letting voters decide on property taxes this year.
Seven other states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming, have property tax measures on the November ballot.
As Kiplinger reported, if voters in the Peace Garden State approve Measure 4, North Dakota would be the first in the U.S. to repeal property taxes on a home's assessed value.
These property tax debates highlight a larger national conversation: How best to balance the need for affordable housing with the need for local government funding for essential services?
Georgia tax deadline extension
For Georgians, the 2024 election comes as some residents have been granted IRS tax deadline relief due to the devastation and damage caused by Hurricane Helene.
Many in the state now have until May 1, 2025, to file 2024 federal returns, typically due in March or April 2025, as well as:
- Quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on January 15 and April 15, 2025.
- 2023 tax returns with valid extensions set to expire on October 15, 2024.
For more information, see Kiplinger’s report: States With IRS Tax Deadline Extensions.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
