Georgia Gas Tax Suspended by Gov. Kemp Due to Inflation
Georgians will get a break from paying fuel tax at the pump now that Gov. Kemp has declared an inflation state of emergency.
In a move aimed at alleviating financial strain caused by inflation, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and temporarily suspended Georgia’s gas tax. This means Georgians should soon see some relief from the state’s excise tax on motor fuel.
Kemp announced the Georgia gas tax suspension in a release Tuesday accompanying an executive order. that will take effect on Sept.13 at 12:00 a.m. and remain in force until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023. The Governor says the main objective of the tax relief measure is to put money back into the pockets of Georgia's middle-class families.
“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief, and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp stated.
Georgia state of emergency: Gas tax suspended until October
According to the release, a Moody's Analytics analysis from August revealed that people in the U.S. are spending $709 more per month than they were two years ago and an additional $202 per month compared to last year.
The suspension of the fuel tax in Georgia is projected to save residents approximately 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel. According to data from Gov. Kemp's office, a similar tax suspension last year resulted in Georgians saving around $1.7 billion at the pump.
Fuel tax: How much is gas tax in Georgia?
According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia currently stands at $3.57, a significant increase from $3.24 a year ago. This tax relief could ease the financial burden on consumers feeling the pinch at the pump. (Without the suspension, the gas tax in Georgia is 31.2 cents per gallon of regular gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.)
As the executive order goes into effect, Kemp says that Georgians can expect to see a gradual reduction in fuel prices over the coming days.
Georgia surplus tax refunds
Meanwhile, many eligible Georgians have received tax rebates for 2023 as the state sends nearly $1 billion in Georgia surplus tax refunds to residents. As with the gas tax suspension, this is the second time Georgia has distributed special payments to qualifying residents. (A similar initiative took place last year when over 20 other states also returned billions of dollars in surplus tax revenue via state “stimulus checks” to taxpayers.) Many states continue to send special payments this year.
To be eligible for Georgia’s surplus tax refund, you should have filed your tax return by the April 18, 2023, tax deadline. Or, if you were granted an extension, you must file your return by Oct. 16, 2023.
You also must have had a tax liability for the 2021 tax year. According to information on the state's surplus tax refund website, Georgia residents (including part-year) and Georgia nonresidents can receive a refund of up to $500 depending on filing status.
Other Georgia tax relief
Additionally, some people in Georgia were granted more time by the IRS to file their 2022 federal income tax and business returns. Taxpayers in storm-impacted areas can also make contributions to their IRAs, and health savings accounts (HSAs) for the 2022 tax year in accordance with the tax filing deadline extension date of Oct. 16, 2023. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.
