Many California Tax Refund Debit Cards Haven’t Been Activated

Many California residents haven’t used their Middle Class Tax Refund inflation relief benefits. Are you one of them?

California license plate with dollar signs on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelley R. Taylor
By
published

California's Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program provided eligible Californians with one-time inflation relief payments. The California "stimulus" payments began two years ago and continued until January last year. However, despite more than 9.5 million debit cards containing refund money being sent to eligible Californians, data show millions of dollars in benefits remain unspent.

As a result, the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has urged residents to activate their Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards to access this financial aid. 

Kelley R. Taylor
Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

