Many California Tax Refund Debit Cards Haven’t Been Activated
Many California residents haven’t used their Middle Class Tax Refund inflation relief benefits. Are you one of them?
California's Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program provided eligible Californians with one-time inflation relief payments. The California "stimulus" payments began two years ago and continued until January last year. However, despite more than 9.5 million debit cards containing refund money being sent to eligible Californians, data show millions of dollars in benefits remain unspent.
As a result, the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has urged residents to activate their Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards to access this financial aid.
Here’s more of what you need to know.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Unspent California inflation relief
The California Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) was created to assist middle-class families with high housing costs, healthcare, and everyday necessities.
- Eligible California residents automatically received relief payments between October 2022 and January 2023.
- MCTR payments typically ranged from $200 to $1,050, with the exact amount based on income, filing status, and number of dependents.
California sent funds to residents through direct deposit or MCTR debit cards. FTB data indicates that 9.6 million debit cards were distributed, but millions in unspent benefits reportedly remain because many debit cards have yet to be activated. (According to a March 7 audit report, "more than one million debit cards, worth approximately $611 million in payments, had not yet been activated by their recipients as of January 2024.")
To address this, the FTB reminds residents to activate their MCTR debit cards. The agency also encourages those who haven’t received their cards to contact the agency to ensure they get their MCTR benefits.
Some residents might not know the funds on the cards can be transferred to a bank account of their choice. The FTB also points out that the MCTR debit cards are valid for three years from the date of issuance.
Unused California Middle Class Tax Refund: What to Do
According to the FTB, if you received a Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) debit card and have not activated it, you may have received or will receive an activation reminder letter with instructions on how to do so.
If you need assistance with activation, replacement, or lost or stolen MCTR cards, call 1-800-240-0223.
If you have not received your debit card and believe you are eligible, ensure your address is updated with FTB. Visit the FTB’s Help with the Middle Class Tax Refund page for instructions on updating your address.
Is California MCTR taxable?
The FTB says the MCTR payment is not taxable for California state income tax purposes. Also, as Kiplinger reported, the IRS announced last year that it would not tax California Middle-Class Tax Refunds at the federal level.
Related
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
Disgusted With Your Savings Interest Rate? Time to Switch
If your money is parked in a low-rate savings account, you could be earning hundreds or even thousands more by switching to one of these three options instead.
By Michael Joseph, CFA Published
-
Taming Risk: Offensive vs Defensive Investing Strategies
As you plan for retirement, it's important to know what level of financial risk you're taking with your investments and how to manage that risk.
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published