New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November, but the amount of each 2022 Massachusetts tax refund will be different.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
If you paid personal income taxes in Massachusetts in 2021, and filed your 2021 tax return by October 17, you’ll get a percentage of the nearly $3 billion dollars in tax refund “stimulus” money that Massachusetts is sending out in November. This Massachusetts tax refund for 2022 comes during a recent trend where states that are flush with cash from post-pandemic budget surpluses, are sending state “stimulus” checks and tax rebates to their residents.
For example, a second round of California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 are currently underway. And in Virginia, residents who file their 2021 Virginia tax return by November 1, can receive a Virginia tax “stimulus” rebate of up to $500.
Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022
But it's important to note that the 2022 tax refund program in Massachusetts is a little different than other state “stimulus” programs because eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will each receive a different amount of money in their tax refund checks. That’s because Massachusetts will mail a check or provide a direct deposit that amounts to about 14% of each eligible taxpayer’s state income tax liability from their 2021 tax return.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So, why is Massachusetts returning nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers? Well, in 1986, Massachusetts voters approved a law known as Chapter 62F. That law requires Massachusetts to return excess revenue to taxpayers.
The law was triggered for the first time in a while because during the 2022 fiscal year, Massachusetts collected state tax revenue totaling $41,812,654,358. (That exceeded the allowable threshold under Chapter 62F by more than $2.9 billion).
So, this year, to comply with state law, Massachusetts will return the more than $2.9 billion in excess revenue to eligible taxpayers.
Who’s Eligible for the 2022 Massachusetts Tax Refund?
If you paid personal income taxes in Massachusetts in 2021 and filed your 2021 Massachusetts tax return by October 17, 2022, you are eligible to receive a 2022 Massachusetts tax rebate.
How Much Tax Refund Money Will Massachusetts Taxpayers Receive?
Eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will generally receive a 2022 tax refund of about 14% of their 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability. However, if you have unpaid taxes or owe child support, the amount of your refund may be reduced by the amount of the outstanding tax liability or unpaid child support.
When and How Will the Massachusetts Tax Refunds Be Sent?
State officials say that eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will start to see tax refund money beginning November 1. And if you filed your Massachusetts tax return by October 17, you don’t need to do anything else to receive the 2022 tax refund.
The Massachusetts tax refund will either arrive in a mailed check or be sent via direct deposit if the state has your banking information available. And state officials say that tax refund payments will continue to be sent on a rolling basis through December 15.
There is a calculator on the state’s website to help you estimate how much your tax refund will be. The website also contains answers to frequently asked questions about the 2022 Massachusetts tax refunds.
Are There More Federal Stimulus Checks for 2022?
It’s important to know that the 2022 Massachusetts tax refund and other 2022 state tax rebate checks and state stimulus payments are different from the three rounds of COVID-19 stimulus payments that you may have received from the federal government in the recent past.
That federal stimulus check program has ended. However, if you did not receive your third COVID stimulus payment of $1,400, or your 2021 child tax credit, there’s still time to file your 2021 federal income tax return and get those funds.
With more than 20 years experience as an in-house legal counsel and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
-
-
When RMDs Loom Large, QCDs Offer a Gratifying Tax Break
Send money directly to charity from your traditional IRA, and you won’t owe taxes on the amount you donate. It’s a win-win!
By Scott Tucker, Investment Adviser Representative • Published
-
How to Avoid Getting Sued After Leaving Your Job
An attorney outlines four things you should NOT do if you’re considering leaving your current employer and setting up your own shop.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?
tax brackets Depending on your taxable income, you can end up in one of seven different federal income tax brackets – each with its own marginal tax rate.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Powerball's $1 Billion Lottery Jackpot Means a Huge Tax Bill for the Winner
Winning numbers are in for the $1 Billion Powerball lottery jackpot, which also means eventual hefty tax bills for the lucky winner.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
California Stimulus Checks: More Direct Deposit Payments Hitting Bank Accounts Now
A second round of direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 is underway.
By Rocky Mengle • Last updated
-
529 Plan Contribution Deadlines Coming Soon in Many States
Year-end state deadlines for making 529 college savings plan contributions that can maximize state tax breaks, are coming soon.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Capital Gains Tax: Year-End Review
capital gains tax Now's the time to revisit the capital gains tax rules you need to know for year-end planning.
By Orla O'Connor • Published
-
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)
Illinois started sending tax rebates in September, but many people haven't received their payment yet and want to know when it will arrive.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Virginians: File Your 2021 Tax Return by Nov 1 to get your Virginia 2022 Tax “Stimulus” Rebate Check
Eligible Virginians can get an up to $500 tax “stimulus” rebate check for 2022, but you have to file your 2021 Virginia tax return by November 1.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
If You're Still Waiting…New York Stimulus Checks Are Still Being Sent
If you're a homeowner, parent or worker in New York, a "stimulus check" may arrive in your mailbox soon.
By Rocky Mengle • Published