New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now

If you paid personal income taxes in Massachusetts in 2021, and filed your 2021 tax return by October 17, you’ll get a percentage of the nearly $3 billion dollars in tax refund “stimulus” money that Massachusetts is sending out in November. This Massachusetts tax refund for 2022 comes during a recent trend where states that are flush with cash from post-pandemic budget surpluses, are sending state “stimulus” checks and tax rebates to their residents.

For example, a second round of California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 are currently underway. And in Virginia, residents who file their 2021 Virginia tax return by November 1, can receive a Virginia tax “stimulus” rebate of up to $500.

Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022

But it's important to note that the 2022 tax refund program in Massachusetts is a little different than other state “stimulus” programs because eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will each receive a different amount of money in their tax refund checks. That’s because Massachusetts will mail a check or provide a direct deposit that amounts to about 14% of each eligible taxpayer’s state income tax liability from their 2021 tax return.

So, why is Massachusetts returning nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers? Well, in 1986, Massachusetts voters approved a law known as Chapter 62F. That law requires Massachusetts to return excess revenue to taxpayers.

The law was triggered for the first time in a while because during the 2022 fiscal year, Massachusetts collected state tax revenue totaling $41,812,654,358. (That exceeded the allowable threshold under Chapter 62F by more than $2.9 billion).

So, this year, to comply with state law, Massachusetts will return the more than $2.9 billion in excess revenue to eligible taxpayers.

Who’s Eligible for the 2022 Massachusetts Tax Refund?

If you paid personal income taxes in Massachusetts in 2021 and filed your 2021 Massachusetts tax return by October 17, 2022, you are eligible to receive a 2022 Massachusetts tax rebate.

How Much Tax Refund Money Will Massachusetts Taxpayers Receive?

Eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will generally receive a 2022 tax refund of about 14% of their 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability. However, if you have unpaid taxes or owe child support, the amount of your refund may be reduced by the amount of the outstanding tax liability or unpaid child support.

When and How Will the Massachusetts Tax Refunds Be Sent?

State officials say that eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will start to see tax refund money beginning November 1. And if you filed your Massachusetts tax return by October 17, you don’t need to do anything else to receive the 2022 tax refund.

The Massachusetts tax refund will either arrive in a mailed check or be sent via direct deposit if the state has your banking information available. And state officials say that tax refund payments will continue to be sent on a rolling basis through December 15.

There is a calculator on the state’s website to help you estimate how much your tax refund will be. The website also contains answers to frequently asked questions about the 2022 Massachusetts tax refunds.

Are There More Federal Stimulus Checks for 2022?

It’s important to know that the 2022 Massachusetts tax refund and other 2022 state tax rebate checks and state stimulus payments are different from the three rounds of COVID-19 stimulus payments that you may have received from the federal government in the recent past.

That federal stimulus check program has ended. However, if you did not receive your third COVID stimulus payment of $1,400, or your 2021 child tax credit, there’s still time to file your 2021 federal income tax return and get those funds.