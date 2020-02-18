Play the Retirement Flash Card Game

1100 13th Street, NW, Suite 750Washington, DC 20005202.887.6400Customer Service: 800.544.0155
By Joe Vietri, Branch Network Leader
| February 18, 2020
What does retirement look like for you?
To help answer that all-important question, check out a game that Charles Schwab has cooked up. Here’s how it works, according to the game’s designers: “The Next Chapter is a fun, thought-provoking card game designed to help you picture what you want in your golden years, so that you can start working to make those dreams a reality. Play solo or with your spouse, family or friends by answering questions like … ‘Which long-lost friend would you like to reconnect with?’ or ‘What moment in your life would you keep framed by your bed?’ Not only will your answers tell you a lot about yourself and your friends, they’ll also help you visualize your future.”
Here are 20 questions pulled from the deck to get you started. For the rest, visit https://content.schwab.com/thenextchapter/ to order your complete set (it's free), or download one and get started planning The Next Chapter.
Written by Joe Vietri, who has been with Charles Schwab for more than 20 years. In his current role, he leads Schwab's branch network, managing more than 2,000 employees in more than 300 branches throughout the country.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.