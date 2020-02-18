 Play the Retirement Flash Card Game
By Joe Vietri, Branch Network Leader | February 18, 2020

What does retirement look like for you?

To help answer that all-important question, check out a game that Charles Schwab has cooked up. Here’s how it works, according to the game’s designers: “The Next Chapter is a fun, thought-provoking card game designed to help you picture what you want in your golden years, so that you can start working to make those dreams a reality. Play solo or with your spouse, family or friends by answering questions like … ‘Which long-lost friend would you like to reconnect with?’ or ‘What moment in your life would you keep framed by your bed?’ Not only will your answers tell you a lot about yourself and your friends, they’ll also help you visualize your future.”

Here are 20 questions pulled from the deck to get you started. For the rest, visit https://content.schwab.com/thenextchapter/ to order your complete set (it's free), or download one and get started planning The Next Chapter.

Written by Joe Vietri, who has been with Charles Schwab for more than 20 years. In his current role, he leads Schwab's branch network, managing more than 2,000 employees in more than 300 branches throughout the country.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Question No. 1

How will you create time for yourself when you need it, away from your partner and family members?

SEE ALSO: De-Stress Your Life

Question No. 2

What’s an act of kindness you have experienced that you might be able to “pay forward” in retirement?

SEE ALSO: Senior Corps Lets You Give Back as a Volunteer

Question No. 3

Are there any experiences you’ve had at work that are hard to find elsewhere in life?

SEE ALSO: 12 Best Jobs If You Want to Be Your Own Boss

Question No. 4

Looking back, how many of your life decisions have been shaped by the demands of your career (e.g., where you live, how often you see certain people, etc.)? Could any of that change once you retire?

Question No. 5

Have you considered a “second act” career in retirement? What would that be?

SEE ALSO: 6 Steps to Finding Your Second Act in Retirement

Question No. 6

Couples who retire at more or less the same time can find themselves with a lot more time together than they’re used to. If you’re in that position, would you take up any joint hobbies or projects?

Question No. 7

What do you think is more important: to live close to friends and family or to live in a place where you feel supremely comfortable?

SEE ALSO: 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

Question No. 8

What do you think is the best age to retire?

SEE ALSO: How to Know It's Time to Retire

Question No. 9

The best thing about retirement is ...

Question No. 10

What do you think of the idea of taking multiple sabbaticals or “mini-retirements” and postponing when you plan to stop working?

SEE ALSO: Are You Really Ready to Retire? 8 Steps to a Happy Retirement

Question No. 11

Who among your friends and acquaintances is doing “retirement” really well?

SEE ALSO: The 9 Types of People You'll Meet in Retirement

Question No. 12

What would you like to learn to do in retirement? (Scuba-diving? A language? Gardening?)

SEE ALSO: Free (or Cheap) College for Retirees in All 50 States

Question No. 13

If you remember your own parents’ retirement, what was the biggest change to their lifestyle once they were finished working? Was it gradual or quite sudden?

SEE ALSO: 10 Ways to Talk to Your Aging Parents About Their Finances

Question No. 14

Would you rather pay for a family member’s college tuition or go on a dream vacation?

SEE ALSO: Where to Go for the Best Off-Season Travel

Question No. 15

Do you imagine your life in retirement to be busy and active or relaxed and leisurely?

SEE ALSO: Choosing an Active Adult Community

Question No. 16

Suppose you were to write an “Emotional Will” that made no mention of assets or finances, but instead focused on parts of your personality you would like to leave behind (e.g., “to my niece Karen, I leave my determination to finish a marathon in under four hours”). What would yours say?

SEE ALSO: What Do You Know about Wills and Trusts? Test Your Estate-Planning Smarts

Question No. 17

If your post-retirement life were on the Monopoly board, where would you see yourself: Mediterranean Avenue, New York Avenue or Park Place?

Question No. 18

Which charitable cause would you most like to support in retirement? How does that cause reflect your values?

Question No. 19

On the day you pass away, would you rather spend your last penny or leave behind a financial legacy for family, friends and/or a charity?

SEE ALSO: Should You Treat Your Kids Equally in Your Will?

Question No. 20

If you could only choose one of these luxuries in retirement, would you rather take twice as many trips abroad or dine at restaurants more often?

SEE ALSO: Classic Restaurant Chains: Where Are They Now?

