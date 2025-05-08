Five States Where AAA Can Renew Your Driver's License — No DMV Visit Needed

It's all over the news – as of May 7, you'll need a REAL ID to fly and enter some government buildings. If you haven't gotten one yet, or yours is set to expire, you might dread a trip to your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

However, if you're a member of the American Automobile Association (AAA) and you live in a participating state, you may be able to get your new, compliant driver's license without the hassle.

We'll share which states have AAA offices that provide the service and explain what you need to do before your visit. That way, you can cross this task off your list and keep flying domestically without worry.

Swipe to scroll horizontally States where AAA offers REAL ID driver’s license services State Services Connecticut License renewal and duplication License upgrade to REAL ID Driving records for employment Massachusetts License renewal and duplication License upgrade to REAL ID Registration renewal Title duplication Montana License renewal and duplication License upgrade to REAL ID ID issuance New York License renewal and duplication License upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced Driver's License Registration renewal Rhode Island License renewal and duplication License upgrade to REAL ID Registration renewal

What you need to do to get your REAL ID through AAA

Here's what you need to do to get your REAL ID through your local AAA office:

Contact the branch to verify the services offered and learn the requirements to receive them. They may vary from location to location. Make a reservation. Reservations must be for one person and one service at a time. Gather the required information, such as proof of identification. Depending on your state's processes, you may need more documentation for a REAL ID than you did for your previous driver's license. Fill out the paperwork in advance. Ask your AAA office to email you the forms when you call to verify services.

Please note: Some offices may require AAA membership to receive these services or charge an additional fee to non-members.

Other AAA services

If you're a AAA member, are you taking advantage of all the perks? Besides the DMV services available in select locations, here's a snapshot of the benefits you may have access to:

Roadside assistance, towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, locksmith services, vehicle extrication and battery charging

Discounts on auto repairs, gas, dining, shopping, travel and more

Travel planning services and travel insurance

Passport photos

Identity theft protection

AAA membership includes a variety of services that go beyond DMV assistance and travel perks. Members can access financial services like auto loans, credit cards, and car buying assistance, as well as insurance options including auto, home, and life insurance — sometimes at discounted rates.

Additionally, AAA's Discounts & Rewards program offers savings at popular retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues. Another benefit is AAA’s identity theft protection, which includes monitoring and resolution services to help protect personal information. These resources can be useful in case of a data breach or fraudulent activity.

Whether you're looking for roadside assistance, travel planning or financial services, AAA membership provides a range of options that might be worth considering.

Your benefits may vary based on your membership level and location. Check with your local AAA office to learn more.