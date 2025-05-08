Why You Should Pay Your Traffic Tickets Before They Become a Six-Figure Headache

You might think an unpaid traffic ticket is a minor inconvenience, something you can ignore until a warning pops up in the mail. But for some drivers, those unpaid fines have snowballed into six-figure lawsuits, suspended registrations and skyrocketing insurance premiums that stick around long after the last court date.

Just ask the drivers recently sued by the District of Columbia. According to a lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb , five Maryland and Virginia drivers racked up more than $1 million in unpaid traffic tickets while repeatedly speeding, running red lights and driving recklessly through the city.

The city is suing under the False Claims Act , alleging the drivers intentionally dodged payment while continuing to operate vehicles on D.C. streets. It’s a legal tactic usually used for fraud cases, now being applied to drivers whose behavior poses a financial and safety risk to the city.

Here’s how serious the reported violations are, according to the suit:

A Maryland driver owes $187,200 for 344 traffic infractions. That includes 316 speeding citations, with 61 for driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit, which qualifies as aggravated reckless driving.

A Virginia driver owes $77,100 for 244 infractions, including 202 for speeding. Eight were for driving more than 30 mph over the limit.

Another Virginia driver owes $69,456 for 263 infractions, with 246 for speeding.

A Virginia driver owes $58,608 for 197 infractions, including 163 for speeding.

Another Virginia driver owes $31,316 for 159 infractions, which include 30 for speeding, 20 for running red lights and 15 for running stop signs.

A single ticket can mean years of higher insurance rates

Even if your city doesn’t take legal action, traffic violations can still hit your wallet, especially when it comes to your car insurance. Drivers with tickets or accidents on their record typically pay hundreds to thousands more per year in car insurance premiums.

Here’s how much a single incident could increase your insurance rate, according to WalletHub :

Swipe to scroll horizontally Violation Type Average Insurance Rate Increase Speeding Ticket 26% At-Fault Accident 49% Reckless Driving 91% Driving Under the Influence (DUI) 105%

Worse, those increases don’t go away overnight. Most insurers will consider a serious violation for three to five years, meaning a $150 ticket could cost you thousands over time in car insurance premium hikes.

The hidden consequences of ignoring a traffic violation

Beyond insurance, unpaid traffic violations can trigger a cascade of consequences depending on where you live:

License suspension or vehicle impoundment

Civil lawsuits or wage garnishment

Credit score damage if sent to collections

Difficulty renewing vehicle registration

In the Washington lawsuits, city officials say some drivers registered their vehicles in other jurisdictions to avoid enforcement.

How to get ahead of unpaid traffic fines before they spiral

If you’re sitting on a stack of unpaid tickets (or even just one), now’s the time to act.

Here are a few ways to protect your finances and keep your car insurance in check:

Pay your fines promptly. Many cities offer early payment discounts or waive late fees if you settle quickly.

Ask about payment plans. Some jurisdictions allow you to split large balances into manageable payments and keep your license in good standing.

Take a defensive driving course. In some states, this can help reduce points or keep a ticket off your record.

Shop around for insurance. If your rate goes up, don’t just accept the increase; some insurers offer better forgiveness programs than others.

The bottom line on traffic tickets

That $100 ticket might not seem urgent today, but if left unpaid, it could spiral into thousands in legal fees and a steep hike in your insurance premiums.

Don’t let a small mistake turn into a financial disaster. Pay your tickets, drive safely and keep your record clean.