How to Plan Your First International Trip After Retirement

Retirement opens the door to new and exciting adventures — and an international trip can be the perfect way to celebrate the next chapter of your life.

But planning your first overseas journey can seem intimidating. From logistics and setting a budget to choosing an itinerary that matches your interests, traveling at this stage of life has its own set of considerations and challenges, as well as enriching experiences.

The chance for life-changing adventures abroad likely led 70% of adults 50-plus to plan trips in 2025, up from 65% in 2024, according to The AARP 2025 Travel Trends survey . AARP also discovered greater enthusiasm for international travel, with 44% of planners eyeing a trip outside the United States.

When it comes to mapping out the details of your trip, consider health and accessibility needs, all necessary documents, destinations, budget concerns, packing and more to keep things stress-free. Then, follow these steps to ensure your trip is not only memorable, but tailored to your needs as a globe-trotting retiree.

Set a realistic budget

International travel can be affordable, but it can also cost a small fortune. Careful planning and taking advantage of deals can help ensure costs stay within your budget.

Book early and use sites like Skyscanner or Google Flights to find the best deals on flights, and consider booking early or in the off-season for the best deals. Consider hotels, an Airbnb, or senior-friendly resorts. Look for discounts through AARP or senior travel groups.

If you’re budget is tight, consider a hostel. You’ll likely share a bathroom and shower, but the price is significantly less than at a hotel.

Don’t forget to research costs for meals, transportation and activities. For example, a dinner out in Paris might cost $20 to $50. In Bangkok, it might cost $5 to $15.

Save up and set aside a contingency fund of about 10% to 15% of your budget for unexpected costs. And one often overlooked essential is trip insurance, which typically covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations and preexisting conditions.

Choose your destination wisely

Start by picking a destination that matches your interests, budget and comfort level. Do you like history, nature and discovering new cultures? Italy and Greece offer ancient ruins, Spain and New Zealand flaunt stunning landscapes, Malta and Fiji are known for lush beaches, while France and Japan have world-class big cities and beautiful smaller towns alike.

Since this is your first trip abroad, you may want to plan a shorter trip to test the waters, then opt for a more extended trip when you feel more comfortable.

Check weather patterns to avoid extreme heat or monsoon seasons. Look for destinations with senior-friendly infrastructure, like walkable cities or accessible public transport. And, balance the best results for the money spent. For example, Southeast Asia is often affordable, while Western Europe can be pricier.

Plan your itinerary

Create a flexible itinerary that balances adventure with rest and relaxation. Pace yourself and avoid over-complicating your schedule. Plan one to two major activities per day, like a visit to a museum in the morning and an afternoon café stop.

If you prefer to reach your destination via the ocean, cruises can be ideal for retirees, offering all-inclusive experiences with accessible ports. For example, a Mediterranean cruise might visit ports such as Athens, Barcelona and Rome, and take minimal planning on your part. Or, book a guided tour or join a small group for cultural immersion, like an Italian cooking class in Tuscany or a tour of the beautiful Tenryu-ji Temple in Kyoto.

When the day is done, schedule downtime to recharge, especially during long trips. Use apps like TripIt to organize your plans and keep documents organized.

Prioritize accommodations

Prioritize comfort and convenience when booking accommodations. Hotels with elevators or accessibility aids can make life easier and safer. Choosing a vacation rental property can be a great option as a home away from home, but be sure to double-check listings for related costs and details.

If you’re eyeing a group tour, which is popular with retirees for the social interaction, companies like Road Scholar or Overseas Adventure Travel design trips with retirees in mind, mixing a relaxing pace with popular cultural stops. Their all-in-one packages typically cover all meals, guides and transportation, so you’re not sweating the small stuff.

Consider all travel logistics

First, check your passport. To travel abroad, you typically need a valid passport , which must be issued at least six months before you arrive in some countries. If it’s expired or nearing the expiration date, renew it now to avoid last-minute problems.

Next, research visa requirements for your destination. Some places, such as the Schengen Area in Europe, allow U.S. citizens to stay up to 90 days visa-free, but others, like India or Vietnam, may require you to apply for a visa weeks in advance. Websites like travel.state.gov are a goldmine for this information.

Don't overpack, focusing on comfortable clothing and shoes and include essentials like medications. Arrange a local SIM card or international phone plan from your cell phone provider for emergencies and navigation.

Check airline options

Flights can be pricey if you don’t plan right. Look for airlines, like Delta and United, that offer senior-friendly perks, like flexible seating or early boarding. Tools like Google Flights or Kayak can help you get deals on mid-week flights that can often be cheaper. If mobility’s an issue, request airport assistance when booking, as most airports provide wheelchairs, airport buggies or have personnel on hand to assist you at no cost.

Book your travel through a reputable agent and check cancellation policies. Consider senior discounts and off-season deals. It’s also advisable to keep digital copies of your passport, insurance and itinerary — just in case.

Pack light and smart

Finally, pack light and smart. A carry-on with wheels can be your best friend at the end of a long day. Download apps like Google Translate to help with a foreign language or use XE Currency to quickly convert your money.

You can expect international trips to range from around $2,000 to $10,000 for 7 to 14 days, depending on your destination, trip details and preferences, according to The Motley Fool's 2025 vacation cost analysis.

Cruises or guided tours can cost even more. Check out deals on sites like Travelzoo, and consider traveling off-season for better prices and fewer crowds. After all, you’re retired with a flexible schedule. Oh, and toss in a power adapter for international outlets and for all your tablets, computers and phones.

Have fun and relax

Your first international trip after retirement is a chance to explore, relax and create lasting memories. Start small if you’re nervous and expand to more sizable destinations as you become comfortable. When you land, engage with the locals, savor new cuisines and take photos to capture the moments. With careful planning, your one-of-a-kind journey can be rewarding and totally worth all the planning.