Five Destinations for Active and Chill Travelers Alike

You can be a CrossFit champ or an inveterate poolside sunbather, but regardless of where you travel — and we’ve chosen five outstanding spots on the globe — there’s an active way and a serene way to experience them. So don’t cross anything off your list if you’ve heard it’s too physically challenging — or too chill (i.e., boring). And if you are a couple with different energy levels, these destinations are for you.

1. Rome: active vs chill

(Image credit: Drew Limsky)

Chill: There’s so much to experience in Rome, Italy, that most visitors exhaust themselves despite their best efforts. On the map of the historic center, the essential landmarks seem so close together that you may be tempted to think, "I can cover this on foot in an hour or two." You would be mistaken: There are hills and crowds, and queues for the best gelato places, plus the enchantment of lingering. So the best solution for “slow Rome”? Choose a hotel or Airbnb outside of Piazza Navona, “Rome’s living room.” (The Relais & Chateaux-designated Hotel Raphael is a fine choice.) Ristorantes with outdoor seating line the nearly oval plaza, the people-watching is excellent and of the piazza’s three fountains, Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi (Fountain of the Four Rivers) is the most astounding. Walking is mostly flat, and the Pantheon is not far.

Active: Hit all the major sights, not only the ones listed above, but the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Quattro Fontane (which are tucked into four corners of an intersection), the Mouth of Truth and the Tritone Fountain. Then set out for the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and the Vatican, which are outside the historic center. Book tickets for all; managing the Colosseum isn’t exhausting (Palatine Hill much more so), but there are steps to climb. Expect lines for the Vatican, even after you've scored tickets.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

2. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

(Image credit: Drew Limsky)

Chill: In most places, if you’ve chosen a fine resort, you may feel conflicted about leaving it, with all its amenities, and exploring off-property. French Polynesia’s Bora Bora is different: Your resort, usually situated on one of the motus (islands) that surround the main island (distinguished by the dramatic Mt. Otemanu), will have it all. Snag an overwater bungalow. Get breakfast delivered by canoe. Jump in the water. Repeat. The Intercontinental strikes the perfect balance between authenticity and luxury.

Active: Take advantage of all the water sports your overwater villa resort has to offer, from paddleboarding to kayaking to outrigger canoeing. Book some excursions: visiting a pearl farm and snorkeling near marine life like stingrays are popular options. Hit some restaurants at nearby resorts and cycle around the perimeter of the main island.

3. Santorini, Greece

(Image credit: Drew Limsky)

Chill: Everything is just a little but easier in Greece than it is in Italy. For example, it’s not difficult to find taxis on Santorini, while in Rome or on the Amalfi Coast, you can’t hail a cab. You must haul yourself to a hotel or designated taxi stand. Santorini is one of the most touristed places on the planet (avoid July and August at all costs); to experience northerly Oia, the most iconic and scenic town, go off season (though the season is stretching) and get there in the morning. Then spend the rest of your trip at a resort on Perivolos Beach, in the south. (We recommend the Istoria Resort , which boasts one of the best pools on the island.) Santorini is not exalted for its beaches, which is mystifying. The black sand creates a lovely, clear, dark aqua color in the sea.

Active: Go all in on the caldera towns, again starting in the morning with Oia, then backtracking to breathtakingly vertiginous Imerovigli (you can hike to Skaros Rock, which juts out into the Aegean), through quiet, residential Firostefani, and finally take in the views, bars, shopping and tavernas of Fira. This is quintessential Santorini, a clifftop path with views of the whitewashed cave houses framed by the bright blue sea.

4. St. Kitt's and Nevis

(Image credit: Drew Limsky)

Chill: If you want to stay at a premier Caribbean resort that you never have to leave, the Four Seasons Nevis has it all. You can choose a room in the main resort, or chill out in one of the 81 villa residences or eight villas on Pinney’s Beach (some of which are in the rental pool). Guests may rent regular or larger, six-seater golf carts for the duration of their stay. Some villa owners offer their guests the use of their personally owned golf cart as part of the villa rental. In addition, guests may call the Four Seasons concierge for pick up at their residence to be delivered anywhere on the property, including restaurants, the golf pro shop and the top-notch spa. You may even be enticed to inquire about ownership; more residences are on the way.

Active: The sister islands of Nevis and St. Kitts are so close that the typically calm waters between them mark the site for the annual Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim . It’s a challenging 2.5-mile route, but safety boats are always around in case you can’t finish. There are awards for all age groups, and even fit retirees pick up some medals. But just completing the swim is its own reward. Participants frequently hole up at the Montpelier , a lovely hilltop boutique resort with a warm staff and beautiful swimming pool to practice in.

5. Amalfi Coast and the islands

(Image credit: Drew Limsky)

Chill: Relaxation and the gorgeous Amalfi Coast are fast becoming mutually exclusive. The influencers took care of that. Taxis and buses between the marquee towns of Positano and Amalfi fill up fast, and the charming pedestrian alleys are thronged with tourists. But if you stay at the legendary Il San Pietro , on the outskirts of Positano, you can escape the crowds in unspeakable luxury — the resort even features a private beach. A day trip to Capri comes with overcrowding in the vista-blessed but tiny piazzatta, so look into nearby (and less hectic) Ischia, with its sandy beaches and thermal baths. One of the best is San Montano , with its multitude of unusual clifftop pools and Thalasso features.

Active: If you’re in great physical shape, brave the buses, enjoy the beaches and main towns, and climb high above Positano and Amalfi to get some respite. The views are outstanding. A centuries-old stair path leads from Positano to Montepertuso, where the pasta at Donna Rosa is otherworldly. Ask for the single, large raviolo. Another great hike is from Amalfi to Ravello (site of Villa Cimbrone and its famed Garden of Infinity), but it’s a steep climb that takes two to three hours.

Other Great Travel Ideas