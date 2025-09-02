Solo vs Group Travel: What's Best for Retirees?

Choosing between solo and group travel can be a tough decision for retirees, with factors such as cost, safety, social interaction, flexibility and the overall experience all coming into play. Each option has benefits and challenges, and the best choice usually depends on a retiree’s personality, health, budget, travel goals and level of comfort.

Kasia Morgan, Head of Sustainability and Community at Exodus Adventure Travels , oversees small-group guided adventures. Although she suggests a combination of both solo and group travel, she notes that 33% of their guests are solo travelers, primarily retirees. But according to the AARP, the numbers are much lower: Among travelers aged 50 and above, just 12% of international trips and 6% of domestic trips are taken solo. Yet, a 2024 Radical Storage survey notes that 71% of boomers show an interest in solo travel.

The differences seem to highlight that retiree travel isn’t a one-size-fits-all choice. Solo and group travel cater to different needs and wishes, and many retirees might prefer a combination of both. Below is an overview of solo and group travel options for retirees, including benefits, drawbacks and practical considerations.

What is solo travel?

Solo travel typically involves exploring destinations independently, without a pre-arranged group or travel companion by your side. Retirees traveling solo have the flexibility to plan their itineraries, accommodations and activities according to their own preferences and timeline. But there are benefits and drawbacks.

Benefits of solo travel

Freedom and flexibility: Sometimes retirees should be a little self-indulgent and choose their own schedules, destinations and activities without compromising. Solo travelers can also be spontaneous and change plans, such as extending a stay in a favorite city or skipping a planned stop. Personal confidence: Traveling alone can encourage you to step out of your comfort zone, which can boost independence by allowing you to navigate unfamiliar places on your own. Solo Traveler World highlights stories of seniors favoring solo adventures. Tailored experiences: Solo travel allows retirees to focus on niche interests, such as culinary and historical tours, without needing the group's consensus. Social opportunities: Contrary to general beliefs, solo travel can be highly social. Retirees often meet locals or other travelers at cafes, hostels or local events. Lower-cost options: When traveling solo, you may have more flexibility to choose budget-friendly options, such as hostels, Airbnbs or budget hotels, and avoid the higher costs often associated with group tour packages.

Drawbacks of traveling solo

Safety Concerns: Solo travelers may feel more vulnerable and less safe, especially in unfamiliar destinations. This is particularly true for retirees with health or mobility concerns. Senior women, in particular, may face additional safety considerations, although resources like JourneyWoman provide safety tips tailored for women travelers. Loneliness: Without a companion (or two), retirees may experience moments of isolation and loneliness, particularly during meals or periods of downtime. Staying at hostels or joining a tour can help. Logistical challenges: Planning and navigating transportation, accommodations, and activities on your own can be intimidating, especially in countries with language barriers. Higher costs: Solo travelers might face “single supplement” fees. These are charges solo travelers may encounter when booking accommodations meant for more than one person. According to Go Travel Yourself , single supplement fees can increase costs by 10% to 25% for solo travelers on cruises or tours. Health and emergency concerns: Retirees with medical or mobility conditions may worry about accessing care, if needed, alone. Carrying a medical history summary and emergency contact information is important when traveling alone. An AARP report found that 17% of travelers aged 50 and above will need accommodations due to a disability or health condition, and 75% report requiring mobility assistance.

Practical tips for retirees traveling solo

Start small : Begin with shorter trips to familiar or safe destinations. This can help build confidence.

: Begin with shorter trips to familiar or safe destinations. This can help build confidence. Use technology : Apps like Google Maps, TripIt, and Rome2Rio help simplify planning and translation apps like Google Translate are priceless for language barriers.

: Apps like Google Maps, TripIt, and Rome2Rio help simplify planning and translation apps like Google Translate are priceless for language barriers. Stay connected : Share itineraries with your family or friends and use apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime for regular check-ins.

: Share itineraries with your family or friends and use apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime for regular check-ins. Choose safe accommodations : Opt for reputable hotels, Airbnb listings with good reviews or senior-friendly hostels. Do your research before jumping in a car or on a plane.

: Opt for reputable hotels, Airbnb listings with good reviews or senior-friendly hostels. Do your research before jumping in a car or on a plane. Join day tours : Solo travelers can book local guided day tours without committing to a full group tour.

: Solo travelers can book local guided day tours without committing to a full group tour. Travel Insurance: Invest in comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations and lost belongings.

What is group travel?

Group travel involves joining an organized tour with a set itinerary, guided by a tour operator or leader. Retirees travel with others, often strangers, who share similar interests, and the tour company handles the logistics of the trip.

“Group travel is social by nature,” says Joe Cronin, President at International Citizens Insurance. “You meet new friends or connect with fellow travelers easily. It also eases planning and allows you to enjoy the sights without the stress of meticulous logistics planning.” He adds, “There is also the benefit of safety in numbers, which is always reassuring.”

Benefits of group travel

Hassle-free planning: Tour guides and operators handle all the logistics, such as transportation, accommodations and activities, reducing stress. Social interaction: Group travel builds connections as retirees share experiences with like-minded travelers. This is ideal for retirees seeking companionship or new friendships. Safety and support: Traveling with a group and a tour guide provides a safety net for retirees. Access to exclusive experiences: Although not always the case, group tours typically include access to sites, events or activities that can be harder to arrange independently, such as private museum tours or cultural performances. Predictable costs: Group tours typically have fixed prices that include accommodations, meals and activities, making budgeting easier.

Drawbacks of traveling with a group

Limited Flexibility: Typically, group tours follow fixed itineraries, which leaves little room for personal exploration. You may feel rushed at certain times or find it difficult to pursue your interests. Group dynamics: It is possible that not all group members will get along, and personality clashes can impact your experience. Higher costs: Group tours can be expensive, especially for luxury or specialized trips. According to Budget Your Trip , costs can range from $119 to $1,595 per day for a group tour, depending on the destination and domestic or international travel. Less personal: Itineraries are designed for the group, not your individual preferences. Busy schedules: Some tours pack too many activities into one day, which can be exhausting.

Practical tips for retirees traveling in a group

Choose senior-friendly tours : Look for companies like Road Scholar, Saga Holidays, or Overseas Adventure Travel, which cater to retirees with slower-paced itineraries and accessible accommodations.

: Look for companies like Road Scholar, Saga Holidays, or Overseas Adventure Travel, which cater to retirees with slower-paced itineraries and accessible accommodations. Research group size : Smaller groups, say 10-15, can offer more intimacy and flexibility than large bus tours of 20-30 people.

: Smaller groups, say 10-15, can offer more intimacy and flexibility than large bus tours of 20-30 people. Check inclusions : Ensure the tour covers meals, transportation and all other costs to avoid unexpected out-of-pocket expenses.

: Ensure the tour covers meals, transportation and all other costs to avoid unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. Ask about accessibility : Confirm that the tour accommodates mobility issues and any dietary needs or medical requirements you may have.

: Confirm that the tour accommodates mobility issues and any dietary needs or medical requirements you may have. Opt for themed tours : Choose tours that align with your specific interests, such as cooking, historic or adventure-themed trips.

: Choose tours that align with your specific interests, such as cooking, historic or adventure-themed trips. Balance group and solo time: Some tours offer “free days” to allow you to explore independently.

Hybrid approach: combining solo and group travel

Many retirees find a balance by combining elements of both:

Join short group tours: Book a short, two to three-days,-group tour as part of a longer solo trip to combine experiences that are both organized and independent.

Use solo travel communities: Platforms like Solo Traveler World or JourneyWoman offer forums for traveling solo retirees to connect with others, reducing the chance of loneliness and isolation.

Cruise travel: Cruises can offer a hybrid experience unlike any other, with group activities and excursions alongside lots of solo time.

Carrie Pasquarello, CEO at Global Secure Resources Inc . recommends both, depending on your level of comfort: “Group travel provides structure, companionship, and the added layer of security that comes from being surrounded by others. Solo travel, on the other hand, offers unparalleled freedom and the ability to design a trip around personal interests and flexible time frames.” She adds that for retirees, this can be deeply empowering.

So, what’s best for retirees?

Frankly, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, as the best choice depends on your individual preferences and circumstances. That said, if you’re an adventurer who values flexibility, personal growth and experiences tailored to your needs, choose solo travel. However, if you’re concerned about safety, want social connections and hassle-free logistics, choose group travel.

Kendra Guild , Vice President of North America at Solos Holidays, offers a final word of advice, “Always remember — it’s your trip, even when traveling with a group. The trip is about finding your personal balance, enjoying the benefits of community and honoring your own rhythm and preferences.” Bon voyage.