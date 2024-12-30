How to Safely Travel Solo as an Older Woman

There are lots of reasons people may not make it to a dream destination: Maybe they lack the time, or the money… or maybe they simply can’t find someone to come along on the trip. This is certainly a reality for plenty of women — on average, women outlive men by more than seven years worldwide, leaving many wives widowed and with travel goals left unfulfilled.

Understandably, the idea of solo travel is daunting, especially for older women. It’s not just about the potential awkwardness or loneliness, it can also be dangerous to travel without a companion. Still, there are ways women can have safe and enjoyable trips alone all over globe. It just takes careful preparation and effort.

Here’s what to know about safely traveling alone as a woman.

Plan carefully

The trick to any successful trip is to plan carefully. That’s true if you’re traveling with loved ones, but even more imperative when you’re traveling solo. This begins while you’re still choosing a destination, as each place has different safety considerations, notes Kevin Coffey, a travel skills trainer who previously spent 35 years with the Los Angeles Police Department investigating crimes against travelers.

“Even if you’re visiting tried-and-true international destinations with access to typical services like the ones here in the U.S., there are different considerations — take a look at Barcelona, which has a very high pickpocketing rate compared to the U.S." he said.

"Whether you’re going to a typical destination or an off-the-beaten-path destination, no matter your age, if you’re a college student, mid-career, a mature traveler, besides researching hotels, resorts, activities, look into the specific safety issues of the area. Look at local crime trends, medical issues, cultural considerations."

You can easily find this sort of information on government websites, for example. The U.S. Department of State has specific travel advisories listed for countries, which can give you a sense of what you can expect while visiting.

“The more information you have, the more empowered you are to make sure you're gonna have a safe and great trip,” Coffey said.

Once you find a place you feel comfortable traveling to alone, you can start taking the necessary precautions: Booking lodgings with great ratings in tourist-friendly areas, plotting out your transportation (for some airports, you’re better off booking taxis beforehand to avoid scams, for example), and drawing out itineraries as the activities you’re doing may alter your preparation. If it’s a hiking holiday, say, you’ll want to carefully pack beforehand or make a comprehensive list of the equipment you’ll need to rent so you’re ready during any emergency.

Get medical insurance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You should also consider investing in travel insurance. Unfortunately, many travelers forego insurance, which is a big mistake, Coffey said, especially if you’re heading out solo.

When you’re on your own, you have to cover any major costs you incur. Sure, it’s likely you won’t be hit with additional bills, but accidents happen. Flights are canceled, hotels are compromised and we’re always vulnerable to medical incidents. Your credit card limit may not be able to handle the worst.

“What if you have a medical emergency abroad? Many people don’t seem to realize Medicaid doesn’t cover you internationally,” he explained. Medicare does not usually cover care outside the U.S., although some Medigap plans will cover 80% of the cost of emergency care abroad up to a certain limit.

For example of costs, he said, being in a more remote area could require being evacuated to a larger city, which would incur more costs. “Your average traveler never even thinks about that, and if they're not spending that time and not potentially looking at additional travel insurance for gaps in their coverage, they could be in for a world of hurt,” he said.

So it's worth it to look into travel insurance from places like Faye or Travelex.

Stay connected with friends and family

You may be physically alone on your trip, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be connected. Make sure you share your plans with your loved ones: Flight details, hotel addresses, your general daily schedule. It’s an important safety precaution.

You should also regularly be checking in with friends and family, so they can take action if you run into any issues while traveling. If they’re expecting consistent contact, then they’ll quickly know something is wrong when they don’t hear from you. Plus, it makes the experience more fun to share your photos and travel stories with someone.

It’s actually easier than ever to communicate internationally: Most phone plans will let you make texts or calls while abroad for a low daily cost, or you can invest in a new ESIM card for the duration of your stay, which is the most affordable option. There are many ways to save on your phone bill while traveling abroad.

Join a group tour or expedition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some people feel comfortable traveling completely alone, but for many others, it’s just not an option. It might feel too unsafe, or it might just be too lonely.

It’s OK to want other people around as you explore! That’s exactly why many companies now run group trips catered to solo female travelers, so women can build connections and community as they travel safely.

“One, it’s convenient. You don’t have to put a trip together, it’s done for you,” explained Debra Asberry, the president and founder of Women Traveling Together . “Then, there’s the camaraderie of the group where you come in as a solo traveler and so is everybody else, so you have this bonding experience and build new friendships. And of course, it’s much safer.”

In fact, these group tours are especially beneficial for older women, Asberry pointed out.

“Every woman of my age will tell you the same thing: As time goes by, we have fewer and fewer female friends in our lives, and we want female friends in our lives," she said. "With this travel organization, we've tried to create a community as much as a travel company so that these women can create female friendships later in life. Now, we have women who have lifelong friendships and made connections with women all over the country and tour together regularly.”

While you can explore companies like Sisterhood Travels , The Solo Female Traveler Network , and Damesly to find group trips all over the globe with your fellow women, you can also opt for more traditional tour experiences, like a cruise, to travel on your own but remain safely in a crowd - and there are ways to save on booking a cruise, if that's a concern.

Be brave

It might be scary, but ultimately taking a solo trip comes down to making the leap yourself. Whether you’re carefully prepping to go entirely alone on a new adventure or finding the right tour group for your hobbies and interests, you can make your dream trip happen with the right amount of research and bravery.

“I personally think that as a traveler, whether you're traveling solo or you have somebody that wants to go with you, I think you ought to prioritize where you want to go and do it because there are plenty of ways nowadays to pretty much go and do anything that you want, I don't care what your interests are; there is group travel and companies that will help," Asberry said.

"So, a woman where she wants to go as a solo traveler, really the sky's the limit. She just needs to imagine what she wants to do."