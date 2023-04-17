Three Ways Women Can Prepare for Longevity in Retirement

Previous Next 3/3

3. Planning for Long-Term Care

Rose’s and Lilian’s longevity led to more years of high health care costs. Recently retired women can expect to pay at least $157,000 in health and medical expenses (opens in new tab) in retirement, which is 30% more than what was needed just a decade ago. And costs are likely to continue rising!

Rose had no long-term care (LTC) insurance policy to help her pay for five years of in-home care, and Lilian’s traditional LTC policy did not stretch far enough to cover her in-home needs. Women should consider a LTC insurance policy and carefully choose one that is sufficient to provide for all their potential medical costs.

Traditional LTC plans charge policyholders a yearly premium in exchange for a certain amount of benefits, but yearly premiums can (and often do!) increase over time. Plus, if it goes unused, there is no benefit left behind to create a legacy for any beneficiaries, despite all the money spent on the policy.

A hybrid LTC policy creates a pool of benefits for the policyholder based on how much they want to contribute, and there are no premium increases. The premium creates a pool of LTC benefits that grows each year the policy is unused. These policies also have the ability to be surrendered at any time with a “return of premium” feature. They also come with a death benefit worth more than the premiums paid if the LTC benefits of the policy are never used, ensuring that no money is wasted on the policy.

Purchasing a life insurance policy with a death benefit can also act as a LTC policy. Many insurance companies allow policyholders to use 50% to 100% of their death benefit during their lifetime for any LTC, creating a sort of “living benefit” for policyholders. As a life insurance policy, this also provides a death benefit to any beneficiaries.

Another recommendation for women is to contribute to a health savings account (HSA) to combat longevity and health care challenges. HSAs offer a triple tax benefit: Money can be saved tax-free, it grows tax-free, and funds used for medical expenses can be used tax-free. Plus, there is no required minimum distribution (RMD) in retirement, and HSA dollars can be used for nonmedical expenses without penalty after age 65.

It’s equally important to create guaranteed sources of income to use in retirement that work alongside strategic withdrawals and Social Security. For example, purchasing a fixed indexed annuity can create a lifetime of guaranteed income to use in retirement that will help combat longevity risk.

Longevity should be something to be celebrated, but unfortunately, it became a huge financial burden for my grandmothers and their loved ones. May their stories act as a valuable resource for future generations and an example of how important it is to have a comprehensive wealth plan that proactively plans for all your potential retirement needs and protects against longevity risk.

