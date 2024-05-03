Why Has Your Car Insurance Gone Up? (And What You Can Do About It)

Inflation, technology and bad drivers have jacked up everybody’s insurance rates, but there are a few things you can do to possibly lower yours.

Have you noticed that the cost for your auto insurance seems to be on the rise? You’re not alone. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you drive or who you are, nationally we are seeing rates increase by 30.9% over just the last few years. But why and what can you do about it? Let’s answer both of those questions right now, before you pay your next car insurance installment.

First, let’s tackle a few reasons for perspective. Some of them may actually surprise you.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS
President, Susman Insurance Agency; President, Expert Witness Professionals; Radio Talk Show Host, Insurance Hour

Karl Susman is an insurance agency owner, insurance expert witness in state, federal and criminal courts, and radio talk show host. For more than 30 years, Karl has helped consumers understand the complex world of insurance. He provides actionable advice and distills complex insurance concepts into understandable options. He appears regularly in the media, offering commentary and analysis of insurance industry news, and advises lawmakers on legislation, programs and policies.

