If Cars With Touchscreens Are Unsafe at Any Speed, Why Do We Have Them?
Studies show how distracting car touchscreens can be, yet many automakers still use them, perhaps because they’re cheaper to upgrade than physical components.
With homage to Ralph Nader, author of Unsafe at Any Speed, a landmark in consumer advocacy and journalism, today’s story looks at just how little the major auto manufacturers care about safety by forcing us to take our eyes off the road to navigate often confusing touchscreens and turning us into distracted drivers.
While most people think of Tesla as the first automobile with all functions contained in a 17-inch touchscreen, first place actually goes to the 1986 Buick Riviera with its Graphic Control Center for climate control, radio, graphic equalizer, trip calculations, gauges and vehicle diagnostic information. It is “a bad joke,” automotive journalist Brock Yates wrote in September 1986. It “does nothing that a conventional array of knobs, buttons and analog instruments could not do in a fraction of the time.”
Buick dropped it three years later.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Studies confirm touchscreens are more distracting than buttons
Studies in the U.S. and Europe demonstrate just how dangerous touchscreens are. In 2022, the Swedish auto magazine Vi Bilägare proved that physical buttons are safer than touchscreens, having tested a dozen vehicles at highway speed — primarily new but also a 2005 Volvo — to see how long it took to perform four simple tasks.
It took 10 seconds in the older car and up to 23.5 in the Tesla Model 3, which traveled more than 2,000 feet with the driver’s eyes off the road. And the Tesla wasn’t the worst performer.
As today’s cars have much larger and more complex touchscreens than just two years ago, few will deny they are distractions on wheels, much like texting while driving.
Studies show that with a driver’s eyes off the road for as little as five seconds, such as while reading a text, a car traveling at 55 mph will go a distance equal to the length of a football field — and it’s like driving that distance with closed eyes.
Sending a text results in 400% more time (20 seconds) with a driver’s eyes off the road, dramatically increasing the chances of an accident.
So, just compare that to fiddling with a touchscreen while on the highway.
Automakers love touchscreens, and they save money
I discussed these issues with Maddie McCarty, PhD, a human factors engineer (ergonomics) at Consumer Reports magazine. “Our research shows that it is easier and safer to use manual controls than a touchscreen to adjust your radio, volume, A/C, without even looking,” she said. “With a touchscreen, you have to look, taking your eyes off the roadway. This is distracting and dangerous,” she pointed out, adding, “People want those buttons and knobs back because they realize it is difficult to use a touchscreen to complete even the simplest task.”
She noted, “Automakers have gone to touchscreens (because they keep costs) down — new features can be programmed over the air without having to produce new physical components. Also, people like shiny new toys, but once they are experiencing glitches, lags and can’t find what they are looking for quickly, then reality sets in that touchscreens are difficult to use. I hope we are at this shifting point where manufacturers are starting to listen to their customers who want those dials, knobs and physical buttons back.”
Obviously, manufacturers aren’t blind, I mentioned. They read the studies and yet are putting out into the market inherently dangerous vehicles. How can this be permitted?
She replied, “The problem is that the government does not regulate the design of these technologies, so car manufacturers can put whatever they want into vehicles, and there is no incentive to take them out. That’s why it is so important for organizations like Consumer Reports to step in and advocate for auto buyers so that safer vehicles will be designed going forward.”
Distraction-caused auto accident lawsuit?
One way of forcing automakers to give more thought to designing safer vehicles is by hitting them in the pocketbook. I ran these issues by Charleston, S.C., personal injury attorney Steven Goldberg of the Steinberg Law Firm, who said, “Manufacturers will be included as co-defendants in personal injury lawsuits stemming from distracted driving accidents caused by touchscreen usage. This is due to their knowing design of vehicles with inherently unsafe touchscreen features.”
He added, “Drivers can access buttons and knobs without taking their eyes off the road. That’s known as ‘muscle memory,’ as instinctively your hand goes to the right place. A touchscreen takes all your attention off driving and is, by definition, an accident waiting to happen.”
And let’s not forget possibly higher auto insurance premiums
By owning a vehicle that has these attention-stealing touchscreens, could your auto insurance rates go up?
I discussed this with Los Angeles-based Karl Susman, an insurance broker for over 30 years and an expert witness in lawsuits involving coverage and agent malpractice issues. He is host of the highly informative talk radio show Insurance Hour.
“The insurance industry is aware of the effects of these screens,” he said, “and has data to support an increased frequency of accidents. Is the handwriting on the wall? We will have to wait and see. Safety in cars should always be the priority.”
Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."
-
-
$1,500 to $3,000 Amex Card Intro Offer
Amex intro offer worth $1,500 to $3,000 provides new Business Platinum cardholders 150,000 membership points.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Markets Post Broad-Based Gains Thanks to Mega-Cap Tech
Stocks get help from a couple of laggard Magnificent 7 stocks.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
How to Assess the Impact of Your Charitable Giving
Here are five simple ways to 'do this, not that' when trying to find out from a nonprofit what kind of impact your donations are having.
By Catherine Crystal Foster Published
-
How a Two-Year Installment Sale Strategy Can Save on Taxes
When selling property or other substantially appreciated asset, you could spread the taxes over two years to save big bucks. Following the rules is critical, though.
By Derek A. Miser, Investment Adviser Published
-
Five Ways to Make Retirement a Little Less Scary
To avoid lying awake at night once you’re retired, consider having these strategies in place before you take the plunge.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
With Irrevocable Trusts, It’s All About Who Has Control
An irrevocable trust must be carefully funded, structured and managed to achieve both asset protection and tax planning.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
If You’re Preparing to Move, Should You Buy or Rent?
Both prospects are expensive these days, but there are several questions you can ask yourself to help you decide what’s right for you.
By Justin Stivers, Esq. Published
-
How Annuities Can Help You Retire Early and Delay Social Security
Waiting until 70 to claim Social Security benefits can pay off, so how do you bridge the gap between giving up your paycheck and filing for benefits?
By Ken Nuss Published
-
How to Get Your Kids to Step Off the Gravy Train
A surprising number of young adults live with their parents. Setting some financial ground rules could get the kids out on their own faster.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Spring Is a Good Time to Clean Up Your Finances, Too
While you’re decluttering your home for spring, consider also taking a crack at cleaning up your finances and old paperwork.
By Tony Drake, CFP®, Investment Advisor Representative Published