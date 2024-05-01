Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying in All 50 States. How Does Your City Compare?

Record-high house prices, near-record mortgage rates and record-low inventory have made it challenging for many people, especially first-time homebuyers, to buy a home. The upside? Now is a great time to rent.

A recent Bankrate study found that renting is now cheaper than buying in all major U.S. cities. As of February, the typical monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home ($412,778, per Redfin) was $2,703, while the typical rent was $1,979. That’s a difference of nearly $725 monthly, or more than $8,600 yearly. For some people, that extra $8,600 can go a long way when stashed in an emergency fund.

In some metro areas, such as Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the gap between renting and buying is smaller, with a buy-to-rent ratio of only 2%. In other metro areas, like San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, the gap is sizable, with the buy-to-rent ratio as high as 180.7%.

Top five metros with the biggest gap between renting and buying

Swipe to scroll horizontally Metro Monthly Rent Monthly Mortage Payment Buy-to-Rent Ratio 1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA $3,024 $8,486 180.7% 2. San Jose-Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, CA $3,255 $8,539 162.3% 3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $2,191 $4,930 125% 4. Salt Lake City, UT $1,673 $3,161 89% 5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX $1,753 $3,269 86.5%

Top five metros with the smallest gap between renting and buying

Swipe to scroll horizontally Metro Monthly Rent Monthly Mortgage Payment Buy-to-Rent Ratio 1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $1,395 $1,423 2% 2. Pittsburgh, PA $1,415 $1,488 5.2% 3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $1,829 $1,988 8.7% 4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH $1,377 $1,537 11.6% 5. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY $1,295 $1,556 20.2%

Key insights from Bankrate's Rent vs. Buy study

It’s cheaper to rent than to buy in all of the top 50 metros.

In 21 U.S. metros, the monthly cost of owning is at least 50% more expensive than the monthly cost of renting.

Nearly 4 in 5 Americans (78%) say owning a home is part of the American Dream.

Nationwide, the typical home costs nearly 37% more to buy than to rent on a monthly basis.

The national average interest rate for 30-year mortgages was 7.33% as of April 17, 2024.

Not sure if renting or buying is best for you? Consider these pros and cons.

Pros and cons of renting

Pros

Lower upfront costs

Landlord covers maintenance and repairs

No property taxes or HOA fees

Utilities may be included in the rent

Rental insurance is cheaper than homeowners insurance

Cons

Rent can increase over time

Won’t build equity

Rental market is competitive

Rental lease may not be renewed

No tax benefits

Pros and cons of buying

Pros

Can build equity over time

Helps boost credit

Fixed monthly mortgage payments (with a fixed-rate mortgage)

Tax incentives

Remodel and renovate to your style

Cons

Higher upfront costs

Property value can fall

Competitive housing market

Maintenance costs

Takes time to build equity

Property taxes, homeowners insurance and possible HOA fees

High mortgage rates

