Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying in All 50 States. How Does Your City Compare?
Renting is cheaper than buying, according to a new Bankrate survey. In 21 U.S. metros, the monthly cost of owning is at least 50% more expensive than the monthly cost of renting.
Record-high house prices, near-record mortgage rates and record-low inventory have made it challenging for many people, especially first-time homebuyers, to buy a home. The upside? Now is a great time to rent.
A recent Bankrate study found that renting is now cheaper than buying in all major U.S. cities. As of February, the typical monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home ($412,778, per Redfin) was $2,703, while the typical rent was $1,979. That’s a difference of nearly $725 monthly, or more than $8,600 yearly. For some people, that extra $8,600 can go a long way when stashed in an emergency fund.
In some metro areas, such as Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the gap between renting and buying is smaller, with a buy-to-rent ratio of only 2%. In other metro areas, like San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, the gap is sizable, with the buy-to-rent ratio as high as 180.7%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Top five metros with the biggest gap between renting and buying
|Metro
|Monthly Rent
|Monthly Mortage Payment
|Buy-to-Rent Ratio
|1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
|$3,024
|$8,486
|180.7%
|2. San Jose-Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, CA
|$3,255
|$8,539
|162.3%
|3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|$2,191
|$4,930
|125%
|4. Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,673
|$3,161
|89%
|5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
|$1,753
|$3,269
|86.5%
Top five metros with the smallest gap between renting and buying
|Metro
|Monthly Rent
|Monthly Mortgage Payment
|Buy-to-Rent Ratio
|1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|$1,395
|$1,423
|2%
|2. Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,415
|$1,488
|5.2%
|3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|$1,829
|$1,988
|8.7%
|4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|$1,377
|$1,537
|11.6%
|5. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|$1,295
|$1,556
|20.2%
Key insights from Bankrate's Rent vs. Buy study
- It’s cheaper to rent than to buy in all of the top 50 metros.
- In 21 U.S. metros, the monthly cost of owning is at least 50% more expensive than the monthly cost of renting.
- Nearly 4 in 5 Americans (78%) say owning a home is part of the American Dream.
- Nationwide, the typical home costs nearly 37% more to buy than to rent on a monthly basis.
- The national average interest rate for 30-year mortgages was 7.33% as of April 17, 2024.
Not sure if renting or buying is best for you? Consider these pros and cons.
Pros and cons of renting
Pros
- Lower upfront costs
- Landlord covers maintenance and repairs
- No property taxes or HOA fees
- Utilities may be included in the rent
- Rental insurance is cheaper than homeowners insurance
Cons
- Rent can increase over time
- Won’t build equity
- Rental market is competitive
- Rental lease may not be renewed
- No tax benefits
Pros and cons of buying
Pros
- Can build equity over time
- Helps boost credit
- Fixed monthly mortgage payments (with a fixed-rate mortgage)
- Tax incentives
- Remodel and renovate to your style
Cons
- Higher upfront costs
- Property value can fall
- Competitive housing market
- Maintenance costs
- Takes time to build equity
- Property taxes, homeowners insurance and possible HOA fees
- High mortgage rates
Check out our mortgage calculator below, in partnership with Bankrate, to compare rates.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
CVS Stock Plunges as Medicare Advantage Costs Spike
CVS Health came up short of Q1 earnings estimates and slashed its full-year outlook as medical costs surged. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How the Biden Marijuana Shift Could Impact Tax
Tax Rules A pending Biden administration marijuana rule change could help some businesses lower their tax.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published