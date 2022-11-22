Are Banks Open on Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 25 in 2022 and many are wondering if banks are open on the biggest shopping day of the year?

The short answer is yes, banks are open on Black Friday. While Thanksgiving, occurring on Thursday, Nov. 24 this year, is one of the 10 U.S. bank holidays in 2022, Black Friday is not.

For those wondering, the stock market will also be open on Black Friday , though not for a full day of trading. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be open from 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to 1:00 p.m., while the bond market will close at 2:00 p.m. For reference, regular stock market trading hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As for those working on Black Friday, the good news is that plenty of stores started their holiday shopping deals early, including Best Buy , Home Depot and Walmart . But for those that get to enjoy a nice, long four-day weekend, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to be had – including from these retailers who are keeping it old-school by opening their stores at the crack of dawn to satisfy the most devout of bargain hunters. Regardless of when, where or how you're tracking down the biggest holiday steals, it's best to follow these tips for smart shopping on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) .

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2022. Please note that the list this year includes Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – after Congress voted in 2021 to make it the 12th federal holiday.

Bank Holidays 2022